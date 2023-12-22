All Sleigh Race Tournament Rewards & Milestones in Monopoly GO, Listed

The “Sleigh Race” tournament is back in Monopoly GO. This time, it’s taking place alongside the “Twinkle Tree” event, so if you’re lookign for how to get all the rewards, prizes & milestones for “Sleigh Race” in Monopoly GO, here’s my list, as well as how to play and win.

Every Reward and Milestone in the “Sleigh Race” Tournament in Monopoly GO, Listed

Once you’ve earned five Sleigh tokens, you’ll unlock the “Sleigh Race” tournament in Monopoly GO. I’ve compiled a list of all the rewards and prizes you can get for the tournament below, along with the milestones you’ll need to hit to get them. I’ve cross-referenced my own experience in the game against the Monopoly GO Wiki, which is a great source of information. In total, there are 3,440 dice rolls up for grabs.

Milestone Level Points Required Reward 1 55 40 Dice Rolls 2 40 Sticker Pack 3 90 70 Dice Rolls 4 130 5-minute High Roller 5 110 80 Dice Rolls 6 150 Cash 7 200 Sticker Pack 8 250 15-minute Mega Heist 9 225 Sticker Pack 10 275 175 Dice Rolls 11 300 Cash 12 400 Sticker Pack 13 375 250 Dice Rolls 14 425 Cash 15 500 20-minute Rent Frenzy 16 600 375 Dice Rolls 17 550 Sticker Pack 18 700 Cash 19 800 500 Dice Rolls 20 1,000 Cash 21 900 Cash 22 1,300 750 Dice Rolls 23 1,500 15-minute Cash Grab 24 1,800 Cash 25 2,000 1,200 Dice Rolls

In addition, there are various prizes depending on where you finish in the tournament that I’ve listed below. Please note, the amount of Cash you get depends on your level, at least as far as I know.

Rank 1: 1,500 Dice Rolls, Cash, Emote, Sticker Pack

Rank 2: 800 Dice Rolls, Cash, Emote, Sticker Pack

Rank 3: 600 Dice Rolls, Cash, Emote, Sticker Pack

Rank 4: 500 Dice Rolls, Cash, Emote, Sticker Pack

Rank 5: 400 Dice Rolls, Cash, Emote, Sticker Pack

Rank 6: 350 Dice Rolls, Cash, Emote, Sticker Pack

Rank 7: 300 Dice Rolls, Cash, Emote, Sticker Pack

Rank 8: 250 Dice Rolls, Cash, Emote, Sticker Pack

Rank 9: 200 Dice Rolls, Cash, Emote, Sticker Pack

Rank 10: 200 Dice Rolls, Cash, Emote, Sticker Pack

Rank 11 – Rank 15: 50 Dice Rolls, Cash, Emote

Rank 16 – Rank 50: Cash

How to Play the “Sleigh Race” Tournament in Monopoly GO

The “Sleigh Race” tournament in Monopoly GO sees players gathering Sleigh tokens by landing on a Railroad. Exactly what happens when you land on one of those squares will then influence how many tokens you get, which is then increased by your dice multiplier. Keep in mind, there’s no way I know of to influence exactly what happens when you land on a Railroad. Otherwise, here are the base rates and the associated outcome:

Shutdown:

Blocked = +2 tokens

Success = +4 tokens

Bank Heist:

Small = +4 tokens

Large = +6 tokens

Bankrupt = +8 tokens

When Does the Event End?

The “Sleigh Race” tournament in Monopoly GO will last one day. That means, as it started on Dec. 22 and 1PM ET, it’ll end on Dec. 23 at 1PM ET.

How to Get More “Sleigh Race” Tokens Easily

“Sleigh Race” has a lot of synergy with the ongoing event, which is “Twinkle Tree.” Both give players a lot of tokens for landing on a Railroad, so it’s a great idea to up your dice multiplier as much as possible when you’re 6-8 squares away from one of those locations, as that’s the most likely roll with two dice. Good synergy between the two events will really help you out in the long run.

Otherwise, make sure you’re picking up your Free Gifts whenever they’re available and doing your Quick Wins. Those’ll give you a lot of free dice rolls that you can use to get farther in the tournament. Additionally, you should make sure to check out our list of free dice rolls links in Monopoly GO, as that might just give you the boost you need.

And those are all the rewards and prizes available for the “Sleigh Race” tournament in Monopoly GO, as well as the milestones needed to get them. May you dash through the snow, laughing all the way, as you finish this tournament up!

