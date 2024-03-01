Category:
All Piano Sheet Music Locations in FF7 Rebirth

Published: Feb 29, 2024 10:33 pm
Screenshot captured by The Escapist

Final Fantasy 7 Rebirth has a lot of mini-games, and a lot of them are not very good. But the piano mini-game is easily the best of the bunch, especially with all the different song sheets you can unlock. Here’s a rundown of every Piano Sheet location in FF7 Rebirth.

How to Get Every Piano Sheet in FF7 Rebirth

There are a total of eight Piano Sheets to be discovered in FF7 Rebirth, and the good news is that they’re all pretty easy to find. We’ve compiled the list down below for your perusal:

Piano SheetLocation
On Our WayFound in the Crow’s Nest in the Junon region, next to Dorian.
Tifa’s ThemeFound in the Royal Coast Hotel music hall in Costa Del Sol. Obtained as part of the mini-games you play while getting Tifa and Aerith’s swimsuits.
Barret’s ThemeFound in the Rock Bottom Bar in the Corel region. You’ll find this one on the right side of the bar, near where Biff is standing. This can be accessed in chapter 7, after the minecart section.
Cinco de ChocoboFound in the house just below the Memorial Hill in the Gongaga region. From Memorial Hill, look for Laurel Hill just south of it to get into Gongaga Village. You’ll find this sitting on top of the piano, next to the teacher.
Two Legs? Nothing to ItFound in the Water Grotto inn at the Cosmo Canyon. Head to the back of the inn to find the instructor next to a piano. The Piano Sheet will be sittong on top of the piano itself.
Aerith’s ThemeFound in Tifa’s house in Nibelheim. However, you can’t get this in the Nibelheim chapter at the start of the game. You’ll only be able to revisit Tifa’s house much later, when you reach the Nibel region with the rest of the crew.
Let the Battles Begin!Get A rank with every song. After doing so, speak to Dorian standing next to any piano in the game to get the final Piano Sheet.
One-Winged AngelComplete all 88 of Johnny’s Treasure Trove Items.

What Do You Get for Collecting All Piano Sheets

While you don’t actually get any rewards for retrieving all eight Piano Sheets (aside from a sense of accomplishment, of course), you will get the Virtuoso trophy for scoring A rank on the first six songs. After doing so, you can talk to Dorian to receive the seventh Piano Sheet, along with a level 4 Healing Materia, which should come in pretty handy.

And that’s how to get every Piano Sheet in FF7 Rebirth.

Final Fantasy VII Rebirth
Zhiqing Wan
Zhiqing is a History undergrad from the National University of Singapore. She started playing video games in 1996 when her dad first came home with Metal Gear Solid, Silent Hill, and Resident Evil -- and the rest, as they say, is history. When she's not obsessing over Elden Ring and Dark Souls lore theories, you can find her singing along loudly and badly to Taylor Swift's latest bops. Formerly the Reviews Editor at Twinfinite, she joined the Escapist team in 2024. You can reach her at [email protected].