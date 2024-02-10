GuidesVideo Games

All Missing Person Dates & Locations in Persona 3 Reload

Screenshot captured by The Escapist

Climbing up Tartarus lets you get stronger, but that isn’t the only reason why you should go there. Every now and then, people end up lost in the dungeon and it’s up to you to rescue them. Here’s a list of all missing person dates in Persona 3 Reload.

What are Missing Persons in Persona 3 Reload?

Partway through the story, Elizabeth will let you know that civilians have accidentally wandered into Tartarus during the Dark Hour, and you need to rescue them before they’re forever lost. While this might seem like a pain at first, rescuing them can be important as there a couple of them associated with Social Link progression.

Specifically, Bunkichi and Maiko are two characters that will wander into Tartarus in the tail-end of the year. You need to rescue them in order to continue their Social Links if they’re still in progression, and if you want to see their stories through at the end of the game.

Things are made even more complicated by the fact that every missing person has a different deadline for you to rescue them. It’d be very inefficient to go into Tartarus every time someone goes missing, so this guide should help you plan out your trips.

How to Rescue a Missing Person

The good news is that rescuing someone from Tartarus in Persona 3 Reload is easy. All you have to do is head to the floor that they’re located on, interact with them, and you’re done. Elizabeth will give you a general sense of where they’re located, while Fuuka will let you know when there’s a missing person on the floor you’re on.

All Missing Person Deadlines and Rewards in Persona 3 Reload

Missing Person DateDeadlineLocationReward
6/18 – Ayako Yoshimoto7/650FRecarm
6/26 – Kenjiro Tsutsumi7/656FLetter of Thanks, 40,000 Yen
6/26 – Yoshimi Miyama7/664FBlack Quartz x2
8/3 – Yasuko Murabayashi8/579FEmerald x4
8/3 – Shuichi Niimura8/584FShift Boost Skill Card
8/19 – Satsuki Onozuka9/4101FDivine Grace
8/29 – Hirotaka Tanigami9/4109FMalachite x20
9/3 – Reiko Makita9/4114FMediarama Skill Card
9/12 – Bunkichi Kitamura10/3120FHomunculus x4, Hierophant Social Link can progress
9/22 – Aki Kurobe10/3135FMagic Talisman
9/22 – Yasunobu Shimozono10/3140F100,000 Yen
10/21 – Maiko Oohashi11/2146FFelt Doll, Hanged Man Social Link can progress
10/21 – Ryohei Nakatsugawa11/2159FBerserker Seal
10/30 – Takeko Hiraoka11/2165FAvaricious Ring
11/27 – Tomoyuki Itami12/1177FOmega Drive
11/28 – Katsue Sugi12/1196FDiamond x3
12/22 – Yumiko Sasamaki12/30209FScintillating Coin x2
12/22 – Nobuko Fukuchi12/30221FRuby x3

Aside from the satisfaction of rescuing civilians from Tartarus, the rewards you get from saving them are also pretty sweet. The gems, for instance, can be used to craft gear. You’ll also get plenty of money and valuable accessories for combat.

And those are all of the missing persons and their deadlines in Persona 3 Reload.

