All Piano Mini-game Rewards in FF7 Rebirth

Final Fantasy 7 Rebirth introduces a new mini-game in the form of the piano, which is basically a rhythm game that lets you play iconic songs to win rewards. Here’s a rundown of every reward you can get from the piano in FF7 Rebirth.

How to Get All Piano Rewards in FF7 Rebirth

Once you reach the Junon region in FF7 Rebirth, you can head up to the Crow’s Nest to find the first proper piano that lets you engage with the mini-game fully. This is where you’ll meet Dorian, who will give you rewards based on your performance.

There are a total of eight Piano Sheets to be collected in the game, which we’ve listed here, but you only need to score A ranks for the first six songs in order to get your rewards from Dorian. Getting a high rank in the piano mini-game is simply a matter of scoring high in the songs, making sure you’re timing your analog stick shifts with the cues onscreen perfectly.

Listed below are all of the rewards you can get from Dorian, that we’ve found so far:

Song Reward On Our Way 2-star HP Up Materia Tifa’s Theme 2-Star MP Up Materia Barret’s Theme 2-Star Warding Materia Cinco de Chocobo 2-Star Steadfast Block Materia Two Legs? Nothin’ To It 2-Star Empowerment Materia Aerith’s Theme 3-Star Binding Materia

After getting A ranks for all six songs, you’ll be rewarded with the following items:

4-star Healing Materia

Peerless Pianist Collector’s Item

Let the Battles Begin! Piano Sheet

To redeem your rewards, simply speak with Dorian, who will be standing next to the piano after you’ve finished playing. While the piano mini-game is completely optional and not required for story progression in FF7 Rebirth, completionists will need to collect all of the Piano Sheets, including Let the Battles Begin! for 100% completion.

And that’s all you need to know about all of the piano rewards in FF7 Rebirth.