All Sky High Smash Rewards & Milestones in Monopoly GO

The best part of any fair is the games, and the Sky High Smash tournament in Monopoly GO could be one of the best, since there are so many rewards to claim after overcoming milestones. Here’s what we can earn, and how we can win all those wonderful prizes.

Every Monopoly GO Sky High Smash Reward & Milestone – Listed

Below, you’ll find a full list of all of the available rewards that you can earn during the Sky High Smash tournament in Monopoly GO, which I made with help from the Monopoly GO Wiki . Spread out over 25 tiers, you’ll have the chance to earn 4,640 dice, 5 sticker packs, and plenty of bonuses.

Sky High Smash LevelSky High Smash PointsSky High Smash Reward
125 Points40 Dice
240 PointsGreen Sticker Pack
390 Points70 Dice
4130 Points5-Minute High Roller
5110 Points80 Dice
6150 PointsOrange Sticker Pack
7200 PointsCash
8250 Points20-Minute Mega Heist
9225 Points175 Dice
10275 PointsCash
11300 PointsPink Sticker Pack
12350 Points10-Minute Cash Boost
13425 Points250 Dice
14400 PointsCash
15525 PointsBlue Sticker Pack
16600 Points375 Points
17550 PointsCash
18700 Points500 Dice
19800 PointsBlue Sticker Pack
201,000 PointsCash
21900 Points40-Minute Mega Heist
221,300 Points750 Dice
231,400 PointsCash
241,800 Points1,000 Dice
252,200 Points1,400 Dice

How Long Is The Sky High Smash Tournament?

If you’re looking to get your hands on plenty of rewards, you’ll need to play from July 15 until July 16, 2024. This is a one-day-only event, so you’ll need to be prepared if you’re hoping to win.

How To Win the Tournament in Monopoly GO

You’re going to need a lot of dice if you’re hoping to stay competitive during the Sky High Smash tournament in Monopoly GO. We’re hot off the heels of a Partner Event, so players have plenty of spare dice to toss around, and tournaments after these events are nearly impossible to win unless you’re devoting all of your time and dice to them. We would recommend playing for rewards rather than places during this particular one.

Scoring points is going to be similar to every other tournament that Monopoly GO players are accustomed to. You’ll need to land on Railroad Spaces, and depending on the mini-game that you’re give, you can earn points from them. You’ll find their values below:

  • Shutdown
    • Blocked – 2 Points
    • Success – 4 Points
  • Bank Heist
    • Small – 4 Points
    • Large – 6 Points
    • Bankrupt – 8 Points

No matter if you’re playing for rewards or playing for a podium finish in the tournament, we strongly recommend rolling with a multiplier of at least x10 or higher. You’ll need to get as many points as possible, especially since players tend to go extremely hard after Partner events. If you’re struggling to keep your dice pool high, be sure to check out our free dice links page, as it’s updated daily with plenty of new links for free dice.

If you’re looking for more, check out our article covering all current and present Monopoly GO events, tournaments, games, and some FAQs. The game is available now on mobile.

