All Tom Holland Spider-Man Movies in Order of Release Date

With the recent news that another Spider-Man movie in the works with Tom Holland is set to return, now is a good time to look back on the previous entries. Jon Watts’ trilogy of Spider-Man films was remarkable, and here they are in order of release date.

Spider-Man: Homecoming – July 7, 2017

Spider-Man: Homecoming was the first solo Spider-Man movie in the MCU, in what was a legendary deal at the time between Sony Pictures and Marvel Studios to bring a new version of the wall-crawler into the Marvel Cinematic Universe. While Peter Parker made his MCU debut in Captain America: Civil War, Homecoming focused on the character’s introduction as he struggles with being a friendly neighborhood Spider-Man and wanting to do more and become an Avenger after his adventure in Germany.

Robert Downey Jr. appears in the film as Tony Stark in a supporting mentor role, starting the trend of an MCU hero making a guest appearance in every movie. Michael Keaton plays the classic villain Adrian Toomes, aka The Vulture, as Peter learns that his responsibilities aren’t always going to be Avengers adjacent but that he still has a life looking out for the little guy. The supporting cast of the trilogy would also be established in Homecoming, with Zendaya playing Michelle Jones and Jacob Batalon playing Ned Leeds, two of Peter’s closest friends.

Spider-Man: Far From Home – July 2, 2019

A lot would happen to the character between Homecoming and its sequel, Far From Home. Namely, two massive Avengers films, Infinity War and Endgame, would forever change the status quo of the MCU. While Peter Parker/Spider-Man would play an integral role in Infinity War as part of Tony Stark’s team that goes to space in an attempt to stop Thanos, Peter would end up being a casualty of the Mad Titan’s great purge of half the universe. His death would haunt Stark and help propel the decision to try to bring everyone back five years later in Endgame.

Far From Home picks up after Endgame and Tony Stark’s heroic sacrifice as Peter grapples with the sudden expectations and responsibility placed on him. Samuel L. Jackson’s Nick Fury takes the mentor role this time, coercing Peter into participating in an international mission while on a school trip. Teaming up with supposed superhero Quentin Beck, aka Mysterio (Jake Gyllenhaal), Peter learns that Beck isn’t who he says he is as Spider-Man battles Mysterio, who attempts to use Stark drones to make himself look like a hero.

Spider-Man: No Way Home – December 17, 2021

After Far From Homes’s insane cliffhanger ending in which Beck, moments before his death, exposes his identity to the world and frames him for murder, fans were eager to see the conclusion to the trilogy. Spider-Man: No Way Home sees Peter attempting to pick up the pieces of his life after everyone learns he’s Spider-Man. His newfound relationship with MJ and his friendship with Ned is also impacted, leading to Peter trying to undo his secret’s revelation with Doctor Strange’s (Benedict Cumberbatch) help.

The magic to erase everyone’s memory of Peter’s secret identity goes wrong, leading Spider-Man villains from all over the multiverse to get stuck in the MCU timeline. Willem Dafoe’s Green Goblin, Alfred Molina’s Doc Ock, and Jamie Foxx’s Electro all appear as the main antagonists in an epic trilogy capper that resets the status quo for the MCU Peter Parker. After a multiversal team-up with Andrew Garfield and Tobey Maguire’s versions of the character, Peter makes the sacrifice of allowing everyone to forget about him, including his loved ones, to send the multiverse variants home successfully.

At the end of No Way Home, Peter is back to being unknown, only without his friends. Leaving the advanced tech suits behind and taking on a more traditional costume, Spider-Man returns to his roots as a street-level hero.

The Spider-Man movies are streaming on Disney+.

