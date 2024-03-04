Category:
All Piano Mini-game Rewards in FF7 Rebirth

Zhiqing Wan
Published: Mar 3, 2024 11:08 pm
Screenshot captured by The Escapist

Final Fantasy 7 Rebirth introduces a new mini-game in the form of the piano, which is basically a rhythm game that lets you play iconic songs to win rewards. Here’s a rundown of every reward you can get from the piano in FF7 Rebirth.

How to Get All Piano Rewards in FF7 Rebirth

Once you reach the Junon region in FF7 Rebirth, you can head up to the Crow’s Nest to find the first proper piano that lets you engage with the mini-game fully. This is where you’ll meet Dorian, who will give you rewards based on your performance.

There are a total of eight Piano Sheets to be collected in the game, which we’ve listed here, but you only need to score A ranks for the first six songs in order to get your rewards from Dorian. Getting a high rank in the piano mini-game is simply a matter of scoring high in the songs, making sure you’re timing your analog stick shifts with the cues onscreen perfectly.

Listed below are all of the rewards you can get from Dorian, that we’ve found so far:

SongReward
On Our Way2-star HP Up Materia
Tifa’s Theme2-Star MP Up Materia
Barret’s Theme2-Star Warding Materia
Cinco de Chocobo2-Star Steadfast Block Materia
Two Legs? Nothin’ To It2-Star Empowerment Materia
Aerith’s Theme3-Star Binding Materia

After getting A ranks for all six songs, you’ll be rewarded with the following items:

  • 4-star Healing Materia
  • Peerless Pianist Collector’s Item
  • Let the Battles Begin! Piano Sheet
dorian in ff7 rebirth

To redeem your rewards, simply speak with Dorian, who will be standing next to the piano after you’ve finished playing. While the piano mini-game is completely optional and not required for story progression in FF7 Rebirth, completionists will need to collect all of the Piano Sheets, including Let the Battles Begin! for 100% completion.

And that’s all you need to know about all of the piano rewards in FF7 Rebirth.

Final Fantasy VII Rebirth
