Armory Rack in Warhammer 40000 Space Marine 2
Video Games

All Weapons in Warhammer 40,000: Space Marine 2

You've got options.
Ryan Galloway
|

Published: Sep 4, 2024 06:08 pm

Let’s face it, weapons are a huge part of Warhammer 40,000: Space Marine 2. You’ll be doing a lot of battling so gearing up with the weapons you like most is going to massively increase your enjoyment of the game. Here’s every weapon you can use.

Primary Weapon

Here are all of the primary weapons that you will acquire while completing the campaign in Warhammer 40,000: Space Marine 2. Be aware, that not all multiplayer classes can use all weapons, but everyone is unlocked just by completing the campaign mode.

Instigator Bolt Carbine

Instigator Bolt Carbine
  • Firepower: 2+
  • Accuracy: 6
  • Rate of Fire: 9
  • Reloading Speed: 4
  • Piercing: 2
  • Range: 8
  • Magazine Capacity: 24
  • Ammo Reserve: 144

Bolt Carbine

Bolt Carbine
  • Firepower: 1+
  • Accuracy: 2
  • Rate of Fire: 8+
  • Reloading Speed: 5 +
  • Piercing: 1
  • Range: 3
  • Magazine Capacity: 30
  • Ammo Reserve: 210

Occulus Bolt Carbine

Occulus Bolt Carbine
  • Firepower: 2
  • Accuracy: 2+
  • Rate of Fire: 7
  • Reloading Speed: 4+
  • Piercing: 1
  • Range: 4
  • Magazine Capacity: 30
  • Ammo Reserve: 210

Stalker Bolt Rifle

Stalker Bolt Rifle
  • Firepower: 5+
  • Accuracy: 10
  • Rate of Fire: 2
  • Reloading Speed: 5
  • Piercing: 4
  • Range: 10
  • Magazine Capacity: 12
  • Ammo Reserve: 35

Marksman Bolt Carbine

Marksman Bolt Carbine
  • Firepower: 3
  • Accuracy: 7
  • Rate of Fire: 4+
  • Reloading Speed: 4
  • Piercing: 3
  • Range: +
  • Magazine Capacity: 20
  • Ammo Reserve: 120

Melta Rifle

Melta Rifle
  • Firepower: 8
  • Accuracy: 1
  • Rate of Fire: 1
  • Piercing: 10
  • Range: 1
  • Magazine Capacity: 5
  • Ammo Reserve: 15

Auto Bolt Rifle

Auto Bolt Rifle
  • Firepower: 2
  • Accuracy: 3
  • Rate of Fire: 6+
  • Reloading Speed: 5
  • Piercing: 2
  • Range: 5
  • Magazine Capacity: 35
  • Ammo Reserve: 175

Heavy Bolt Rife

  • Firepower: 2+
  • Accuracy: 3+
  • Rate of Fire: 5
  • Reloading Speed: 4+
  • Piercing: 4
  • Range: 6
  • Magazine Capacity: 45
  • Ammo Reserve: 180

Bolt Rifle

Bolt Rifle
  • Firepower: 3
  • Accuracy: 4+
  • Rate of Fire: 4
  • Reloading Speed: 5
  • Piercing: 3
  • Range: 7
  • Magazine Capacity: 25
  • Ammo Reserve: 125

Plasma Incinerator

Plasma Incinerator
  • Firepower: 4+
  • Accuracy: 5+
  • Rate of Fire: 2+
  • Venting Speed: 3
  • Range: 7
  • Magazine Capacity: 130

Bolt Sniper Rifle

Bolt Sniper Rifle
  • Firepower: 7
  • Accuracy: 10
  • Rate of Fire: 1
  • Reloading Speed: 4
  • Piercing: 6
  • Range: 10
  • Magazine Capacity: 6
  • Ammo Reserve: 12

Secondary Weapons

While there are a lot of primary weapons in Warhammer 40,000: Space Marine 2, the game only has three secondary guns. Here’s a look at each of them and their unique stats.

Bolt Pistol

Bolt Rifle
  • Firepower: 2+
  • Accuracy: 4+
  • Rate of Fire: 4+
  • Reloading Speed: 8+
  • Piercing: 1
  • Range: 5
  • Magazine Capacity: 12
  • Ammo Reserve: 120

Plasma Pistol

Plasma Pistol
  • Firepower: 3+
  • Accuracy: 5+
  • Rate of Fire: 3+
  • Venting Speed: 4
  • Range: 7
  • Magazine Capacity: 90

Heavy Bolt Pistol

Heavy Bolt Pistol
  • Firepower: 4+
  • Accuracy: 6
  • Rate of Fire: 3
  • Reloading Speed: 8+
  • Piercing: 2
  • Range: 6
  • Magazine Capacity: 8
  • Ammo Reserve: 80

Melee Weapons

There are five unique melee weapons in Space Marine 2, and they each have weaknesses and strengths. While some of these aren’t available until later in the campaign, here’s a look at every melee weapon that you can acquire.

Thunder Hammer

Thunder Hammer
  • Strength: 4+
  • Speed: 3+
  • Cleaving Potential: 6
  • Defense: Balance

Chainsword

Chainsword
  • Strength: 5+
  • Speed: 4+
  • Cleaving Potential: 4
  • Defense: Balance

Power Sword

Power Sword
  • Strength: 5
  • Speed: 5
  • Cleaving Potential: 4
  • Defense: Balance

Combat Knife

Combat Knife
  • Strength: 3+
  • Speed: 6
  • Cleaving Potential: 2
  • Defense: Balance

Power Fist

Power Fist
  • Strength: 4+
  • Speed: 4+
  • Cleaving Potential: 4+
  • Defense: Balance

That’s all of the weapons in Warhammer 40,000: Space Marine 2 right now, but with the Season Pass it’s likely that there will be more added to the game in the future.

You can purchase Space Marine 2 on Steam, Epic Games, PS5, and Xbox Series consoles now.

Warhammer 40K: Space Marine 2
