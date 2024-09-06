All Major Actors & Cast List for FX’s English Teacher

The Gay and Wondrous Life of Caleb Gallo creator Brian Jordan Alvarez infuses a classic workplace setting with his distinct comedic voice in FX’s new series English Teacher, and here’s the full cast of students and faculty accompanying Alavez in the sitcom’s freshman year.

Major Actors in English Teacher

Brian Jordan Alvarez as Evan Marquez

English Teacher may come as a shock to TikTok users who’ve grown accustomed to seeing Alvarez grace their feed with a comedically excessive face filter, but the poet behind “Sitting” stars in the FX series as the English teacher of the title, Evan Marquez. The gay Texas educator attempts to balance the increasingly inseparable barrier between his work and personal life as public schools become a political and cultural battleground.

Stephanie Koenig as Gwen Sanders

Another face familiar to fans of the iconic YouTube series The Gay and Wondrous Life of Caleb Gallo, Stephanie Koenig reunites with Alvarez in English Teacher as Evan’s best friend and fellow faculty member Gwen Sanders. Like Alvarez, Koenig’s presence is felt both on screen and behind the scenes where she serves as a writer. Koenig’s credited with the show’s second episode, “Powderpuff”.

Sean Patton as Markie Hillridge

Comedian Sean Patton oozes a charming juxtaposition of political incorrectness and genuine compassion as Morrison-Hensley High School’s gym teacher Markie Hillridge. A key member of English Teacher‘s ensemble, Markie serves as a foil to characters like Evan and Gwen.

Carmen Christopher as Rick

As a guidance counselor, Carmen Christopher’s Rick serves a slightly different function within the faculty than the other main cast members in English Teacher. Though he played a smaller role in the series’ two-episode premiere, Rick represents another eccentric fixture in Evan’s work life.

Langston Kerman as Harry

English Teacher‘s pilot episode casts Evan as the subject of a school investigation for kissing his fellow faculty member and boyfriend-at-the-time, Malcolm. Ultimately, Principal Moretti issues the edict that Evan cannot become romantically entangled with another colleague without running the risk of being fired. Enter, Langston Kerman’s Harry. Though the new teacher and Evan have limited interactions in English Teacher‘s first two episodes, their flirtations certainly pose a threat to the stakes established by their boss.

Enrinco Colantoni as Principal Grant Moretti

Despite the ultimatum he hands down to Evan in the show’s pilot episode, Principal Grant Moretti is not necessarily an antagonistic figurehead at Morrison-Hensley High School. Veronica Mars‘ Enrico Colantoni embodies English Teacher‘s curmudgeonly administrator with a delightful balance of both sternness and interference.

Additional Supporting Cast for FX’s English Teacher

Now that we’ve met the core staff of Morrison-Hensley High School, let’s take a look at the remaining faculty, students, and teachers that enrich the world of FX’s English Teacher.

Jordan Firstman – Malcom, Evan’s ex-boyfriend

– Malcom, Evan’s ex-boyfriend Chris Riggi – Nick, Gwen’s partner

– Nick, Gwen’s partner Savanna Gann – Becca

– Becca Aliyahs Interlude – Tiffany

– Tiffany Ben Bondurant – Jeff

– Jeff Mason Douglas – Frank

– Frank Scarlette Amber Hernandez – Monica

– Monica Matthew Smitley – Hartman

– Hartman Treylan Newton – Tray

– Tray Pablo Maldonado-Hernandez – Pablo

– Pablo Dave Z. Martin – Jason

– Jason Andrene Ward-Hammond – Sharon

– Sharon Romy Mars – Kayla

– Kayla Ivy Wolk – Chelsea

– Chelsea Piper Juhan Piper Juhan – Deirdre / Renee

– Deirdre / Renee Jayla Walton – Ella

– Ella Blythe Middleton – Blake

– Blake Oliver Blank – Scotty

– Scotty Darryl W. Handy – Superintendent Boone

– Superintendent Boone Jenn Lyon – Linda Harrison

– Linda Harrison Trixie Mattel – Shazam

The first two episodes of English Teacher are currently available to stream via Hulu, with additional episodes dropping weekly.

