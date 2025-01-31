Forgot password
All 19 Occult Gems in Diablo 4 Season 7

Jackson Hayes
Published: Jan 31, 2025 11:22 am

There are all kinds of new items in Diablo 4 Season 7. In fact, there’s so much for players to familiarize themselves with that it can feel overwhelming, even for the most diehard gamers. So, here are all 19 Occult Gems in Diablo 4 Season 7 and what they do.

Every Occult Gem in Diablo 4 Season 7 & What They Do

It’s always nice to receive a boost, and Occult Gems do just that in Diablo 4 Season 7. Each one provides 160 Armor and 8% Resist All, but there’s a lot more to them than that. Here’s a list of all of the Occult Gems in Diablo 4 Season of Witchcraft and what they do:

Occult Gem NameOccult Gem Description
CornucopiaWhile you have three or more Growth % Decay Witch Powers slotted, you generate 30% more Barrier, gain 30% more Fortify and have 30% more Thorns.
Dust StoneFor each of your Auras and Hexes an enemy is afflicted by, they take 2.5% increased damage from you.
Elder SigilYour Agility, Corpse, Incarnate, Mastery, Weapon Master, and Wrath Skills deal 25% increased direct damage to Hexed enemies. This Skill now has a Potency skill tag instead of Potency.
Friend of the BogWhile you have three or more Growth & Decay Witch Powers slotted, you gain 10% primary stat, 10% Maximum Life and you are always Unhindered.
Heart of AnimaYour Non-Unique Psyche Witch Powers gain 25% Potency.
Hungering VoidWhile you have an Aura active, pull Nearby enemies toward you every 8 seconds.
Killing WindWhile you have three or more Eldritch Witch Powers slotted, gain 25% Movement Speed and 15% Critical Strike Chance.
Mind WreathWhile you have three or more Psyche Witch Powers slotted, your Defensive, Macabre, Trap Skills gain 20% Cooldown Reduction.
Moonlight WardFor each rank in your slotted Unique Witchcraft Power, you gain 3% Damage Reduction and 0.5% 1% Maximum Resistance to All Elements.
Phantom StringYou deal 15% more Overpower damage to Hexed enemies.
Pointed FingerYour Summons deals 15% more direct damage to Hexed Elites.
Raging EnigmaYour Unique Witchcraft Powers deal 40% more damage.
Spiral CoinWhile you have three or more Psyche Witch Powers slotted, gain 30% Control Duration and 20% Lucky Hit Chance.
Toadling’s WishYour Non-Unique Growth & Decay witch Powers gain 35% Potency.
Vile PhylacteryWhile you have a Witch Power with the Summon tag slotted, if you would take fatal damage, instead prevent that damage. Then gain a Barrier equal to 100% of your Maximum Life and disable your Witchcraft Powers with the Summon tag for 6 seconds. This can only occur once every 75 seconds.
Vulture TalonWhile you have an Aura active, you deal Damage Over Time 50% faster.
Voice of the StarsWhile you have an Aura active, your Ultimate Skills gain each Grimoire tag and deal 10% more damage.
Wicked PactYour Non-Unique Eldritch Witch Powers gain 25% Potency.
Witching HourWhile you have three or more Eldritch Witch Powers slotted, every 1 second, the next Core Skill you cast gains the Eldritch tag.

How To Craft Occult Gems in Diablo 4 Season 7

Witch Powers in Diablo 4 as part of an article about all Occult Gems in Season 7.

Armed with all that information, it’s time to go out and get to work on crafting gems. The first step is to grab a Fugitive Head from a Headhunt and take it to Gelena at the Tree of Whispers. After that, players will need to stockpile three resources – Fugitive Heads, Restless Rot, and Gem Fragments. They can then return to Gelena at any time to continue to add Occult Gems to their inventory.

Occult Gems also offer higher tiers that make their abilities more potent, and the process for crafting them is mostly the same; the only difference is that players must turn in their Occult Gems in order to upgrade them.

It’s going to take a lot of work to craft one Occult Gem, let alone all 19, but it’ll be worth it in the end, especially since legends say they allow people to cheat death.

And that’s all 19 Occult Gems in Diablo 4 Season 7. If you’re looking for more, here’s how to solve and complete Poison in the Roots.

Diablo 4 is available now on PC, Xbox, and PlayStation.

Diablo IV
