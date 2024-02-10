All Missing Person Dates & Locations in Persona 3 Reload

Climbing up Tartarus lets you get stronger, but that isn’t the only reason why you should go there. Every now and then, people end up lost in the dungeon and it’s up to you to rescue them. Here’s a list of all missing person dates in Persona 3 Reload.

What are Missing Persons in Persona 3 Reload?

Partway through the story, Elizabeth will let you know that civilians have accidentally wandered into Tartarus during the Dark Hour, and you need to rescue them before they’re forever lost. While this might seem like a pain at first, rescuing them can be important as there a couple of them associated with Social Link progression.

Specifically, Bunkichi and Maiko are two characters that will wander into Tartarus in the tail-end of the year. You need to rescue them in order to continue their Social Links if they’re still in progression, and if you want to see their stories through at the end of the game.

Things are made even more complicated by the fact that every missing person has a different deadline for you to rescue them. It’d be very inefficient to go into Tartarus every time someone goes missing, so this guide should help you plan out your trips.

How to Rescue a Missing Person

The good news is that rescuing someone from Tartarus in Persona 3 Reload is easy. All you have to do is head to the floor that they’re located on, interact with them, and you’re done. Elizabeth will give you a general sense of where they’re located, while Fuuka will let you know when there’s a missing person on the floor you’re on.

All Missing Person Deadlines and Rewards in Persona 3 Reload

Missing Person Date Deadline Location Reward 6/18 – Ayako Yoshimoto 7/6 50F Recarm 6/26 – Kenjiro Tsutsumi 7/6 56F Letter of Thanks, 40,000 Yen 6/26 – Yoshimi Miyama 7/6 64F Black Quartz x2 8/3 – Yasuko Murabayashi 8/5 79F Emerald x4 8/3 – Shuichi Niimura 8/5 84F Shift Boost Skill Card 8/19 – Satsuki Onozuka 9/4 101F Divine Grace 8/29 – Hirotaka Tanigami 9/4 109F Malachite x20 9/3 – Reiko Makita 9/4 114F Mediarama Skill Card 9/12 – Bunkichi Kitamura 10/3 120F Homunculus x4, Hierophant Social Link can progress 9/22 – Aki Kurobe 10/3 135F Magic Talisman 9/22 – Yasunobu Shimozono 10/3 140F 100,000 Yen 10/21 – Maiko Oohashi 11/2 146F Felt Doll, Hanged Man Social Link can progress 10/21 – Ryohei Nakatsugawa 11/2 159F Berserker Seal 10/30 – Takeko Hiraoka 11/2 165F Avaricious Ring 11/27 – Tomoyuki Itami 12/1 177F Omega Drive 11/28 – Katsue Sugi 12/1 196F Diamond x3 12/22 – Yumiko Sasamaki 12/30 209F Scintillating Coin x2 12/22 – Nobuko Fukuchi 12/30 221F Ruby x3

Aside from the satisfaction of rescuing civilians from Tartarus, the rewards you get from saving them are also pretty sweet. The gems, for instance, can be used to craft gear. You’ll also get plenty of money and valuable accessories for combat.

And those are all of the missing persons and their deadlines in Persona 3 Reload.