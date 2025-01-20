All Major Voice Actors & Cast For Castlevania: Nocturne Season 2

Castlevania: Nocturne is back for a second season after two years away, and with it comes a lot of returning and new voice talent. Here’s every major actor who appears in the series, as well as who they play.

All Major Castlevania: Nocturne Voice Actors

Edward Bluemel as Richter Belmont

Most of the main cast of Castlevania: Nocturne’s second season are reprising their roles from the first season, and that includes Richter Belmont’s voice actor, Edward Bluemel. Bluemel is a relatively young actor with a respectable resume. Most television fans will probably remember him in the Emmy award-winning series Killing Eve as Hugo, but he’s also starred in several historical dramas like My Lady Jane and Belgravia: The Next Chapter, where he plays leads in both series. He does have a lone video game credit though in The Dark Pictures Anthology: The Devil In Me, where he did the motion capture and voice work for Jeff.

Pixie Davies as Maria Renard

Pixie Davis, Maria Renard’s voice actress, is a teenage actress who began working as a child at the age of six in several BBC miniseries like The Secret of Crickey Hall and The White Queen. Even when she became a teenager, she continued to star primarily in BBC shows, but she did have some notable appearances across the pond in Hollywood films like Miss Peregrine’s Home For Peculiar Children and Mary Poppins Returns. Castlevania: Nocturne can be seen as her big break in a sense, given how Maria is one of the most prominent characters in the series and how well-known Castlevania in general is to a global audience. Hopefully this will lead to more opportunities for her in the future.

James Callis as Alucard

It was a pleasant surprise to see James Callis’ Alucard return at the conclusion of Castlevania: Nocturne’s first season, so season two unsurprisingly has all of the Alucard action fans desire. One of the reasons this interpretation of the character works so well is mostly thanks to his voice actor James Callis. While Callis may not have starred in many notable movies outside of the Bridget Jones series, where he plays Tom, he does have an extensive career in television. He most recently played Picard’s father in Star Trek: Picard, but he’s probably most well known to nerds like myself for playing Dr. Gaius Baltar in Battlestar Galactica.

Franka Potente as Erzebet Bathory

The last major character in Castlevania: Nocturne is the vampire messiah herself, Erzebet Bathory, is played by Franka Potente. Another international actress, Franka began her career as an actress in Germany before eventually starring in several Hollywood films in the late 90s and early 2000s like The Bourne Identity, where she played Marie. Over time, she would star in smaller films and expand into television, but arguably her biggest role was her appearance in The Conjuring 2 where she played parapsychologist Anita Gregory.

All Other Major Characters & Voice Actors

While those are just a handful of the main actors for Castlevania: Nocturne’s second season, the series has a surprisingly large supporting cast, at least in comparison to the original series. Here are all of the remaining major roles and the actors who play them.

Thuso Mbedu as Annette

as Elarica Johnson as Drolta

as Zahn McClarnon as Olrox

as Aaron Neil as Mizrak

as Richard Dormer as Emmanuel

as Nastassja Kinski as Tera Renard

as Sydney James Harcourt as Edouard

as Iain Glenn as Juste Belmont

as Victoria Atkin as The Captain

as Sharon D. Clarke as Cecille Fatiman

And those are the major cast and voice actors for Castlevania: Nocturne!

