Netflix’s The Perfect Couple sees a wedding rehearsal go awry when a body washes up on the beach. The titular couple may be suspects, but we can’t rule anyone else out. Who could have done it? Here are all major actors & cast for Netflix’s The Perfect Couple.

All Lead Actors in The Perfect Couple

Nicole Kidman as Greer Garrison Winbury

Nicole Kidman plays Greer Garrison Winbury, mother of the groom, who’s kind and loved by all. I’m kidding of course. This being a crime series, Kidman’s mystery novelist is pretty terrible. She’s a complete snob, looking down on bride-to-be Amelia and her family. Kidman has a filmography as long as your arm, including Eyes Wide Shut, To Die For, and Nine Perfect Strangers.

Liev Schreiber as Tag Winbury

Tag Winbury is Greer’s husband, a member of an old money family and far more chilled out than his wife. However, he does have to deal with a member of his family approaching him for a loan to cover for their own financial misadventures. Tag is played by Liev Schrieber who, apart from being that creepy police officer in Phantoms, played Cotton Weary in several Scream films and also voiced Kingpin in Spider-Man: Into the Spider-Verse.

Eve Hewson as Amelia Sacks

Amelia Sacks is the future bride of Benji Winbury, provided she can avoid throttling her future mother-in-law. Outwardly, she’s very much in love with Benji (his family not so much), but she’s having second thoughts. She’s played by Eve Hewson who was nurse Lucy Elkins in medical series The Knick, though her screen debut was with a gothed-up Sean Penn in This Must Be the Place.

Billy Howle as Benji Winbury

Amelia’s fiancé, Benji, comes across as a thoroughly decent person, though you’ll have to watch to see if there are any skeletons in his closet. He’s played by Billy Howle, who you may have seen in the Andrew Garfield-led crime drama Under the Banner of Heaven.

Dakota Fanning as Abby Winbury

Dakota Fanning, who you’ll know from many, many movies (including The Equalizer 3) is Amelia’s future sister-in-law. She’s currently pregnant, and despite marrying into the Winbury family looks down her nose at Amelia just like Greer.

Michael Beach as Chief of Police Dan Carter

Dan Carter is the chief of police who, having got used to the quiet life, now finds himself tracking down a murderer amongst a family who all have their own daggers to wield. Fans of Netflix’s now-cancelled Dead Boy Detectives will have seen him as Tragic Mick.

Donna Champlin as Detective Nikki Henry

Donna Champlin (Paula Proctor in Crazy Ex-Girlfriend) is Detective Nikki Henry, who teams up with Dan to get to the bottom of the death. They don’t always see eye to eye, but you can be sure they’ll unravel things eventually.

The Full Cast List of Netflix’s The Perfect Couple

The Perfect Couple features a whole host of actors (via IMDB). Here’s the full list of cast members for this six-part show.

Abby Winbury – Dakota Fanning

– Dakota Fanning Amelia Sacks – Eve Hewson

– Eve Hewson Benji Winbury – Billy Howle

– Billy Howle Book Launch Guest – Julia Westcott-Hutton (uncredited)

– Julia Westcott-Hutton (uncredited) Brad – Troy Iwata

– Troy Iwata Bronwen Canals – Blair Baker

– Blair Baker Broderick Graham – Tommy Flanagan

– Tommy Flanagan Bruce Sacks – Michael McGrady

– Michael McGrady Carol the Jeweler – Patrice Covington

– Patrice Covington Chet – Patrick Languzzi

– Patrick Languzzi Chloe Carter – Mia Isaac

– Mia Isaac Crime Scene Tech – Chhoyang Cheshatsang

– Chhoyang Cheshatsang Dan Carter – Michael Beach

– Michael Beach Deputy Carl – Nick Searcy

– Nick Searcy Enid Collins – Adina Porter

– Adina Porter Ferry Passenger – Andrea Borges (uncredited)

– Andrea Borges (uncredited) Ferry Passenger – Francis McGinny (uncredited)

– Francis McGinny (uncredited) Ferry Passenger – Ian Dylan Hunt (uncredited)

– Ian Dylan Hunt (uncredited) Ferry Passenger – Jane Howes (uncredited)

– Jane Howes (uncredited) Greg – Dominic Burgess

– Dominic Burgess Greer Garrison Winbury – Nicole Kidman

– Nicole Kidman Gosia – Irina Dubova

– Irina Dubova Housekeeper – Amory D. Wallace (uncredited)

– Amory D. Wallace (uncredited) Hyacinth – Jeanine Mason

– Jeanine Mason Isabel Nallet – Isabelle Adjani

– Isabelle Adjani Karen Sacks – Dendrie Taylor

– Dendrie Taylor Merritt Monaco – Meghann Fahy

– Meghann Fahy Nurse #1 – Melissa McMeekin

– Melissa McMeekin Nurse #2 – Amanda M. Shaeffer

– Amanda M. Shaeffer Officer #1 – Daniel Rios Jr.

– Daniel Rios Jr. Officer #2 – Richard McElvain

– Richard McElvain Party Guest – Alana Monteiro (uncredited)

– Alana Monteiro (uncredited) Party Guest – Cameron Mysliwicz (uncredited)

– Cameron Mysliwicz (uncredited) Party Guest – Muneesh Sharma (uncredited)

– Muneesh Sharma (uncredited) Police Officer #4 – Victoria Blunt

– Victoria Blunt Police Officer – Stuart Whelan (uncredited)

– Stuart Whelan (uncredited) Police Sergeant – Rhonda Araujo Smith (uncredited)

– Rhonda Araujo Smith (uncredited) Reporter #1 – Ian Lyons

– Ian Lyons Reporter #2 – Belén Cusi

– Belén Cusi Roger Pelton – Tim Bagley

– Tim Bagley Ryan Harvey – Wedding Guest (uncredited)

– Wedding Guest (uncredited) Shooter Dival – Ishaan Khattar

– Ishaan Khattar Superfan – Shiona Brown (uncredited)

– Shiona Brown (uncredited) Tag Winbury – Liev Schreiber

– Liev Schreiber Thomas Winbury – Jack Reynor

– Jack Reynor Uncle Dival – Ravi Kapoor

– Ravi Kapoor Wedding Guest – Ryan Harvey (uncredited)

– Ryan Harvey (uncredited) Wedding Van Driver – Patrick Riviere (uncredited)

– Patrick Riviere (uncredited) Will Winbury – Sam Nivola

Those are all the main cast and cast members for The Perfect Couple. How many of them will end up behind bars or six feet under? You’ll have to watch to find out.

