All Pre-Order Bonuses & Editions for Epic Mickey: Rebrushed

Epic Mickey: Rebrushed is set to bring Mickey Mouse’s greatest adventure, which began life on the Nintendo Wii, to a whole new audience. But should you pre-order it? To help you make that choice, here are all pre-order bonuses and editions for Epic Mickey: Rebrushed.

Here’s What You Get If You Pre-Order Epic Mickey: Rebrushed

Epic Mickey: Rebrushed is looking pretty great, both recreating the awesomeness of the original and adding in a whole host of new moves. The original wasn’t just a great Disney game – it was a great game in its own right.

This new edition will be available physically and digitally on Nintendo Switch, PlayStation 4, PlayStation 5, and Xbox Series X|S, and digitally on PC. Order any digital version and you’ll get the following pre-order bonuses:

Costume Pack: Steam Boat Willie, Football, and Brave Little Tailor

24 hour early access

However, while it makes sense that the 24-hour early access bonus would apply to digital copies only, it appears the costumes are digital only. None of the retailers selling physical copies list any special pre-order bonuses, and there are also no retailer-exclusive bonuses.

In other words, pre-order it digitally, and you get costumes and early access; pre-order it physically, and you get nothing.

Here Are All Editions of Epic Mickey: Rebrushed

There are two basic editions of Epic Mickey: Rebrushed:

Epic Mickey: Rebrushed Standard Edition ($59.99)

Available physically or digitally, this contains:

Base Epic Mickey: Rebrushed Game

Pre-order bonuses (digital pre-orders only)

Epic Mickey: Rebrushed Collector’s Edition ($199.99)

Available physically, this contains:

28 cm Mickey Mouse Statue

Oswald the Lucky Rabbit Keychain

Vintage Mickey Mouse Tin Sign

6 Disney Epic Mickey: Rebrushed Postcards

Collector’s Steelbook

Disney Epic Mickey: Rebrushed – Costume Pack

Base Epic Mickey: Rebrushed Game (likely a Steam code on PC)

There’s no Digital Deluxe Edition – it jumps straight from the base edition to the Collector’s Edition. And, it has to be said, it’s pretty cool. The paintbrush-wielding Mickey statue looks great, but there’s a snag.

So far, it’s only available to pre-order in Europe from the THQ Store. It’s listed on various US sites such as GameStop, Amazon, and so on, but appears not to have gone live yet. That hasn’t stopped people from listing copies on eBay for silly money, some up to $500. But I suspect they’ve either ordered it from the UK or are banking on nabbing a US pre-order. Either way, it’s pretty shady.

So, those are all pre-order bonuses and editions for Epic Mickey: Rebrushed. And if you’re planning on getting a Collector’s Edition, good luck to you.

