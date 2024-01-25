All Monopoly GO Speedster Tournament Rewards & Milestones, Listed

If you’re looking for a list of all the rewards, prizes, and milestones for the “Speedster” tournament in Monopoly GO, you’ve come to the right place.

Recommended Videos

Every Reward & Milestone for “Speedster” in Monopoly GO, Listed

There are so many great rewards and prizes you can get during the Monopoly GO “Speedster” tournament, though they do require you to hit some pretty big milestones. In total, though, you can get up to 4,170 dice rolls this time around, which is nothing to sneeze at. To help you out, I’ve compiled the list below from my experience in the game cross-referenced against the Monopoly GO Wiki, which is a great source of information on the title.

Milestone Level Points Required Reward 1 75 Sticker Pack 2 50 5 Pickaxe Tokens 3 100 Cash 4 175 100 Dice Rolls 5 225 6 Pickaxe Tokens 6 300 5-minute High Roller 7 275 8 Pickaxe Tokens 8 350 200 Dice Rolls 9 400 10 Pickaxe Tokens 10 420 Sticker Pack 11 400 12 Pickaxe Tokens 12 700 20-minute Mega Heist 13 800 Sticker Pack 14 750 Cash 15 850 420 Dice Rolls 16 900 15 Pickaxe Tokens 17 1,000 Sticker Pack 18 1,200 Cash 19 1,300 650 Dice Rolls 20 1,500 25-minute Rent Frenzy 21 1,800 30 Pickaxe Tokens 22 2,000 Cash 23 2,300 1,000 Dice Rolls 24 2,600 40 Pickaxe Tokens 25 3,000 Cash 26 3,500 Sticker Pack 27 4,000 Cash 28 4,500 20-minute Cash Grab 29 5,000 Cash 30 5,500 1,800 Dice Rolls A list of all the rewards and milestones for the “Speedster” tournament in Monopoly GO.

How to Play the Monopoly GO “Speedster” Tournament

Like other tournaments in Monopoly GO, “Speedster” gives players a certain amount of tokens based on what happens when they land on a Railroad square, which is then increased by their dice multiplier. This time around, there’s actually a special bonus that further increases Bank Heist token earnings. Here’s a breakdown of what happens:

Shutdown:

Blocked = +2 tokens

Success = +4 tokens

Bank Heist:

Small = +4 tokens (Currently +8)

Large = +6 tokens (Currently: +12)

Bankrupt = +8 tokens (Currently +16)

When Does the Tournament End?

The “Speedster” tournament in Monopoly GO will run two days. As it started on Jan. 25 at 1PM, that means it’ll go until Jan. 27 at 1PM. Since that extends it past the end of the current minigame, those aforementioned Pickaxe Tokens will turn into Cash once “Jungle Treasures” ends.

How to Get More Dice Rolls

Dice rolls are essential to succeeding at tournaments like “Speedster.” My advice is to try and hit the milestones in either it or the current ongoing main event, “Winter Games,” by aiming for the squares that’ll get you tokens when you’re 6-8 spaces away. Playing the events off each other will give you a lot of dice rolls.

From there, make sure you’re playing the current minigame, as events like “Jungle Treasures” are incredibly good for getting you free dice rolls. Otherwise, check out our list of free dice rolls links for Monopoly GO, which we update daily.

And those are all the rewards and prizes you can get for the Monopoly GO “Speedster” tournament, along with the milestones you need to hit to get them. Here’s to hoping you’re able to climb up the ranks in a flash!

If you’re looking for more, check out our article covering all current and present Monopoly GO events, tournaments, games, and some FAQs. The game is available now on mobile