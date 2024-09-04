All Weapons in Warhammer 40,000: Space Marine 2

Let’s face it, weapons are a huge part of Warhammer 40,000: Space Marine 2. You’ll be doing a lot of battling so gearing up with the weapons you like most is going to massively increase your enjoyment of the game. Here’s every weapon you can use.
Primary Weapon
Here are all of the primary weapons that you will acquire while completing the campaign in Warhammer 40,000: Space Marine 2. Be aware, that not all multiplayer classes can use all weapons, but everyone is unlocked just by completing the campaign mode.
Instigator Bolt Carbine
- Firepower: 2+
- Accuracy: 6
- Rate of Fire: 9
- Reloading Speed: 4
- Piercing: 2
- Range: 8
- Magazine Capacity: 24
- Ammo Reserve: 144
Bolt Carbine
- Firepower: 1+
- Accuracy: 2
- Rate of Fire: 8+
- Reloading Speed: 5 +
- Piercing: 1
- Range: 3
- Magazine Capacity: 30
- Ammo Reserve: 210
Occulus Bolt Carbine
- Firepower: 2
- Accuracy: 2+
- Rate of Fire: 7
- Reloading Speed: 4+
- Piercing: 1
- Range: 4
- Magazine Capacity: 30
- Ammo Reserve: 210
Stalker Bolt Rifle
- Firepower: 5+
- Accuracy: 10
- Rate of Fire: 2
- Reloading Speed: 5
- Piercing: 4
- Range: 10
- Magazine Capacity: 12
- Ammo Reserve: 35
Marksman Bolt Carbine
- Firepower: 3
- Accuracy: 7
- Rate of Fire: 4+
- Reloading Speed: 4
- Piercing: 3
- Range: +
- Magazine Capacity: 20
- Ammo Reserve: 120
Melta Rifle
- Firepower: 8
- Accuracy: 1
- Rate of Fire: 1
- Piercing: 10
- Range: 1
- Magazine Capacity: 5
- Ammo Reserve: 15
Auto Bolt Rifle
- Firepower: 2
- Accuracy: 3
- Rate of Fire: 6+
- Reloading Speed: 5
- Piercing: 2
- Range: 5
- Magazine Capacity: 35
- Ammo Reserve: 175
Heavy Bolt Rife
- Firepower: 2+
- Accuracy: 3+
- Rate of Fire: 5
- Reloading Speed: 4+
- Piercing: 4
- Range: 6
- Magazine Capacity: 45
- Ammo Reserve: 180
Bolt Rifle
- Firepower: 3
- Accuracy: 4+
- Rate of Fire: 4
- Reloading Speed: 5
- Piercing: 3
- Range: 7
- Magazine Capacity: 25
- Ammo Reserve: 125
Plasma Incinerator
- Firepower: 4+
- Accuracy: 5+
- Rate of Fire: 2+
- Venting Speed: 3
- Range: 7
- Magazine Capacity: 130
Bolt Sniper Rifle
- Firepower: 7
- Accuracy: 10
- Rate of Fire: 1
- Reloading Speed: 4
- Piercing: 6
- Range: 10
- Magazine Capacity: 6
- Ammo Reserve: 12
Secondary Weapons
While there are a lot of primary weapons in Warhammer 40,000: Space Marine 2, the game only has three secondary guns. Here’s a look at each of them and their unique stats.
Bolt Pistol
- Firepower: 2+
- Accuracy: 4+
- Rate of Fire: 4+
- Reloading Speed: 8+
- Piercing: 1
- Range: 5
- Magazine Capacity: 12
- Ammo Reserve: 120
Plasma Pistol
- Firepower: 3+
- Accuracy: 5+
- Rate of Fire: 3+
- Venting Speed: 4
- Range: 7
- Magazine Capacity: 90
Heavy Bolt Pistol
- Firepower: 4+
- Accuracy: 6
- Rate of Fire: 3
- Reloading Speed: 8+
- Piercing: 2
- Range: 6
- Magazine Capacity: 8
- Ammo Reserve: 80
Melee Weapons
There are five unique melee weapons in Space Marine 2, and they each have weaknesses and strengths. While some of these aren’t available until later in the campaign, here’s a look at every melee weapon that you can acquire.
Thunder Hammer
- Strength: 4+
- Speed: 3+
- Cleaving Potential: 6
- Defense: Balance
Chainsword
- Strength: 5+
- Speed: 4+
- Cleaving Potential: 4
- Defense: Balance
Power Sword
- Strength: 5
- Speed: 5
- Cleaving Potential: 4
- Defense: Balance
Combat Knife
- Strength: 3+
- Speed: 6
- Cleaving Potential: 2
- Defense: Balance
Power Fist
- Strength: 4+
- Speed: 4+
- Cleaving Potential: 4+
- Defense: Balance
That’s all of the weapons in Warhammer 40,000: Space Marine 2 right now, but with the Season Pass it’s likely that there will be more added to the game in the future.
You can purchase Space Marine 2 on Steam, Epic Games, PS5, and Xbox Series consoles now.
Published: Sep 4, 2024 06:08 pm