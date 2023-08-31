Larian Studios Launches Baldur’s Gate 3 Patch 2 With Player-Requested Fixes

Larian Studios has released the highly anticipated second patch for Baldur’s Gate 3, and it brings some major player-requested fixes to the game.

While the massive first patch for Baldur’s Gate 3 arrived less than a week ago, Larian Studios has apparently been hard at work on new fixes. The first patch primarily focused on different bugs and issues. The second, though, focuses on incorporating feedback from players about the game, resulting in several tweaks. You can read about what’s been patched on Steam. However, to quickly summarize, Larian Studios has added some fixes to co-op party members to make it easier to continue a game when players drop out. There have also been several changes and additions to Karlach’s ending. The post went on to tease additional endgame scenes for other characters in the future.

Patch #2 for Baldur's Gate 3 is live! Along with performance improvements and UI tweaks, we've added a new epilogue scene for Karlach, and are working on additional endgame scenes featuring other characters. 📝 More info: https://t.co/IwoQI0Hsjx pic.twitter.com/7r05nI0zoB — Larian Studios (@larianstudios) August 31, 2023

Michael Douse, the Director of Publishing at Larian Studios, also clarified on X that the PlayStation 5 version of Baldur’s Gate 3, which is set to release on Sept. 6, will feature both Patch 1 and Patch 2 at launch.

It’s, frankly, surprising how quickly Larian Studios was able to get this second patch out, especially considering just how many changes it and the first patch entailed. It’s clear how much the company cares about listening to player feedback, so it’s not surprising that the game has been as well-received as it has been. There are lots of studios out there who leave games that are less functional than Baldur’s Gate 3 unpatched, and Larian Studios has continued to outdo many of their competitors in that regard.

Available now for Windows, Baldur’s Gate 3 is set to hit PlayStation and Mac in September, with a version on Xbox Series X/S to follow, though with some alterations made to the S version.

