Is Lance Reddick’s Charon in John Wick Spinoff Ballerina?

When Lance Reddick died in 2023, several of the veteran actor’s big and small screen projects were still in-production – including upcoming John Wick spinoff Ballerina. So, will Reddick’s character, Charon, still appear in Ballerina as originally planned?

Is Lance Reddick’s Charon in Ballerina?

Yes, Lance Reddick will posthumously reprise the Charon role in Ballerina. Principal photography on the spinoff wrapped in late January or early February 2023 – a month (at least) before Reddick’s death on March 17, 2023. As such, all of the John Wick franchise veteran’s scenes were already in the can before his untimely passing. For proof of this, look no further than Ballerina‘s new trailer, which teases the first encounter between Reddick’s Charon and protagonist Eve Macarro. How much screentime Charon will get remains unclear for now, but rest assured: he’s definitely in Ballerina!

He’ll play a somewhat pivotal role, too. That’s according to Ian McShane, who returns as Charon’s boss (and Continental Hotel owner) Winston Scott. In a January 2024 interview with Collider, McShane revealed that Winston and Charon will provide refuge for Eve at the Continental, much like they do for John Wick in the series’ core installments. “This time we’re protecting [Eve actor] Ana de Armas,” McShane said. “And I had my great friend, Mr. Lance Reddick. God bless you, Lance – he passed away last year. Lance and I bring our usual protection towards Ms. de Armas.”

Is Ballerina Lance Reddick’s Last Screen Performance?

Yes, Ballerina will mark Lance Reddick’s final screen appearance. It caps off an impressively long line of posthumous big and small screen performances that underscore just how prolific Reddick truly was. Aside from Ballerina, the Baltimore native’s other projects that have (or will) come out after his death include John Wick: Chapter 4, White Men Can’t Jump, The Caine Mutiny Court-Martial, Shirley, The Legend of Vox Machina Season 3, and episodes of Invincible, Bosch: Legacy, Percy Jackson and the Olympians, and Kite Man: Hell Yeah!.

As noted above, we don’t yet know the size of Reddick’s last-ever turn as Charon in Ballerina, but don’t expect anything bigger than his supporting role in the John Wick flicks. Indeed, there’s a decent chance it could be smaller still. Producer Erica Lee indicated as much in March 2023 Collider interview, confirming that Reddick was only briefly on set. “Lance shot for a day,” Lee said, adding that his and McShane’s material wasn’t part of the original shooting script.

From the World of John Wick: Ballerina arrives in cinemas on on June 6, 2025.

