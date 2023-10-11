Are the Sony PlayStation Servers Down?

If you’re reading this article, you’re probably having some trouble getting access to Sony’s servers on the PlayStation 5 and PlayStation 4. In this guide, we’re going to answer whether PlayStation’s servers are currently down and what you can do.

Is PlayStation Down?

At the time of writing, which is Oct. 11, 2023, at 4:40PM ET, the PlayStation Servers are down. This has resulted in, among other things, limited access to GTA Online and other services. The good news is that it’s not just you. However, the bad news is that there’s nothing you can do at this time. There’s been no official update on X or any other social media platform that I looked at about the outage, but people across the world are reporting problems accessing the PlayStation Network. They should presumably be back up soon, and it’s likely Sony will make an announcement sooner rather than later.

There has, though, been an update to Sony’s PlayStation Network site, which is a great resource if you’re struggling to log on. At the time of writing, Sony is reporting that “some services are experiencing issues,” with game streaming on PS5 and PS4 being singled out.

Related: PlayStation Plus Premium Subscribers Will Get Up to 100 Free Sony Movies to Stream

If you’re reading this at a later time than what I specified above, there’s a chance that the problem may be on your end, or I haven’t yet updated this article to cover that outage. In that case, my first recommendation is to check DownDetector, which is reporting a major PlayStation Network outage at the time of writing.

Assuming that DownDetector tells you everything is all clear, you should reset your console. If that doesn’t work, shut the console down entirely and unplug it from the wall. If that doesn’t fix the problem, reset your modem and router, giving them a bit of time offline to recombobulate. If that still doesn’t work, contact your ISP and check to see if the Internet is out in your area.

For now, though, the error isn’t on your end, and here’s to hoping Sony fixes the PlayStation servers sooner rather than later so you can get back to online gaming!

If you’re looking for more, check out the newly announced PS5 slim, which will be available this holiday season.