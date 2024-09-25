All Patch Notes for Mortal Kombat 1’s September Kaos Reigns Update

Mortal Kombat 1‘s Kaos Reigns DLC is here, but that’s not all. WB and NetherRealm have also released a hefty free update for the game, including some extra features and plenty of fixes. To keep you informed, here are all the patch notes for Mortal Kombat 1‘s September Kaos Reigns update.

The biggest change to Mortal Kombat 1, if you’ve not bought the Kaos Reigns DLC, is the addition of Animalities. All characters can now transform into a beast of some kind, on top of their regular fatalities. Having two characters turn into eagles seems like overkill, but I won’t turn down more gore.

Speaking of which, there are new Brutalities for players to find, and the PC version has received a host of stability fixes. NetherRealm has yet to share the console fixes, but the console ports are handled by a separate developer.

There are also a lot of balancing tweaks and fixes, which might not make a massive, massive difference in single-player, but if you’re taking on a pro online, you can bet they’ll take advantage of every little tweak. If you’ve got a favorite character, take a look below to find out how they’ve been impacted.

Here are the Mortal Kombat 1 September Update patch notes in full:

PC Steam & Epic Games Store

Various fixes to improve game stability

Added a new [High] value for the existing Motion Blur setting, with the previous [ON] setting now being noted as [Medium]

Added AMD FSR 3 Image Reconstruction as an additional Upscaling option available

Added a new graphical setting to disable the Film Grain effect

Updated Nvidia DLSS Image Reconstruction plugin to version 3.7.1 and changed the Upscaling Preset used to C

Implemented first pass of Razer RGB peripheral support for certain in-game sequences

Reworked file structure to optimize future Patch download & install sizes (Note that additional optimization to reduce Patch install & download size is unlikely to be possible)

Various UI fixes and improvements

Various Mouse & Keyboard input device related fixes

Resolved issues that occurred when using Low graphics settings

Further optimized the PSO Shader Cache boot flow for certain hardware set-ups

Updated PC Hardware System Spec information to reference more recent hardware and provide additional context for target Resolution & Settings

Khaos Reigns Content Update

Additional Story Content has been added – Part 2: Khaos Reigns

Free Content Update

Additionally, all Mortal Kombat 1 owners will have access to new Arenas, new Arena Variants, & Animalities, the fan-favorite finishing moves that haven’t been seen since the ‘90s, allowing fighters to channel their inner animals. These features will be available on September 24 as a FREE content update in conjunction with the Mortal Kombat 1: Khaos Reigns release.

General Fixes & Adjustments

Title updated to Khaos Reigns

Implemented file compression to reduce game size for future patch releases (Note that this will require a larger download than usual for this Patch)

Move list corrections & Localization fixes

AI adjustments & improvements

Improvements to Screen Reader functionality

Added Cyrax Fighter to Roster

Added Sektor Fighter to Roster

Added Noob Saibot Fighter to Roster

Added Wedding skin for Scorpion, Empress skin for Mileena & UMK3 skin for Sub-Zero

Added several new Brutalities for players to discover

Fixed several visual issues during brutalities

Added Kameo ease of use information shown during Kameo Selection

Fixed rare situations where a successful Up Block against a vulnerable attack would result in the defender still receiving block pushback

Adjusted distance that Fighters move when performing a buffered backdash after an attack

Fixed issue with offline consoles sometimes not retaining hotfix data that has been previously downloaded

Fixed issue that could cause players in Invasions to not use the latest hotfix data

Invasions

Added Towers of Time which now resides where the Gateway Mesa was

You can now also enter Towers of Time from the Main Menu > Towers

Added Towers of Time Challenges & Leaderboard with placement rewards

Added Map to Mesa Pause Menu which shows pathways & key locations

Online

Added Warrior Shrine

Added Online Practice Mode

Character Specific Adjustments

Main Fighters

Ashrah

Fixed Enhanced Light Ascension causing camera to become misaligned in certain situations

Fixed Dark debuff lingering after Ashrah is defeated during an Endurance fight

Baraka

(Air) Death Spin final hit now only auto-corrects if one of the previous hits connected

General Shao

Fixed Reverse Treechopper damage scaling when interrupted using default interrupted damage scaling instead of command grab damage scaling

Fixed sound effects missing in certain situations when hitting with Haymaker (Away + Front Kick, Back Punch)

Geras

Factual Force (Towards + Front Kick) now causes a bounce hit reaction instead of a splat knockdown & recovers 8 frames faster on hit

History Lesson now recovers 17 frames faster on miss

Havik

Added new Move Nether Snatcher & Enhanced Nether Snatcher

Added new Move (Air) Nether Stomp & (Air) Enhanced Nether Stomp

Added new Move Enhanced Corpse Taunt

Helping Hand & Enhanced Helping Hand now startup in 45 frames (down from 59)

Helping Hand armor now starts on frame 6 (was frame 10)

Enhanced Helping Hand now has a different hit reaction if used more than once in a combo

Crucial Strike (Jump Back Punch, Back Kick) now has a different hit reaction

Fixed issue with Enhanced Blood Bath visual effects displaying improperly in certain situations where gameplay is paused

Fixed missing sound effects on Neoplasm when the projectile is parried

Johnny Cage

Fixed issue with Wowing Out special move limit not being reset if a Kameo Summon is used as a cancel

Kitana

Fixed visual issue with Fancy Flick causing ground impact effects after it has been parried

Kung Lao

Added new Move (Air) Buzzsaw & Enhanced (Air) Buzzsaw

Shaolin Spin can now move forward or backward while holding Front Kick button

Enhanced Shaolin Spin has increased movement speed forward or backward when holding Front Kick button

Enhanced Shaolin Shimmy no longer automatically performs follow-up attack on block

Enhanced Shaolin Shimmy when blocked can perform follow-up attack for 1 bar of meter with Back Kick + Block

Li Mei

Fixed rare issue with opponent facing incorrect direction briefly if Lion’s Pounce (Cancel) (Towards + Front Kick, Hold Front Kick) is performed while they are knocked down

Fixed issue with Sky Lantern moving to an incorrect location if used immediately before Fatal Blow

Liu Kang

Added new Kombo Attack Volcanic Palm (Away + Back Punch, Front Punch)

Raiden

Enhanced Lightning Port has less damage scaling and on hit disables the opponent’s ability to Breaker or use a Kameo until they land

Fixed Enhanced Lightning Port having a stricter input window compared to other special move cancels

Fixed specific input sequence to execute Uppercut Jump Cancel causing Lightning Port to be performed instead

Scorpion

Blazing Charge hit animation adjusted, now has 19 more frames of advantage on hit

Sindel

Fixed incorrect attack coming out when performing a buffered attack after Bodied (Jump Back Punch, Back Kick)

Fixed Kartwheel having incorrect frame data shown in Practice Mode

Smoke

Increased hit region on Smoked Out (Up + Front Punch, Front Punch, Back Punch)

Spin Kicks (Jump Front Kick, Back Kick) and Airing Out (Jump Front Kick, Back Kick, Back Kick) now will auto face

Invisibility now goes away when hit by a parry attack

Fixed Vicious Vapors having incorrect frame data generated in Practice Mode

Fixed issue that could cause the camera to become misaligned if Smoke is interrupted during Everywhere (Back Punch, Front Punch, Back Punch) at certain timing

Shang Tsung

Added new move Kameo Kopy & Enhanced Kameo Kopy

Added new Kombo Attack Orthopedic Takedown (Away + Front Punch, Back Kick) (Old Form)

Pulse Check (Front Punch, Back Punch, Back Kick) recovers 2 frames faster and can be 2in1 cancelled

Snake Oil (Away + Back Punch in Young Form) starts up 2 frames slower and recovers 1 frame slower

Operation (Away + Back Punch in Old Form) starts up 2 frames faster and has an adjusted hit reaction

Bed of Spikes & Enhanced Bed of Spikes now appear faster

Bed of Spikes recovers 1 frame faster on hit and 3 frames faster on block & miss

Enhanced Bed of Spikes recovers 4 frames faster on hit and 5 frames faster on block & miss

Tanya

Spinning Splits Kicks now has a different animation when it is blocked and no longer does follow-up attacks

Divine Protection now parries projectiles and allows for follow-ups with max charge

Deity Push now has a different hit reaction with increased damage scaling

Seeking Guidance now takes 5 frames longer to charge each Guidance level (Enhanced Seeking Guidance is unchanged)

During Heavenly Hand, holding Front Punch allows you to spend Guidance charge to increase projectile speed and damage

During Spinning Split Kicks, holding Back Kick allows you to spend Guidance charge to become projectile invulnerable and perform all attacks on block

During Drill Kick hit reaction, holding Away + Back Kick allows you to spend Guidance charge to perform Deity Push

During Drill Kick hit reaction, holding Towards + Back Kick allows you to spend Guidance charge to perform Umgadi Evade

Fixed issues with Guidance lingering in certain situations

Omni-Man

Around The World (Towards + Back Punch) now causes a bounce hit reaction instead of a splat knockdown

Quan Chi

Best Foot Backward (Down + Towards + Back Kick) tracking timing adjusted by 8 frames

Fixed incorrect projectile being used by Psycho Skull after exiting Zone of Power

Fixed visual issue with Psycho Skull causing ground impact effects after it has been parried

Fixed visual issue with Zone of Waste lingering during brutalities

Homelander

Fixed Diabolical Dash > The Seven Slam damage scaling when interrupted using default interrupted damage scaling instead of command grab damage scaling

Fixed Diabolical Dash > The Seven Slam not doing additional damage against an opponent performing Up Block

Fixed being able to move outside of the arena constraints briefly after hitting with (Air) Diabolical Dash > Vought Drop

Fixed (Air) Delay God Complex not being possible when (Air) God Complex is performed at the lowest possible height

Fixed issue with Flight speed being reduced after performing (Air) God Complex

Fixed issue with endurance fights being delayed if (Air) Diabolical Dash > Vought Drop is used as the final hit on an opponent

Fixed camera becoming misaligned during Blast Off when playing online and experiencing connection issues

Takeda

Twisting Blades (Front Punch, Back Punch) first & second hit do 10 more damage

Ogre Slayer (Front Punch, Back Punch, Back Punch + Back Kick) does 20 more damage

Rising Suns (Towards + Front Punch, Back Punch) first hit does 10 more damage

Ryujin (Towards + Front Punch, Back Punch, Back Punch + Back Kick) does 20 more damage

Falling Moon (Towards + Front Punch, Back Kick) second hit does 20 more damage

Gate Splitter (Away + Back Punch) has 1 more active frame and had its hitbox adjusted

Temple Razer (Away + Back Punch, Front Punch) has 1 more active frame and had its hitbox adjusted

Serpent’s Tail (Towards + Back Punch) has a different hit reaction and can now be special cancelled

Sparrow Strike (Jump + Back Punch, Back Kick) does 40 less damage

Shooting Star does 10 more damage

Smart Shuriken explosion does 10 more damage

(Air) Rushing Nimbus Attack first attack does no damage scaling

(Air) Enhanced Rushing Nimbus Attack does 30 more damage

If an allied Kameo interrupts Takeda after Smart Shuriken has touched the ground, the Shuriken will no longer disappear

Fixed clipping issues when Enhanced Rushing Nimbus Attack is performed near Frost (Kameo) Ice Wall

Fixed missing visual effects when more than six Smart Shurikens are used in rapid succession

Kameo Fighters

Cyrax (Kameo)

Self-Destruct no longer lingers when the round ends

Fixed Horizontal Kopter Chopper chosen hit direction not working in certain circumstances during juggles

Darrius (Kameo)

Ground Invitational and Army of Two can now be performed after Volleyballistic

Fixed Army of Two attack going in the wrong direction under certain circumstances

Fixed Heelturn being possible for an extended period of time if the opponent remains idle after being knocked down

Fixed several situations where Darrius would not take damage or cause recharge delay when he is interrupted

Fixed situation that could cause Volleyballistic to be possible from very far distance from his partner

Frost (Kameo)

Fixed Ice Krash & Frosty’s Revenge not being possible as a reversal

Fixed visual issues that could occur with Ice Krash when performed on The Pyramid Arena Top Variant

Goro (Kameo)

Fixed Punch Walk cancelled into Shokan Stomp causing slight damage to Goro’s Partner

Punch Walk can no longer be cancelled into other Kameo moves while Kameos are disabled

Jax (Kameo)

Added new move Gotcha Grab

Kano (Kameo)

Eye Laser now has multiple hits when blocked & has a longer recharge delay

Kung Lao (Kameo)

Added new moves Orbiting Hat & Wobbly Hat

Spin can no longer sometimes auto face during the first few frames

Buzz Saw can no longer sometimes auto face during the first few frames

Motaro (Kameo)

Fixed issue when Reflect parries a non-reflectable projectile that allowed the opponent to block punishes during their recovery

Fixed rare instances of missing visual & sound effects when Motaro is hit by certain attacks

Sektor (Kameo)

Added alternate Fatal Blow attack by pressing R1 during startup

Activate Homing is now performed by holding R1

Tele-Punch starts up 2 frames faster

Fixed visual issue with Up Rocket causing ground impact effects after it has been parried

Shujinko (Kameo)

Added new move Kingdoms Krumble

Added new move Waterfall Chop

Fixed interrupting Shujinko during Death’s Embrace (Ermac) causing an excessively long recovery for his partner

Sonya (Kameo)

Added new moves (Air) Ricochet Dive Kick & (Air) Bicycle Kick follow-up attack

Sonya is now vulnerable for 17 more frames after Leg Grab misses

Sub-Zero (Kameo)

Added new moves Deep Freeze & Iceball Special

Fixed visual effects issues when partner misses with their Fatal Blow

Stryker (Kameo)

Low Grenade Toss & High Grenade Toss have different hit reactions and less damage scaling

Tremor (Kameo)

Crystal Wall Punch is now mid (was high)

Khameleon (Kameo)

Added new move Alternate Disguises

If either of the first two hits during Roll are Up Blocked, the final hit will not come out

Fan Toss can no longer sometimes auto face during the first few frames

Fixed issue with Glaive return attack not using correct hit reaction facing if the opponent jumped over

Mavado (Kameo)

Fixed animation issue with Nomad’s Touch when performed near corner while roster fighter has their back to the screen

Ferra (Kameo)

Torr Stance: Slide! has 2 more recovery frames on block

Ferra is now considered airborne during Yo-Yo Throw, Swings!, & Potato Sack Toss

And those are all patch notes for Mortal Kombat 1‘s September Kaos Reigns update.

Mortal Kombat 1 is available now.

