All Major Actors & Cast List for Industry Season 3

One of HBO’s most buzzed-about dramas this year is the British series Industry, exploring the turbulent side of the financial sector. Featuring a blend of familiar and new faces with escalating stakes, here is the main cast for Industry Season 3.

Recommended Videos

All Major Actors in Industry Season 3

Marisa Abela as Yasmin Kara-Hanani

Image via HBO

The protagonist of Industry has been Yasmin Kara-Hanani, who continues to grow in her role at the London financial firm Pierpoint & Co., working on the Foreign Exchange Sales desk. As Pierpoint courts new clients in Season 3, Yasmin also contends with the fallout from her father’s illegal activities. Actor Marisa Abela appeared in the British thriller series COBRA and had a small role in Barbie before starring as Amy Winehouse in the biopic Back to Black.

Myha’la Herrold as Harper Stern

Image via HBO

While Harper Stern was fired from Pierpoint at the end of Industry Season 2, she is back in a new role at the start of Season 3. Now working as a personal assistant for a different investment fund company, Harper is ready to come back to the financial sector in a big way. Myha’la Herrold has appeared in a growing number of memorable film roles, with her most notable recent work being Bodies Bodies Bodies and Leave the World Behind.

Harry Lawtey as Robert Spearing

Image via HBO

Working at the Cross Product Sales desk is Robert Spearing, a determined young man from a Welsh working-class family that looks to make it big in London. In his position, Robert often directly works with clients, including throughout Season 3, but his personal life stands at a crossroads during the season. Harry Lawtey has appeared in a number of British film and television productions, with his first major Hollywood role being Harvey Dent in Joker: Folie à Deux.

Ken Leung as Eric Tao

Originally introduced as the managing director at Pierpoint in Industry, Eric Tao’s relentless drive and single-minded determination earned him a spot as a partner at the firm by Season 3. However, Eric’s professional rise came at a great cost to his personal life, with his wife recently leaving him, putting his life outside of work in a tailspin. Ken Leung has been a steady character actor for 30 years, including memorable roles in Rush Hour, X-Men: The Last Stand, Lost, and the short-lived Marvel Television show Inhumans.

Sagar Radia as Rishi Ramdani

Image via HBO

Rishi Ramdani is a market trader who often works alongside associates at the CPS side of Pierpoint, including Harper and Robert. Known for his fiery temper, Rishi got married at the end of Season 2, a development made all the more complicated by his romantic fling with Harper. Industry is actor Sagar Radia’s biggest role to date, with Radia also appearing in a number of smaller British television, film, and video game projects.

Related: What Industry’s Pierpoint and Co Is Based Off

Elena Saurel as Anna Gearing

Image via HBO/Simon Ridgway

Among Harper’s new colleagues at FutureDawn Partners, an ethical investment firm, is Anna Gearing, who hires Harper as her personal assistant. While leading the company, Anna becomes conflicted when seeing who Harper is turning to for guidance upon joining FutureDawn. Outside of Industry, Elena Saurel is best known for starring in the British sitcom Buffering and had minor roles in Indiana Jones and the Dial of Destiny and The Batman.

Sarah Goldberg as Petra Koenig

Image via HBO

Another important character at FutureDawn is Petra Koenig, introduced in Industry Season 3 as a portfolio manager at the growing investment firm. As Harper begins to work with the upper management at FutureDawn, she works closely with Petra, efforts which do not go unnoticed by their colleagues. Sarah Goldberg memorably appeared in the acclaimed HBO series Barry and, on the big screen, appeared in the 2020 horror movie The Night House.

Kit Harington as Henry Muck

Image via HBO/Nick Strasburg

One of the biggest new characters in Industry Season 3 is Henry Muck, a blue-blooded entrepreneur who heads an eco-friendly energy company that works with Pierpoint. Played by Kit Harington, the British actor has plenty of history with HBO, notably starring as Jon Snow in Game of Thrones. Beyond HBO, Harington has starred in the films Pompeii and MI-5 and appeared in the Marvel Cinematic Universe as Dane Whitman in Eternals.

Cast List for Industry Season 3

Even beyond its principal cast for Season 3, Industry features a huge ensemble cast, many of whom have been a part of the series since the first season, joined by plenty of new actors. From the staff through Pierpoint & Co. to the clients they work with in a given season, Industry continues to grow its ensemble into the third season. Here is the cast list for Industry Season 3 on HBO:

Yasmin Kara-Hanani played by Marisa Abela

Hilary Wyndham played by Mark Dexter

Harper Stern played by Myha’la Herrold

Robert Spearing played by Harry Lawtey

Kenny Kilbane played by Conor MacNeill

Eric Tao played by Ken Leung

Rishi Ramdani played by Sagar Radia

Venetia Berens played by Indy Lewis

Bill Adler played by Trevor White

Charles Hanani played by Adam Levy

Aurore Adekunle played by Faith Alabi

Anna Gearing played by Elena Saurel

Sweetpea Golightly played by Miriam Petche

Petra Koenig played by Sarah Goldberg

Viscount Norton played by Andrew Havill

Denise Oldroyd played by Fiona Button

Caedi McFarlane played by Eliot Salt

Wilhelmina Fassbinder played by Georgina Rich

Otto Mostyn played by Roger Barclay

James Ashford played by Tom Stourton

Anraj Chabra played by Irfan Samji

Henry Muck played by Kit Harington

Ali El Mansour played by Fady Elsayed

Xander Lindt played by Gustav Lindh

Frank Wade played by Joel Kim Booster

Vinay Sarkar played by Asim Chaudhry

That’s it for all the major actors and cast list for Industry Season 3!

Industry Season 3 airs new episodes weekly on HBO and is available to stream on Max.

The Escapist is supported by our audience. When you purchase through links on our site, we may earn a small affiliate commission. Learn more about our Affiliate Policy