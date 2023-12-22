All Sleigh Race Tournament Rewards & Milestones in Monopoly GO, Listed

The “Sleigh Race” tournament is back in Monopoly GO. This time, it’s taking place alongside the “Twinkle Tree” event, so if you’re lookign for how to get all the rewards, prizes & milestones for “Sleigh Race” in Monopoly GO, here’s my list, as well as how to play and win.
|JUMP TO:
|Every Reward and Milestone in the “Sleigh Race” Tournament in Monopoly GO, Listed
|How to Play the “Sleigh Race” Tournament in Monopoly GO
|When Does the Event End?
|How to Get More “Sleigh Race” Tokens Easily
Every Reward and Milestone in the “Sleigh Race” Tournament in Monopoly GO, Listed
Once you’ve earned five Sleigh tokens, you’ll unlock the “Sleigh Race” tournament in Monopoly GO. I’ve compiled a list of all the rewards and prizes you can get for the tournament below, along with the milestones you’ll need to hit to get them. I’ve cross-referenced my own experience in the game against the Monopoly GO Wiki, which is a great source of information. In total, there are 3,440 dice rolls up for grabs.
|Milestone Level
|Points Required
|Reward
|1
|55
|40 Dice Rolls
|2
|40
|Sticker Pack
|3
|90
|70 Dice Rolls
|4
|130
|5-minute High Roller
|5
|110
|80 Dice Rolls
|6
|150
|Cash
|7
|200
|Sticker Pack
|8
|250
|15-minute Mega Heist
|9
|225
|Sticker Pack
|10
|275
|175 Dice Rolls
|11
|300
|Cash
|12
|400
|Sticker Pack
|13
|375
|250 Dice Rolls
|14
|425
|Cash
|15
|500
|20-minute Rent Frenzy
|16
|600
|375 Dice Rolls
|17
|550
|Sticker Pack
|18
|700
|Cash
|19
|800
|500 Dice Rolls
|20
|1,000
|Cash
|21
|900
|Cash
|22
|1,300
|750 Dice Rolls
|23
|1,500
|15-minute Cash Grab
|24
|1,800
|Cash
|25
|2,000
|1,200 Dice Rolls
Like this Event? Don’t forget to check out our compilation of All Winter Wonderland Event Rewards & Milestones in Monopoly GO
In addition, there are various prizes depending on where you finish in the tournament that I’ve listed below. Please note, the amount of Cash you get depends on your level, at least as far as I know.
Rank 1: 1,500 Dice Rolls, Cash, Emote, Sticker Pack
Rank 2: 800 Dice Rolls, Cash, Emote, Sticker Pack
Rank 3: 600 Dice Rolls, Cash, Emote, Sticker Pack
Rank 4: 500 Dice Rolls, Cash, Emote, Sticker Pack
Rank 5: 400 Dice Rolls, Cash, Emote, Sticker Pack
Rank 6: 350 Dice Rolls, Cash, Emote, Sticker Pack
Rank 7: 300 Dice Rolls, Cash, Emote, Sticker Pack
Rank 8: 250 Dice Rolls, Cash, Emote, Sticker Pack
Rank 9: 200 Dice Rolls, Cash, Emote, Sticker Pack
Rank 10: 200 Dice Rolls, Cash, Emote, Sticker Pack
Rank 11 – Rank 15: 50 Dice Rolls, Cash, Emote
Rank 16 – Rank 50: Cash
How to Play the “Sleigh Race” Tournament in Monopoly GO
The “Sleigh Race” tournament in Monopoly GO sees players gathering Sleigh tokens by landing on a Railroad. Exactly what happens when you land on one of those squares will then influence how many tokens you get, which is then increased by your dice multiplier. Keep in mind, there’s no way I know of to influence exactly what happens when you land on a Railroad. Otherwise, here are the base rates and the associated outcome:
Shutdown:
Blocked = +2 tokens
Success = +4 tokens
Bank Heist:
Small = +4 tokens
Large = +6 tokens
Bankrupt = +8 tokens
When Does the Event End?
The “Sleigh Race” tournament in Monopoly GO will last one day. That means, as it started on Dec. 22 and 1PM ET, it’ll end on Dec. 23 at 1PM ET.
Enjoyed this event? Check out our Monopoly Go Twinkle Tree Rewards, Milestones, & Prizes article for even more fun.
How to Get More “Sleigh Race” Tokens Easily
“Sleigh Race” has a lot of synergy with the ongoing event, which is “Twinkle Tree.” Both give players a lot of tokens for landing on a Railroad, so it’s a great idea to up your dice multiplier as much as possible when you’re 6-8 squares away from one of those locations, as that’s the most likely roll with two dice. Good synergy between the two events will really help you out in the long run.
Otherwise, make sure you’re picking up your Free Gifts whenever they’re available and doing your Quick Wins. Those’ll give you a lot of free dice rolls that you can use to get farther in the tournament. Additionally, you should make sure to check out our list of free dice rolls links in Monopoly GO, as that might just give you the boost you need.
And those are all the rewards and prizes available for the “Sleigh Race” tournament in Monopoly GO, as well as the milestones needed to get them. May you dash through the snow, laughing all the way, as you finish this tournament up!
If you’re looking for more, check out our article covering all ongoing and past Monopoly GO events, tournaments, games, and some FAQs. The game is available now on mobile.