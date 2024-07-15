All Sky High Smash Rewards & Milestones in Monopoly GO

The best part of any fair is the games, and the Sky High Smash tournament in Monopoly GO could be one of the best, since there are so many rewards to claim after overcoming milestones. Here’s what we can earn, and how we can win all those wonderful prizes.

Every Monopoly GO Sky High Smash Reward & Milestone – Listed

Below, you’ll find a full list of all of the available rewards that you can earn during the Sky High Smash tournament in Monopoly GO, which I made with help from the Monopoly GO Wiki . Spread out over 25 tiers, you’ll have the chance to earn 4,640 dice, 5 sticker packs, and plenty of bonuses.

Sky High Smash Level Sky High Smash Points Sky High Smash Reward 1 25 Points 40 Dice 2 40 Points Green Sticker Pack 3 90 Points 70 Dice 4 130 Points 5-Minute High Roller 5 110 Points 80 Dice 6 150 Points Orange Sticker Pack 7 200 Points Cash 8 250 Points 20-Minute Mega Heist 9 225 Points 175 Dice 10 275 Points Cash 11 300 Points Pink Sticker Pack 12 350 Points 10-Minute Cash Boost 13 425 Points 250 Dice 14 400 Points Cash 15 525 Points Blue Sticker Pack 16 600 Points 375 Points 17 550 Points Cash 18 700 Points 500 Dice 19 800 Points Blue Sticker Pack 20 1,000 Points Cash 21 900 Points 40-Minute Mega Heist 22 1,300 Points 750 Dice 23 1,400 Points Cash 24 1,800 Points 1,000 Dice 25 2,200 Points 1,400 Dice

How Long Is The Sky High Smash Tournament?

If you’re looking to get your hands on plenty of rewards, you’ll need to play from July 15 until July 16, 2024. This is a one-day-only event, so you’ll need to be prepared if you’re hoping to win.

How To Win the Tournament in Monopoly GO

You’re going to need a lot of dice if you’re hoping to stay competitive during the Sky High Smash tournament in Monopoly GO. We’re hot off the heels of a Partner Event, so players have plenty of spare dice to toss around, and tournaments after these events are nearly impossible to win unless you’re devoting all of your time and dice to them. We would recommend playing for rewards rather than places during this particular one.

Scoring points is going to be similar to every other tournament that Monopoly GO players are accustomed to. You’ll need to land on Railroad Spaces, and depending on the mini-game that you’re give, you can earn points from them. You’ll find their values below:

Shutdown Blocked – 2 Points Success – 4 Points

Bank Heist Small – 4 Points Large – 6 Points Bankrupt – 8 Points



No matter if you’re playing for rewards or playing for a podium finish in the tournament, we strongly recommend rolling with a multiplier of at least x10 or higher. You’ll need to get as many points as possible, especially since players tend to go extremely hard after Partner events. If you’re struggling to keep your dice pool high, be sure to check out our free dice links page, as it’s updated daily with plenty of new links for free dice.

If you’re looking for more, check out our article covering all current and present Monopoly GO events, tournaments, games, and some FAQs. The game is available now on mobile.

