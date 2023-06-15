All Update Patch Notes for Dead Island 2

Unlike Redfall at launch, Dead Island 2 isn’t a buggy train wreck by any means, despite being in development for around 10 years. But like with a lot of games, there is the odd bug or twelve, which is what the game’s first quality-of-life patch is meant to fix. If you’re wondering precisely what this patch does, here are all the update patch notes for Dead Island 2.

All the Dead Island 2 Update Patch Notes & How They Help Quality of Life

I’ll get to the technical fixes later, but one of the non-bug-related changes is that you can now change your slayer’s in-game outfit. You won’t see much of the outfit, given that you’re playing in first-person, but anyone playing with you should see it.

As for the other fixes, there are certainly some interesting ones. Some NPCs apparently weren’t spawning, though I suppose you could pretend they’d been eaten by zombies. The patch also tweaks player animations and squashes one particularly nasty bug that could have stopped you from completing a mission.

Here are all those Dead Island 2 patch notes in full, explaining precisely what, outfit-changing aside, the patch does:

Fixed issue with joining co-op games

Fixed the problem where players faced the [0x1411] error, which didn’t allow them to join co-op sessions.

Fixed walking through walls

Fixed an issue where players could walk through walls in the Halperin Hotel under certain circumstances.

Fixed missing NPCs

Some players faced issues where some NPCs could have been missing across the whole game – that is now fixed.

Fixed the title screen issue

Fixed the issue where players couldn’t close the title screen via “Quit” when the language was set to Japanese and they were in full-screen mode.

Fixed stuck-in geometry issues

Players were facing some issues upon dying and respawning in Bel Air, getting stuck and unable to open the door in the Lifeguard Hut when handing in the quest to Burt, and picking up circuit breakers and wrenches in Bel Air. These geometry issues are now fixed.

Fixed the “Fools Gold” reward issue

Fixed the issue where some players didn’t receive the Blood Rage weapon after finishing the Fool’s Gold quest.

Fixed the “Diaries of the Dead” issue

Fixed the issue where the “Diaries of the Dead” mission-specific Mutator and Butcher sometimes failed to leave their correlating containers, resulting in a progression blocker.

Client’s co-op improvements

By Client, we refer to the player who joins the Host in the co-op session – which means each session can contain up to two Clients. This update fixes multiple Client issues, including:

– The ability to jump unreasonably high against flat surfaces

– Desync when zombies are stunned by Perfect Block or Dodge, which results in teleporting, sliding, and discrepancies in location between Clients

– Clients becoming stuck in vents

– Enemies A-Posing after dying to a Clients Paired Heavy Attack

– Enemies not taking any damage when hit with a jerrycan or with a circuit breaker by a Client

– Specific hazard warnings fail to show for Clients.

Performance and Stability Improvements

This fixes different in-game crashes, including traveling, loading screen, and respawning during missions.

Other fixes

– Various Improvements for Ultrawide Displays

– Various Improvements to HDR

– Multiple improvements to player animations

– Adjustments made for improving dynamic range and clarity of zombies and dialogue in combat

– Other minor fixes.

So, if you wanted all the update patch notes for Dead Island 2, there you are. The patch is out now across all platforms.