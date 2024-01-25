News

All Monopoly GO Speedster Tournament Rewards & Milestones, Listed

By
0
Monopoly GO

If you’re looking for a list of all the rewards, prizes, and milestones for the “Speedster” tournament in Monopoly GO, you’ve come to the right place.

Recommended Videos

Every Reward & Milestone for “Speedster” in Monopoly GO, Listed

There are so many great rewards and prizes you can get during the Monopoly GO “Speedster” tournament, though they do require you to hit some pretty big milestones. In total, though, you can get up to 4,170 dice rolls this time around, which is nothing to sneeze at. To help you out, I’ve compiled the list below from my experience in the game cross-referenced against the Monopoly GO Wiki, which is a great source of information on the title.

Milestone LevelPoints RequiredReward
175Sticker Pack
2505 Pickaxe Tokens
3100Cash
4175100 Dice Rolls
52256 Pickaxe Tokens
63005-minute High Roller
72758 Pickaxe Tokens
8350200 Dice Rolls
940010 Pickaxe Tokens
10420Sticker Pack
1140012 Pickaxe Tokens
1270020-minute Mega Heist
13800Sticker Pack
14750Cash
15850420 Dice Rolls
1690015 Pickaxe Tokens
171,000Sticker Pack
181,200Cash
191,300650 Dice Rolls
201,50025-minute Rent Frenzy
211,80030 Pickaxe Tokens
222,000Cash
232,3001,000 Dice Rolls
242,60040 Pickaxe Tokens
253,000Cash
263,500Sticker Pack
274,000Cash
284,50020-minute Cash Grab
295,000Cash
305,5001,800 Dice Rolls
A list of all the rewards and milestones for the “Speedster” tournament in Monopoly GO.

How to Play the Monopoly GO “Speedster” Tournament

Like other tournaments in Monopoly GO, “Speedster” gives players a certain amount of tokens based on what happens when they land on a Railroad square, which is then increased by their dice multiplier. This time around, there’s actually a special bonus that further increases Bank Heist token earnings. Here’s a breakdown of what happens:

Shutdown:

Blocked = +2 tokens

Success = +4 tokens

Bank Heist:

Small = +4 tokens (Currently +8)

Large = +6 tokens (Currently: +12)

Bankrupt = +8 tokens (Currently +16)

When Does the Tournament End?

The “Speedster” tournament in Monopoly GO will run two days. As it started on Jan. 25 at 1PM, that means it’ll go until Jan. 27 at 1PM. Since that extends it past the end of the current minigame, those aforementioned Pickaxe Tokens will turn into Cash once “Jungle Treasures” ends.

How to Get More Dice Rolls

Dice rolls are essential to succeeding at tournaments like “Speedster.” My advice is to try and hit the milestones in either it or the current ongoing main event, “Winter Games,” by aiming for the squares that’ll get you tokens when you’re 6-8 spaces away. Playing the events off each other will give you a lot of dice rolls.

From there, make sure you’re playing the current minigame, as events like “Jungle Treasures” are incredibly good for getting you free dice rolls. Otherwise, check out our list of free dice rolls links for Monopoly GO, which we update daily.

And those are all the rewards and prizes you can get for the Monopoly GO “Speedster” tournament, along with the milestones you need to hit to get them. Here’s to hoping you’re able to climb up the ranks in a flash!

If you’re looking for more, check out our article covering all current and present Monopoly GO events, tournaments, games, and some FAQs. The game is available now on mobile

About the author

Liam Nolan
Liam Nolan is the Managing Editor of The Escapist. After getting his Master of Arts in English in 2016, he began writing about comics, television, movies, and video games, with his work appearing at such outlets as Marvel.com, CBR, and The Mary Sue. When he's not writing on pop culture, you can find Liam working on his creative projects or traveling. He's been with The Escapist since 2023. You can follow him on Twitter @LD_Nolan or on Bluesky @ldnolan.bsky.social.
    More Stories by Liam Nolan