All Major Voice Actors & Cast List for Migration

From the company behind Minions and Despicable Me, Migration is an animated movie about a duck who’s reluctant to fly south. As with many animated movies, it features several big and biggish name voice actors; here are all major voice actors and the cast list for Migration.

All Major Cast Members in Migration

Kumail Nanjiani as Mack Mallard

Kumail Nanjiani is Mack, a set-in-his-ways duck who thinks that migration is for the birds. With some persuasion he agrees to migrate with his family, which is where the chaos really starts. Nanjiani has had a wealth of roles, including Kingo in The Eternals, though to me he’ll always be Dhalsim from Street Fighter Red Tape.

Elizabeth Banks as Pam Mallard

Pam is Mack’s wife, who’s more open-minded than he is, rolling her eyes at her husband’s assertion that migration spells certain doom. She’s played by Elizabeth Banks who Hunger Games fans will remember as Effie Trinket, though she’s had many, many other roles.

Caspar Jennings as Dax Mallard

Caspar Jennings plays Dax, Mack and Pam’s son who’s your typical teenager, albeit a duck. And, as such, he doesn’t always see eye-to-eye with his father. Jennings doesn’t have that many credits to his name, though he did have a role in the Colin Firth-led WWII movie Operation Mincemeat.

Tresi Gazal as Gwen Mallard

Gwen is Dax’s wide-eyed baby sister, who’s swept along in the family’s migration drama. This appears to be actor Tresi Gazal’s first on-screen role.

Isabela Merced as Kim

Isabela Merced plays Kim, a duck whose family is happy to migrate, much to the frustration of Dax, who’s smitten by her. Merced played Anya in the infamous Madame Web and has been cast as Dina in season 2 of HBO’s The Last of Us.

The Full Cast List for Migration

There are plenty of other recognisable names involved in Migration. Keegan-Michael Key (Key & Peele) is caged macaw Delroy, Danny DeVito (It’s Always Sunny in Philadelphia) is Mack’s Uncle Dan, and David Mitchell (Peepshow) is Googoo.

There are a couple of familiar ‘additional voices’, too. Jess Harnell was Wakko Warner in Animaniacs and Debra Wilson plays Amanda Waller in Suicide Squad: Kill the Justice League. Here’s every person who lends their voice to Migration.

Main cast:

Mack – Kumail Nanjiani

– Kumail Nanjiani Gwen – Tresi Gazal

– Tresi Gazal Pam – Elizabeth Banks

– Elizabeth Banks Dax – Caspar Jennings

– Caspar Jennings Kim – Isabela Merced

– Isabela Merced Uncle Dan – Danny DeVito

– Danny DeVito Erin – Carol Kane

– Carol Kane Chump – Awkwafina

– Awkwafina Delroy – Keegan-Michael Key

– Keegan-Michael Key Googoo – David Mitchell

Additional voices:

Ozioma Akagha

Jozanne Marie

Carlos Alazraqui

Sarah Musnitsky

Valenzia Algarin

Laraine Newman

Will Collyer

Levi Nunez

Abby Craden

Eric Osmond

Django Craig

Jason Pace

John Demita

Joy Poirel

Luca Diaz

Noreen Reardon

Christian Gazal

Boris Rehunger

Willow Geer

Chris Renaud

Jeffrey Anderson-Gunter

Benjamin Renner

Jess Harnell

Sardia Robinson

Aaron Hendry

Nisa Ward

Barbara Iley

Andreana Weiner

JP Karuak

Debra Wilson

And that’s all major voice actors and the cast list for Migration.

