All Metal Gear Solid Games on Nintendo Switch

Metal Gear Solid was one of the premier video games franchises of the 2000s, sporting several games that are considered to be all time classics and are still highly enjoyable today. Earlier in the month, it was announced that a compilation of Metal Gear Solid titles would be coming to modern consoles. The most recent Nintendo Direct added the Switch to the list of release platforms for this collection, known as Metal Gear Solid: Master Collection Vol. 1, with many of the games to be released on a Nintendo console for the first time.

Which Games Are Included In Metal Gear Solid: Master Collection Vol. 1 ?

If you are going to pick up Metal Gear Solid: Master Collection Vol. 1 on the Switch, you will be able to play seven different games:

Metal Gear Solid (PS1)

Metal Gear Solid 2: Sons of Liberty (PS2)

Metal Gear Solid 3: Snake Eater (PS3)

Metal Gear (MSX)

Metal Gear 2: Solid Snake (MSX)

Metal Gear (NES)

Snake’s Revenge (NES)

It’s worth noting that Metal Gear Solid will include the VR missions from the add-on release Metal Gear Solid: VR Missions, and the versions of Sons of Liberty and Snake Eater are the HD versions from the seventh generation releases. This is also one of the few times that the NES version of the original Metal Gear will be rereleased, and I believe the only time that Snake’s Revenge, a NES sequel that was developed without series creator Hideo Kojima’s involvement, will be rereleased.

The collection will also include a bunch of extra features, including motion comics, strategy guides, and character bios. While I am a bit disappointed that the only Nintendo-exclusive (Metal Gear game, Metal Gear Solid: The Twin Snakes) is not included in this collection, this is still a wonderful line-up for new players to get invested in for the inevitable Vol. 2. Until that’s announced, however, that’s all the Metal Gear Solid games that will be available on Nintendo Switch, PlayStation 5, Xbox Series S|X, and PC in the new collection come October 2023.