An Elden Ring Streamer Just Pulled Off a Near-Impossible Run Before Shadow of the Erdtree

Even if you’ve never played a FromSoftware game before, you know how brutal they can be towards players, especially Elden Ring. Freak accidents can send your character plummeting to their death, terrifying bosses that cover the screen, and attacks that would make the Flash flinch with how quick they are. Imagine trying to beat the game at least once without dying — it sounds like an impossible task, right? Well, someone just did it 8 times in a row, all without leveling up their character a single time.

Recommended Videos

I just became the first person to beat Elden Ring from NG to NG+7 without dying a single time…at LEVEL 1



Eight full playthroughs in a row on the same character, starting as the Wretch class, never leveling up, and never dying. We got this just in time for Shadow of the Erdtree pic.twitter.com/Mx2FvjU5gh — itzCBD (@itz_CBD) June 20, 2024 Tweet via @itz_CBD on X (formerly known as Twitter)

Apparent Elden Ring Lord itzCBD recently just completed his 8th playthrough of Elden Ring. This is an impressive enough feat, but he did it back to back with the same character, a Wretch, without dying a single time in his playthroughs. No leveling, no dying, nothing. Just complete domination through and through.

This isn’t the first time that itzCBD has accomplished the seemingly impossible, either. In December 2023, he was also the first person in the world to complete a full hitless Dark Souls 3 Boss run using only his fists. You can catch the replay of the final moment of that run right here.

Image Source: FromSoftware

It appears that itzCBD is attempting to go down in FromSoftware history like other memorable players, such as the much beloved “LetMeSoloHer“, who rose to fame by fighting one of the most difficult bosses in video game history on his own over, and over, and over again.

No matter if you’ve determined that games like Elden Ring aren’t for you, or you’ve been trying to master the game while preparing for the massive DLC expansion, Shadow of the Erdtree, this is one of the most incredible events in the history of gaming and deserves to be celebrated as such.

The Escapist is supported by our audience. When you purchase through links on our site, we may earn a small affiliate commission. Learn more about our Affiliate Policy