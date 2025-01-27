All Major Actors & Cast List for Suits

One of the most enduringly popular legal dramas in television history is Suits, which ran for nine seasons until 2019. The show follows a high-powered corporate law firm in New York. Here are all the major actors in Suits and a full main cast list for the show.

All Major Actors for Suits

Gabriel Macht as Harvey Specter

Image via USA Network

A named partner and one of the most well-known lawyers in New York, Harvey Specter is a shrewd figure who takes Mike under his wing as a boss and mentor. Aware that Mike lacks a license to practice law, Harvey works to maintain Mike’s secret from the rest of their law firm for much of the series. Gabriel Macht is one of the few actors to appear in every episode of Suits and served as a co-producer on the series starting with its third season. Prior to Suits, Macht starred in the 2007 romantic comedy Because I Said So and the 2008 superhero movie The Spirit.

Patrick J. Adams as Mike Ross

Image via USA Network

Possessing a photographic memory and extensive knowledge of the law, Mike Ross initially supported himself by being paid off to take the LSAT and bar exam for other illicit individuals. After being hired by Harvey to join his firm as an attorney, Mike finally passes the bar in the sixth season to legally be able to practice law after he is exposed and serves a short jail sentence. Prior to Suits, Patrick J. Adams had supporting roles in projects like Old School and Friday Night Lights. After the series, Adams has since appeared in major roles for shows including The Right Stuff and A League of Their Own.

Rick Hoffman as Louis Litt

Image via Ian Watson/USA Network

Originally a junior partner at the firm, Louis Litt privately admires Harvey but masks this with his acerbic demeanor and visible jealousy over his more successful co-workers. After using Mike’s secret to maneuver himself as a full partner at the firm, Louis becomes a tough-love mentor to many of the younger attorneys and staff, showing a more sympathetic side. Character actor Rick Hoffman appeared in recurring roles in shows like The Bernie Mac Show and Jake in Progress before landing Suits. Following the show’s end, Hoffman appeared in the horror movie Thanksgiving and in a recurring role on the series Billions.

Meghan Markle as Rachel Zane

Image via USA Network

Despite being the daughter of high-powered New York attorney Robert Zane, Rachel Zane opts to work as a paralegal for Harvey’s firm instead. As Rachel eventually becomes a lawyer in her own right, she falls in love with Mike and marries him, with the couple moving to Seattle together at the end of the seventh season. Meghan Markle earned her role on Suits after a number of smaller parts in various television and film projects as far back as 1995. Markle married Prince Harry, Duke of Sussex, in 2018 and has since focused her career on philanthropic efforts and documentary projects.

Sarah Rafferty as Donna Paulsen

Image via USA Network

Harvey’s longtime secretary is Donna Paulsen, one of the few people he absolutely trusts, and who quickly deduces the truth about Mike at the start of the series. Donna eventually becomes the Chief Operating Officer of the firm and marries Harvey at the end of the series. Sarah Rafferty has been working on-screen since 1998 and went on to have recurring roles on Grey’s Anatomy and Chicago Med after Suits. Rafferty co-hosts Sidebar, a Suits rewatch podcast, with her former co-star Patrick J. Adams, revisiting the series episode-by-episode.

Gina Torres as Jessica Pearson

Image via USA Network

As its co-founder, Jessica Pearson is the de facto leader of the firm, consolidating power when her rival and fellow co-founder Daniel Hardman returns after a prolonged absence. Jessica willingly takes the fall for Mike’s fraud in faking possessing a legal practice license, becoming disbarred in New York in the process. The spinoff series Pearson follows Jessica after she relocates to Chicago, switching careers to the world of cutthroat politics. Gina Torres has starred in a number of television and film projects, most notably Firefly and 9-1-1: Lone Star.

Cast List for Suits

In addition to its principal cast, Suits featured quite the ensemble of recurring characters across its nine-season run, many of whom are played by prolific character actors in their own right. These range from other employees of Pearson Hardman, their clients, or related in various ways to the main characters. Here is the full cast list for Suits:

