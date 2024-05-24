Fortnite Chapter 5, Season 3: Wrecked is finally here, and there are plenty of items to get familiar with, including news Medallions. But it’s going to be better to have them than go up against them. So, here are all the Medallions in Fortnite: Wrecked and how to get them.

All New Medallions in Fortnite Chapter 3 Wrecked & How to Get Them

Ringmaster Scarr’s Medallion

What will probably become the most sought-after item in Fortnite: Wrecked, the Ringmaster Scarr’s Medallion will give you infinite ammo and a small damage buff. That sounds pretty useful, so players will be flocking to Nitrodome to take down Ringmaster Scarr and claim the item. It may be smarter to wait for the victorious player to leave and ambush them before going after this Medallion.

The Machinist’s Medallion

Anyone who lands at Redline Rig will have a chance to grab The Machinist’s Medallion, which regenerates Shield over time. It’s not that dissimilar from past Medallions, so taking on The Machinist won’t be at the top of everyone’s to-do list. However, the item will be useful at the end of a game when there’s less time to heal.

Megalo Don’s Medallion

The perfect item for trying to survive in the Wasteland, Megalo Don’s Medallion infuses players and their vehicles with Nitro, which provides an extra kick. It’s always nice to have a boost, and since heading to Brutal Beachead and taking down Megalo Don can provide that, it’s worth the trip.

Of course, taking down NPCs isn’t the only way to acquire Medallions. Players who have one will show up on the map in a gold circle, making finding one of the new items easy. Just be careful if you’re able to claim one in battle, as you’ll become a target for the whole lobby.

And those are all the new Medallions in Fortnite Chapter 3: Wrecked and how to get them.

Fortnite is available to play now on various platforms, including the Meta Quest 2 and 3.

