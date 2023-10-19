All Saintly Quintessence Locations in Lords of the Fallen

Saintly Quintessences are perhaps the most important item to find in Lords of the Fallen. Traded with Pieta in Skyrest Bridge, they’re used to upgrade your Sanguinarix – basically your replenishable healing item. The more charges you have and the stronger the potency of your Sanguinarix, the easier time you’ll have exploring Mournstead; therefore, the seeking out Saintly Quintessences becomes the primary way to make this difficult journey more manageable, making it likely you’re looking for all of their locations in Lords of the Fallen (LotF).

There are a total of 20 Saintly Quintessences in the game. They are – except for one example – always within a bloated corpse in the Umbral realm that you must Soul Flay, denoted by a glowing halo above it. Below are brief descriptions of where to find each. Be sure to check out our affiliate Prima Games Guides to see videos of where they exactly are if you’re struggling to find them, and our previous article explaining how exactly to upgrade your Sanguinarix.

All Saintly Quintessence Locations

This Saintly Quintessence is in the tutorial area of the game where you first learn to Soul Flay enemies and objects in the environment. In the area with several cross-wielding foes, Soul Flay the bloated corpse above them to reveal the Quintessence. This Saintly Quintessence is found after defeating Scourged Sister Delyth after reaching the Vestige of Chabui. In the small enclave in her boss room, you’ll find a bloated corpse you’ll have to Soul Flay to reveal the Quintessence. After you rest in the Forsaken Fen at the Vestige of Valade, you’ll have to make your way through swampy waters where you’ll come out into an area with several huts above the water and poison-throwing enemies on stilts. Rift into the Umbral realm to navigate the water beneath the huts. You can then find the third Saintly Quintessence at the very back of this area, near an Umbral fairy. On your way through Fitzroy’s Gorge and just before you enter Lower Calrath, there’s a Saintly Quintessence hidden on a tree up a small slope. This is after the Ruiner boss fight and the second encounter with the Lightreaper. It’s easy to miss, so if you’ve entered Calrath, you’ve gone too far. The next Saintly Quintessence is in the Calrath Slums, not long after you reach the Vestige of Lydia the Numb Witch. After making your way to an area with a massive bonfire and an Infernal Enchantress to fight, you’ll find a tower entrance blocked by flames. Rift into the Umbral realm in order to pass through and climb the tower. The Saintly Quintessence is within a bloated corpse at the top. You’ll have to defeat the Spurned Progeny to reach the next Saintly Quintessence. Navigate the Upper Calrath Mining District that comes after the Vestige of Doln until you come out into a square with an Infernal Enchantress enemy and several fiery zombies. The Saintly Quintessence is found in the Umbral realm, affixed to the wall nearby in a bloated corpse. When you reach the Sunless Skein Mines, you’ll find the only Saintly Quintessence not hidden within a bloated corpse in the Umbral realm. After lowering the water near the Vestige of Catrin, continue onward until you need to pass through some bars using your Umbral lamp. In the next room, with a flame-throwing pilgrim up top, an axe wielding Rhogar and an flaming swordsman below, the Quintessence is actually beneath the narrow bridge leading up to the pilgrim. You have to time your jump right to reach it. The next Saintly Quintessence requires the Sunless Skein Key, which you’ll find on a stack of metal cages just before you leave the Sunless Skein for the Cistern and a fight against the Skinstealer. Head back to the Vestige of Hooded Antuli and open the nearby door with the Sunless Skein Key. This area takes you back out into lower Calrath. To your left, you’ll find a Ruiner enemy. The Saintly Quintessence is within a bloated corpse on the tree here. Once you defeat the Skinflayer, you’ll get the Drainage Control Key, which you can use to drain the water in this area to reveal a path to the Revelation Depths – an optional area. Continue to the Depths until you reach an elevator that takes you back up to the Vestige of Catrin in the Sunless Skein Mines. From this elevator, continue onward until reaching a narrow bridge extending out into space. Here, shift into the Umbral realm to reveal several Umbral platforms with the Quintessence found on a circular one right in the middle. In the Fief of the Chill Curse, you’ll find the next Saintly Quintessence hidden within a small alcove near the gate at the Vestige of Svornil. However, you’ll have to circle all the way around the narrow gorge splitting this area before you can reach it. Once you come back toward the gate from the other side, you’ll need to navigate several Umbral platforms before dropping off one onto a narrow ledge below. The Quintessence is inside. You can nab this Saintly Quintessence after defeating The Hollow Crow. Beneath the beacon, you’ll find a narrow river you can enter if you’re in the Umbral realm. To the left, you’ll come into an area with several Umbral door puzzles: clear them, and you’ll find a Saintly Quintessence in the final room. This area is located deep past Pilgrim’s Perch and requires the Pilgrim’s Perch Key to navigate, which we have more on here. When you reach the Vestige of Dieter, follow the path out to where several enemies, including a hammer-wielding Hallowed Sentinel, await. Along the steep cliff in this area you’ll find a ladder leading down in the Umbral realm that leads to the Quintessence. Deep within the area called the Manse of the Hallowed Brothers, you’ll need Abbot Vernoff’s Key to progress. Once you have the key from within the central church, there’s a door you can open beneath the sub-boss fight against the Abiding Defenders. Within, there’s a Saintly Quintessence right in the middle of the room. Not long after the previous area, you’ll find the next Saintly Quintessence at the Tower of Penance, which houses a beacon to cleanse. At the very bottom of this tower, before you face Tancred, Master of Gastigations, you can head outside and climb an Umbral ladder that leads to the Quintessence. Located adjacent to the Manse of the Hallowed Brothers, this area houses three Saintly Quintessences. From the Vestige of Rosamund, make your way to the area where an Abbess fires holy laser beams at you. If you shift into the Umbral realm here, you’ll see several platforms leading out to a Saintly Quintessence. Make sure to kill the Abbess before navigating them, however. After defeating the Rapturous Huntress of the Dusk boss fight and making your way through the ominous church, you’ll come out onto a balcony with several enemies nearby and below. Use your Umbral lamp to pass through the metal gate that leads out to a turret across a narrow bridge. The Quintessence is there inside a bloated corpse. Near the end of the Abbey of the Hallowed Sisters, you’ll come to the Vestige of Iorelo the Cursed Knight. The area beyond has several Abbesses that shoot holy lasers at you. Make your way to a ruined tower to the left in this area and enter the Umbral realm to reveal a path up above a sprawling church. Several Abiding Sisters will attack you here; regardless, a Quintessence is located far back to the left. Bramis Castle, the final zone in the game, houses the final three Saintly Quintessences. The first you’ll find near where you fight Damarose the Marked – if you didn’t kill her trying to get the Umbral ending, that is. Shift into the Umbral realm and look at the entrance of this area, revealing an Umbral bridge you can extend. Climb the ladder to find the Quintessence above. This Quintessence is found within Bramis Castle proper, suspended on Umbral platforms near a narrow bridge. You’ll have to rotate the spiral staircase in the middle to reach this area. Once you do, rift into the Umbral realm and solve the Umbral platform puzzle in order to reach the Quintessence. This final Saintly Quintessence requires the Royal Key to reach, which you’ll find near the narrow bridge from the previous Quintessence. Along the base floor of the castle, you’ll find a stairway blocked by a fiery wall. Rift into the Umbral realm in order to reach it, before making your way out into a courtyard with a Skinstealer enemy. In this area there’s a hidden path hidden behind a plank wall. Beyond, you’ll find an elevator leading up into the rafters of the dining hall; however, the Quintessence is hidden beneath the elevator, requiring you to step off once activating it.

And there you have it. All 20 Saintly Quintessences in Lords of the Fallen. By giving them all to Pieta in Skyrest Bridge, you’ll have 9 total charges and +110% HP recovery, which will definitely help you as you take on the final bosses of the game.

