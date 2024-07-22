All of Alicent’s Children in House of the Dragon

There are a lot of characters in House of the Dragon so keeping up with them all can be quite a task. With the mention of another one of Alicent’s children in House of the Dragon Season 2, here’s a look at all the kids she currently has.

How Many Children Does Alicent Have in House of the Dragon

Alicent Hightower has four children all with her husband King Viserys Targaryen. These four children vary in age with Aegon being her first and Daeron being her last. All four of these characters exist in House of the Dragon, but the screen time has varied drastically.

Aegon Targaryen II

Alicent’s eldest son with King Viserys Targaryen is Aegon. As we see in House of the Dragon, Aegon grows up to become King after the death of his father, however, he may not be fit to rule. Aegon tamed the dragon Sunfyre who we see him ride into battle during the events of the series.

Helaena Targaryen

The only daughter of Alicent and Viserys is Helaena Targaryen. While she does become Queen, unlike her mother Helaena has little to do with politics. In the show we see her show off some incredibly unique powers predicting the future, and she also has her own dragon Dreamfyre. She marries her brother Aegon and the pair have multiple children together.

Aemond Targaryen

The third child born to Alicent and Viserys, Aemond Targaryen is the most evil of these siblings, and he’s also the most dangerous. With a signature sapphire eye and control of the largest dragon in all of Westeros, Vhagar, Aemond is one of, if not the most terrifying force in the entire Dance of the Dragons.

Daeron Targaryen

Daeron is the youngest of Alicent’s children. The Targaryen Prince is said to be the most kind of his brothers, however, we have not seen him in the show since he was sent off to Oldtown to squire for Lord Ormund Hightower and hasn’t been around the events taking place at King’s Landing.

