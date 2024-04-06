All Marble Trouble Rewards & Milestones in Monopoly GO, Listed

The timer is ticking for fans teaming up to complete the newest Partners minigame, and the Monopoly GO Marble Trouble milestone rewards have the tokens needed to complete tasks. Here is how to get them all.

Recommended Videos

All Monopoly GO Marble Trouble Rewards & Prizes

Monopoly GO’s Marble Trouble milestone rewards are going to be important for players participating in the Fountain Partners minigame currently active alongside other challenges. The rewards for this Leaderboard event include the tokens used to progress the Partners tasks tackled with friends for additional rewards. Below are all the Marble Trouble milestone rewards as informed by the Monopoly GO wiki.

Milestone Level Points Needed Reward 1 45 Points 120 Tokens 2 55 Points 50 Dice Rolls 3 80 Points Green Sticker Pack 4 90 Points 140 Tokens 5 120 Points 90 Dice Rolls 6 150 Points High Roller (5 Min) 7 140 Points 160 Tokens 8 200 Points Gold Sticker Pack 9 250 Points 180 Dice Rolls 10 230 Points Pink Sticker Pack 11 260 Points Cash 12 275 Points 180 Tokens 13 300 Points Blue Sticker Pack 14 400 Points Cash 15 400 Points 250 Dice Rolls 16 450 Points 280 Tokens 17 500 Points Mega Hiest Boost (25 Min) 18 600 Points Cash 19 700 Points 400 Dice Rolls 20 800 Points Blue Sticker Pack 21 900 Points 400 Tokens 22 1,000 Points Cash 23 120 Points 650 Dice Rolls 24 1,300 Points Cash 25 1,800 Points Blue Sticker Pack 26 2,000 Points 1,100 Dice Rolls 27 1,500 Points Cash Boost (10 Min) 28 2,500 Points 500 Tokens 29 2,600 Points Cash 30 3,200 Points 1,700 Dice Rolls, Sticker Pack

How to Marble Trouble Tour in Monopoly GO

To collect all the milestone rewards for Marble Trouble in Monopoly GO, players will need to land on the Railroad tiles and engage in the Hiest and Shutdown minigames. Hiests are the best for gaining points but will happen at random. To increase the number of points earned, consider using a boosted roll modifier, which will offer the biggest boost to milestone levels.

Related: How To Never Run Out of Dice in Monopoly GO

When The Marble Trouble Event Ends in Monopoly GO

The Marble Trouble event in Monopoly GO begins at 2 AM ET on April 6, 2024, and will end on April 7. This gives players a total of 24 hours to obtain all the available milestone rewards.

How to Get More Dice Rolls in Monopoly GO

To get more dice rolls in Monopoly GO, players must complete ongoing challenges, finish the Quick Wins for the day, wrap up sticker collections, and collect free dice roll codes. To help collect as many rolls as possible, check out our free dice rolls article, which updates daily with the newest codes.

Players will also want to take advantage of the various boosts available in the game, as they can help get more dice rolls by completing landmarks or getting stickers. These are active at rotating timeframes throughout the day or activated by earning boosts in challenges.

If you’re looking for more, check out our article covering all current and present Monopoly GO events, tournaments, games, and some FAQs. The game is available now on mobile.

The Escapist is supported by our audience. When you purchase through links on our site, we may earn a small affiliate commission. Learn more