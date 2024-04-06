Category:
Guides
Video Games

All Marble Trouble Rewards & Milestones in Monopoly GO, Listed

Image of Laura Gray
Laura Gray
|
Published: Apr 6, 2024 01:45 pm
monopoly go friends

The timer is ticking for fans teaming up to complete the newest Partners minigame, and the Monopoly GO Marble Trouble milestone rewards have the tokens needed to complete tasks. Here is how to get them all.

Recommended Videos

Table of contents

All Monopoly GO Marble Trouble Rewards & Prizes

An image showing Rich Uncle Pennybags in Monopoly Go standing on a board next to some dice as part of an article on whether the game's servers are down, or if it's having other issues, such as crashing.

Monopoly GO’s Marble Trouble milestone rewards are going to be important for players participating in the Fountain Partners minigame currently active alongside other challenges. The rewards for this Leaderboard event include the tokens used to progress the Partners tasks tackled with friends for additional rewards. Below are all the Marble Trouble milestone rewards as informed by the Monopoly GO wiki.

Milestone LevelPoints NeededReward
145 Points120 Tokens
255 Points50 Dice Rolls
380 PointsGreen Sticker Pack
490 Points140 Tokens
5120 Points90 Dice Rolls
6150 PointsHigh Roller (5 Min)
7140 Points160 Tokens
8200 PointsGold Sticker Pack
9250 Points180 Dice Rolls
10230 PointsPink Sticker Pack
11260 PointsCash
12275 Points180 Tokens
13300 PointsBlue Sticker Pack
14400 PointsCash
15400 Points250 Dice Rolls
16450 Points280 Tokens
17500 PointsMega Hiest Boost (25 Min)
18600 PointsCash
19700 Points400 Dice Rolls
20800 PointsBlue Sticker Pack
21900 Points400 Tokens
221,000 PointsCash
23120 Points650 Dice Rolls
241,300 PointsCash
251,800 PointsBlue Sticker Pack
262,000 Points1,100 Dice Rolls
271,500 PointsCash Boost (10 Min)
282,500 Points500 Tokens
292,600 PointsCash
303,200 Points1,700 Dice Rolls, Sticker Pack

How to Marble Trouble Tour in Monopoly GO

To collect all the milestone rewards for Marble Trouble in Monopoly GO, players will need to land on the Railroad tiles and engage in the Hiest and Shutdown minigames. Hiests are the best for gaining points but will happen at random. To increase the number of points earned, consider using a boosted roll modifier, which will offer the biggest boost to milestone levels.

Related: How To Never Run Out of Dice in Monopoly GO

When The Marble Trouble Event Ends in Monopoly GO

The Marble Trouble event in Monopoly GO begins at 2 AM ET on April 6, 2024, and will end on April 7. This gives players a total of 24 hours to obtain all the available milestone rewards.

How to Get More Dice Rolls in Monopoly GO

To get more dice rolls in Monopoly GO, players must complete ongoing challenges, finish the Quick Wins for the day, wrap up sticker collections, and collect free dice roll codes. To help collect as many rolls as possible, check out our free dice rolls article, which updates daily with the newest codes.

Players will also want to take advantage of the various boosts available in the game, as they can help get more dice rolls by completing landmarks or getting stickers. These are active at rotating timeframes throughout the day or activated by earning boosts in challenges.

If you’re looking for more, check out our article covering all current and present Monopoly GO events, tournaments, games, and some FAQs. The game is available now on mobile.

Post Tag:
Monopoly Go
The Escapist is supported by our audience. When you purchase through links on our site, we may earn a small affiliate commission. Learn more
related content
Read Article FF7 Rebirth Best Chocobo Gear & Loadout Explained
Cloud riding a chocobo
Category: Video Games
Video Games
Guides
Guides
FF7 Rebirth Best Chocobo Gear & Loadout Explained
Zhiqing Wan and others Zhiqing Wan and others Apr 6, 2024
Read Article All Fountain Partners Rewards & Milestones in Monopoly GO, Listed
Fountain Partners Monopoly GO Milestone Rewards
Category: Guides
Guides
Video Games
Video Games
All Fountain Partners Rewards & Milestones in Monopoly GO, Listed
Laura Gray Laura Gray Apr 6, 2024
Read Article How To Get More Tokens in the Monopoly GO Fountain Partners Event
Fountain Partners how to get tokens monopoly go
Category: Guides
Guides
Video Games
Video Games
How To Get More Tokens in the Monopoly GO Fountain Partners Event
Laura Gray Laura Gray Apr 6, 2024
Related Content
Read Article FF7 Rebirth Best Chocobo Gear & Loadout Explained
Cloud riding a chocobo
Category: Video Games
Video Games
Guides
Guides
FF7 Rebirth Best Chocobo Gear & Loadout Explained
Zhiqing Wan and others Zhiqing Wan and others Apr 6, 2024
Read Article All Fountain Partners Rewards & Milestones in Monopoly GO, Listed
Fountain Partners Monopoly GO Milestone Rewards
Category: Guides
Guides
Video Games
Video Games
All Fountain Partners Rewards & Milestones in Monopoly GO, Listed
Laura Gray Laura Gray Apr 6, 2024
Read Article How To Get More Tokens in the Monopoly GO Fountain Partners Event
Fountain Partners how to get tokens monopoly go
Category: Guides
Guides
Video Games
Video Games
How To Get More Tokens in the Monopoly GO Fountain Partners Event
Laura Gray Laura Gray Apr 6, 2024
Author
Laura Gray
Laura Gray is the Managing Editor for Gamepur, a writer for the Escapist, and an avid Pokemon, Dungeons & Dragons, and farming sim enthusiast. They spend their time chasing their toddler, playing casual Pokemon TCG matches, and destroying the kitchen with cooking projects. Laura's previous work can be seen at Screen Rant and Dexerto, and they can be contacted at [email protected].