The Franchise invites audiences onto the chaotic soundstage of Tecto: Eye of the Storm, the latest superhero film from the fictional Maximum Studios. Here are the characters that enrich The Franchise‘s parody of the superhero-dominated film landscape and the roles they fulfill on Tecto: Eye of the Storm.

All Major Actors & Cast for The Franchise

Himesh Patel as Daniel, First Assistant Director

In “Scene 31A: Tecto Meets Eye” Daniel compares himself to an elephant shit-scrapper at a circus, an understandable allegory given the short end of the stick he draws daily as the superhero film’s First AD. Himesh Patel’s character doesn’t just struggle to keep his work life on track, with The Franchise’s pilot alluding to a messy divorce at home.

Lolly Adefope as Dag, Third Assistant Director

Lolly Adefope’s Dag serves as The Franchise‘s audience surrogate, joining Tecto: Eye of the Storm mid-production. A conversation with studio executive Pat Shannon indicates that Dag may be interested in pivoting to the more lucrative, corporate side of the industry, though her networking skills leave something to be desired.

Daniel Brühl as Eric Bouchard, Director

Eric Bouchard parodies the arthouse director to superhero director pipeline, renowned for his film The Unlikening. Daniel Brühl portrays the idiosyncratic artist, intent on sliding messages about fracking and the environment into Tecto: Eye of the Storm.

Jessica Hynes as Steph, Script Supervisor

Though she can’t remember the word for it in the moment, Steph serves as Director Eric Bouchard’s righthand woman and Tecto: Eye of the Storm‘s Script Supervisor. The Franchise sets Steph up as a Gary Walsh-esque figure with a devotion to Eric’s vision that extends beyond the scope of the film and into aspects of his life such as his sleep habits and emotional well-being.

Billy Magnussen as Adam, Tecto Actor

Billy Magnussen taps into Hollywood leading man energy to portray Adam, the earnest actor behind the heroic Tecto. From his enthusiasm over CGI waterfalls to his potent protein shakes, Adam appears to harbor less cynicism about the Maximum Studios multiverse than some of his Tecto: Eye of the Storm colleagues.

Richard E. Grant as Peter, Eye Actor

In stark juxtaposition to Adam, Richard E. Grant’s Peter sees himself as above the material of Tecto: Eye of the Storm. A veteran stage actor who suffers from TMT (Too Much Theater) polyps, Peter holds a collection of problematic old Hollywood beliefs and tendencies.

Aya Cash as Anita, Producer

“Scene 31A: Tecto Meets Eye” introduces Anita as the producer of Maximum Studios television series The League of Extraordinary Jessicas. However, it is telegraphed that Anita may become more involved with Tecto: Eye of the Storm after the unceremonious dismissal of the film’s producer/rage sponge Justin Barrett. The producer’s presence will likely further tensions on set given that she and Daniel have a complicated interpersonal history.

Darren Goldstein as Pat Shannon, Studio Executive

Despite all the creative differences that abound on the set of Tecto: Eye of the Storm, The Franchise’s real villain emerges in the form of Pat Shannon, the Toyman. “I’m the one constant force in this entire universe and I’m totally invisible,” the executive wields his power condescendingly over Daniel in the final moments of “Scene 31A: Tecto Meets Eye”. While Pat Shannon carries unmistakable Kevin Feige-esque qualities, The Franchise has not cast him as the chief executive of Maximum Studios. Above Pat is Shane, who is mentioned only by name in the series’ pilot episode.

Isaac Powell as Bryson, Personal Assistant to Shane

Representing the unseen force of Maximum Studios boss Shane is Bryson, his personal assistant. Isaac Powell’s character stands in as Shane’s voice on set, willing to sacrifice his own needs for those of the eponymous film franchise.

All Additional Actors & Cast for Max’s The Franchise

As The Franchise's pilot establishes, it takes a veritable army of conflicting voices to make a big-budget superhero movie. Aside from the existing ensemble of Fish People, Moss Men, and Key Grips, the season trailer teases cameos from comedians like Nick Kroll.

Ruaridh Mollica – Jaz Cox

– Jaz Cox Sandra Huggett – Jacky Wheeler

– Jacky Wheeler Justin Edwards – Rufus Maley

– Rufus Maley John Cummins – Milo

– Milo Will Rowlands – Jack the Fireman

– Jack the Fireman Geoffrey Austin Newland – Art Super

– Art Super Alex Gaumond – Justin Barrett

– Justin Barrett Nick Kroll – The Gurgler

