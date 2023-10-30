All Super Mario Bros. Wonder Levels With Secret Exits

Secret exits in Super Mario Bros. Wonder are rare and will reward you with a Wonder Seed or even unlock access to new levels tied to the Special World. It’s totally worth finding them, so here’s a guide to all levels with secret exits in Mario Wonder.

All Pipe-Rock Plateau Secret Exits in Mario Wonder

The Pipe-Rock Plateau in Mario Wonder has three secret exits. Here’s a list of how to reach them:

After the stampede in the Bulrush Coming Through!, keep going down the cloudy blocks to find a secret exit. The Goal Pole will be some distance from the last cloud block, so gain some speed by sprinting to try and grab the pole. As a reward, you’ll acquire a Wonder Seed.

Another secret exit is in Bulrush Express. In the final area, use the Elephant Form to bulldoze through rock blocks to reach a yellow pipe. Progress through the platforms on the other side to find the exit and get a Wonder Seed. The exit also unlocks levels within the Special World.

Piranha Plants on Parade has the last secret exit. Between two note block bridges right after the parade near the level’s Wonder Seed, you’ll see an angled green pipe overhead. Run, jump into this pipe, and head to the end of this path to find a secret exit to get a Wonder Seed.

Where to Find Fluff-Puff Peaks Secret Exit in Mario Wonder

Unlike the last World, Fluff-Puff Peaks in Mario Wonder only has one level with a secret exit. In the Outmaway Valley level, you’ll notice a pair of yellow pipes on the ground next to a large ice block. Smash down on the ice to initiate a Wonder Effect, which spawns a massive snowman. Ride the creature to the end to find a Wonder Seed and the secret exit.

How to Reach the Sunbaked Desert Secret Exit

The Sunbaked Desert World also has just one secret exit. In the Secrets of Shova Mansion course, pass the Checkpoint Flag and push a halved door block with its other half. Head inside to find a green block and then move it into a hole to the right to reveal a golden pipe. Warp to the other side to reach the secret exit and get a Wonder Seed and open levels in the Special World.

All Deep Magma Bog Secret Exits in Mario Wonder

Two secret exits are in Deep Magma Bog. Here’s an explanation of how to locate them:

In Where Rrrumbas Rule, there’s a section where you can push down a yellow pillar. With the Drill Cap equipped, you can run up the pillar to jump through a burrow. Further ahead will be a secret exit rewarding you with a Wonder Seed and new levels in the Special World.

The other level, Hot-Hot-Hot!, has a secret exit near where you can find this course’s Wonder Seed. Up above on a platform with two blocks and the talking flower, head to the left until you reach two pots and a purple tulip. Touch the flower and follow its lights to trigger the secret exit. You’ll receive a Wonder Seed and unlock new Special World levels.

And those are all the secret exits to watch out for in Super Mario Bros. Wonder.

