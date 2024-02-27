All Persona 3 Reload Hot Spring Answers (How to Escape the Hot Springs)

During the Kyoto school trip sequence in Persona 3 Reload, the boys in SEES will find themselves in a precarious situation in the hot springs where they have to escape undetected. It’s a delicate situation, so here are all the correct hot spring answers in Persona 3 Reload to help you out.

Persona 3 Reload Hot Spring Answers

First, do keep in mind that you have to choose the correct dialogue options all three times in this sequence. Deviating from the path will result in immediate failure. Without further ado, here’s how you should proceed:

Prompt Answer What the hell should we do?! Hide in the steam. Can’t afford to be careless here. But now what? Use the duck as a red herring. We’ll never make it if we just run out into the open like that! Just follow my lead.

Choosing all three answers we’ve listed above will allow the boys to escape the hot springs successfully, leaving the girls none the wiser. The scene will continue on with the girls in the hot springs enjoying their time together. If you manage to pull this off, the girls will talk to you as per normal once you get back to the dorm. There are no other rewards for doing so.

What Happens If You Get Caught

Alternatively, if you deviated from the path, the girls will catch you and you’ll get a hilarious scene of Mitsuru raising her voice at the boys before executing them. After this incident, the girls will be visibly upset and disgruntled when you try to talk to them back at the dorm.

That being said, there are no gameplay repercussions for getting caught, so you don’t have to worry about any reversed Social Links or penalties to your social stats. The story will proceed on as per normal.

And those are the hot spring answers to help you escape in Persona 3 Reload.