Ballerina: Is John Wick Dead in the Upcoming Spinoff?

Ballerina promises the hard-hitting return of the so-called “World of John Wick” – but what about the man himself? Is John Wick still dead in the upcoming Ballerina spinoff?

Is John Wick Dead in the Ballerina Spinoff?

No, John Wick isn’t dead in Ballerina. The spinoff takes place primarily between the events of John Wick: Chapter 3 – Parabellum and John Wick: Chapter 4 (with some flashbacks set before any of the earlier movies), which means John’s fateful duel atop the Rue Foyatier hasn’t happened yet. As such, everyone’s favorite assassin is still alive. Heck, he’s in peak fighting shape, as Ballerina‘s main narrative picks up after John’s recuperated from his multi-story tumble at the end of Chapter 3. The official Ballerina trailer confirms this by teasing an encounter between protagonist Eve Macarro and John Wick.

Portrayed once again by original series headliner Keanu Reeves, John Wick disembarks a train in what appears to be Eastern Europe. He later meets up with Eve, noting her growing proficiency as a killer-for-hire. Cuts on Wick’s face in this scene suggest that “Baba Yaga” will mix it up at least once in Ballerina. We don’t actually see any footage of John in action in the trailer itself, though. Similarly, we don’t get a sense of how big a part he’ll play in proceedings. That said, Reeves’ role is likely more of an extended cameo than a full-blown supporting turn. The movie is called Ballerina not John Wick: Chapter 5, after all!

Is John Wick Dead, Period?

That’s the million dollar – or in Lionsgate Films’ case, $440.1 million – question. Certainly, John Wick: Chapter 4 strongly implies that our guy succumbs to his wounds. Plus, director Chad Stahelski himself leans pretty hard into the “Wick is dead” reading of Chapter 4‘s intentionally ambiguous ending. In a March 2023 interview with The Hollywood Reporter, Stahelski explained that John Wick meeting his demise in Chapter 4 was meant to give fans “a proper goodbye” to the character. He also argued that the legendary hitman surviving would invalidate the film’s central theme: consequences.

At the same time, we never actually see John Wick die and Lionsgate is already gearing up for a direct sequel. And for all his talk about Chapter 4‘s finality, Stahelski has since indicated he’s open to reuniting with Reeves for yet another follow-up Wick flick. Bottom line? Don’t be surprised if John Wick miraculously recovers from his seemingly fatal injuries in time for another blockbuster outing.

From the World of John Wick: Ballerina arrives in cinemas on June 6, 2025.

