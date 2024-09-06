All Major Voice Actors & Cast List for Migration

From the company behind Minions and Despicable Me, Migration is an animated movie about a duck who’s reluctant to fly south. As with many animated movies, it features several big and biggish name voice actors; here are all major voice actors and the cast list for Migration.
All Major Cast Members in Migration
Kumail Nanjiani as Mack Mallard
Kumail Nanjiani is Mack, a set-in-his-ways duck who thinks that migration is for the birds. With some persuasion he agrees to migrate with his family, which is where the chaos really starts. Nanjiani has had a wealth of roles, including Kingo in The Eternals, though to me he’ll always be Dhalsim from Street Fighter Red Tape.
Elizabeth Banks as Pam Mallard
Pam is Mack’s wife, who’s more open-minded than he is, rolling her eyes at her husband’s assertion that migration spells certain doom. She’s played by Elizabeth Banks who Hunger Games fans will remember as Effie Trinket, though she’s had many, many other roles.
Caspar Jennings as Dax Mallard
Caspar Jennings plays Dax, Mack and Pam’s son who’s your typical teenager, albeit a duck. And, as such, he doesn’t always see eye-to-eye with his father. Jennings doesn’t have that many credits to his name, though he did have a role in the Colin Firth-led WWII movie Operation Mincemeat.
Tresi Gazal as Gwen Mallard
Gwen is Dax’s wide-eyed baby sister, who’s swept along in the family’s migration drama. This appears to be actor Tresi Gazal’s first on-screen role.
Isabela Merced as Kim
Isabela Merced plays Kim, a duck whose family is happy to migrate, much to the frustration of Dax, who’s smitten by her. Merced played Anya in the infamous Madame Web and has been cast as Dina in season 2 of HBO’s The Last of Us.
The Full Cast List for Migration
There are plenty of other recognisable names involved in Migration. Keegan-Michael Key (Key & Peele) is caged macaw Delroy, Danny DeVito (It’s Always Sunny in Philadelphia) is Mack’s Uncle Dan, and David Mitchell (Peepshow) is Googoo.
There are a couple of familiar ‘additional voices’, too. Jess Harnell was Wakko Warner in Animaniacs and Debra Wilson plays Amanda Waller in Suicide Squad: Kill the Justice League. Here’s every person who lends their voice to Migration.
Main cast:
- Mack – Kumail Nanjiani
- Gwen – Tresi Gazal
- Pam – Elizabeth Banks
- Dax – Caspar Jennings
- Kim – Isabela Merced
- Uncle Dan – Danny DeVito
- Erin – Carol Kane
- Chump – Awkwafina
- Delroy – Keegan-Michael Key
- Googoo – David Mitchell
Additional voices:
- Ozioma Akagha
- Jozanne Marie
- Carlos Alazraqui
- Sarah Musnitsky
- Valenzia Algarin
- Laraine Newman
- Will Collyer
- Levi Nunez
- Abby Craden
- Eric Osmond
- Django Craig
- Jason Pace
- John Demita
- Joy Poirel
- Luca Diaz
- Noreen Reardon
- Christian Gazal
- Boris Rehunger
- Willow Geer
- Chris Renaud
- Jeffrey Anderson-Gunter
- Benjamin Renner
- Jess Harnell
- Sardia Robinson
- Aaron Hendry
- Nisa Ward
- Barbara Iley
- Andreana Weiner
- JP Karuak
- Debra Wilson
And that’s all major voice actors and the cast list for Migration.
Published: Sep 5, 2024 08:42 pm