All Sky High Smash Rewards & Milestones in Monopoly GO

The best part of any fair is the games, and the Sky High Smash tournament in Monopoly GO could be one of the best, since there are so many rewards to claim after overcoming milestones. Here’s what we can earn, and how we can win all those wonderful prizes.
Every Monopoly GO Sky High Smash Reward & Milestone – Listed
Below, you’ll find a full list of all of the available rewards that you can earn during the Sky High Smash tournament in Monopoly GO, which I made with help from the Monopoly GO Wiki . Spread out over 25 tiers, you’ll have the chance to earn 4,640 dice, 5 sticker packs, and plenty of bonuses.
|Sky High Smash Level
|Sky High Smash Points
|Sky High Smash Reward
|1
|25 Points
|40 Dice
|2
|40 Points
|Green Sticker Pack
|3
|90 Points
|70 Dice
|4
|130 Points
|5-Minute High Roller
|5
|110 Points
|80 Dice
|6
|150 Points
|Orange Sticker Pack
|7
|200 Points
|Cash
|8
|250 Points
|20-Minute Mega Heist
|9
|225 Points
|175 Dice
|10
|275 Points
|Cash
|
|11
|300 Points
|Pink Sticker Pack
|12
|350 Points
|10-Minute Cash Boost
|13
|425 Points
|250 Dice
|14
|400 Points
|Cash
|15
|525 Points
|Blue Sticker Pack
|16
|600 Points
|375 Points
|17
|550 Points
|Cash
|18
|700 Points
|500 Dice
|19
|800 Points
|Blue Sticker Pack
|20
|1,000 Points
|Cash
|21
|900 Points
|40-Minute Mega Heist
|22
|1,300 Points
|750 Dice
|23
|1,400 Points
|Cash
|24
|1,800 Points
|1,000 Dice
|25
|2,200 Points
|1,400 Dice
How Long Is The Sky High Smash Tournament?
If you’re looking to get your hands on plenty of rewards, you’ll need to play from July 15 until July 16, 2024. This is a one-day-only event, so you’ll need to be prepared if you’re hoping to win.
How To Win the Tournament in Monopoly GO
You’re going to need a lot of dice if you’re hoping to stay competitive during the Sky High Smash tournament in Monopoly GO. We’re hot off the heels of a Partner Event, so players have plenty of spare dice to toss around, and tournaments after these events are nearly impossible to win unless you’re devoting all of your time and dice to them. We would recommend playing for rewards rather than places during this particular one.
Scoring points is going to be similar to every other tournament that Monopoly GO players are accustomed to. You’ll need to land on Railroad Spaces, and depending on the mini-game that you’re give, you can earn points from them. You’ll find their values below:
- Shutdown
- Blocked – 2 Points
- Success – 4 Points
- Bank Heist
- Small – 4 Points
- Large – 6 Points
- Bankrupt – 8 Points
No matter if you’re playing for rewards or playing for a podium finish in the tournament, we strongly recommend rolling with a multiplier of at least x10 or higher. You’ll need to get as many points as possible, especially since players tend to go extremely hard after Partner events. If you’re struggling to keep your dice pool high, be sure to check out our free dice links page, as it’s updated daily with plenty of new links for free dice.
If you’re looking for more, check out our article covering all current and present Monopoly GO events, tournaments, games, and some FAQs. The game is available now on mobile.