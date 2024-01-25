All Monopoly GO Speedster Tournament Rewards & Milestones, Listed

If you’re looking for a list of all the rewards, prizes, and milestones for the “Speedster” tournament in Monopoly GO, you’ve come to the right place.
Every Reward & Milestone for “Speedster” in Monopoly GO, Listed
There are so many great rewards and prizes you can get during the Monopoly GO “Speedster” tournament, though they do require you to hit some pretty big milestones. In total, though, you can get up to 4,170 dice rolls this time around, which is nothing to sneeze at. To help you out, I’ve compiled the list below from my experience in the game cross-referenced against the Monopoly GO Wiki, which is a great source of information on the title.
|Milestone Level
|Points Required
|Reward
|1
|75
|Sticker Pack
|2
|50
|5 Pickaxe Tokens
|3
|100
|Cash
|4
|175
|100 Dice Rolls
|5
|225
|6 Pickaxe Tokens
|6
|300
|5-minute High Roller
|7
|275
|8 Pickaxe Tokens
|8
|350
|200 Dice Rolls
|9
|400
|10 Pickaxe Tokens
|10
|420
|Sticker Pack
|11
|400
|12 Pickaxe Tokens
|12
|700
|20-minute Mega Heist
|13
|800
|Sticker Pack
|14
|750
|Cash
|15
|850
|420 Dice Rolls
|16
|900
|15 Pickaxe Tokens
|17
|1,000
|Sticker Pack
|18
|1,200
|Cash
|19
|1,300
|650 Dice Rolls
|20
|1,500
|25-minute Rent Frenzy
|21
|1,800
|30 Pickaxe Tokens
|22
|2,000
|Cash
|23
|2,300
|1,000 Dice Rolls
|24
|2,600
|40 Pickaxe Tokens
|25
|3,000
|Cash
|26
|3,500
|Sticker Pack
|27
|4,000
|Cash
|28
|4,500
|20-minute Cash Grab
|29
|5,000
|Cash
|30
|5,500
|1,800 Dice Rolls
How to Play the Monopoly GO “Speedster” Tournament
Like other tournaments in Monopoly GO, “Speedster” gives players a certain amount of tokens based on what happens when they land on a Railroad square, which is then increased by their dice multiplier. This time around, there’s actually a special bonus that further increases Bank Heist token earnings. Here’s a breakdown of what happens:
Shutdown:
Blocked = +2 tokens
Success = +4 tokens
Bank Heist:
Small = +4 tokens (Currently +8)
Large = +6 tokens (Currently: +12)
Bankrupt = +8 tokens (Currently +16)
When Does the Tournament End?
The “Speedster” tournament in Monopoly GO will run two days. As it started on Jan. 25 at 1PM, that means it’ll go until Jan. 27 at 1PM. Since that extends it past the end of the current minigame, those aforementioned Pickaxe Tokens will turn into Cash once “Jungle Treasures” ends.
How to Get More Dice Rolls
Dice rolls are essential to succeeding at tournaments like “Speedster.” My advice is to try and hit the milestones in either it or the current ongoing main event, “Winter Games,” by aiming for the squares that’ll get you tokens when you’re 6-8 spaces away. Playing the events off each other will give you a lot of dice rolls.
From there, make sure you’re playing the current minigame, as events like “Jungle Treasures” are incredibly good for getting you free dice rolls. Otherwise, check out our list of free dice rolls links for Monopoly GO, which we update daily.
And those are all the rewards and prizes you can get for the Monopoly GO “Speedster” tournament, along with the milestones you need to hit to get them. Here’s to hoping you’re able to climb up the ranks in a flash!
If you’re looking for more, check out our article covering all current and present Monopoly GO events, tournaments, games, and some FAQs. The game is available now on mobile