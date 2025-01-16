Batman 2 To Begin Filming in 2025: Where To Binge Watch The Old Films Before 2027 Release

The Batman Part 2 officially has a filming date! Earlier this month at the Golden Globes, Batman 2 director Matt Reeves revealed when the second movie will begin filming. During a red carpet interview with Deadline, the interviewer asked Reeves, “What can you say about ‘The Batman’ coming up?”

The director responded with a smile: “I can tell you that we’re going to be shooting this year and that we’re excited about it. I can’t really tell you anything about it, except that we’re really excited about it!” She went on to ask what the fans were going to like the most about the upcoming film. “That we’re continuing the story and that we’re, you know, I don’t know, I can’t tell you that right now, I’m not going to give that away,” the director said with a laugh.

He continued: “But I’m really excited to be making it and to get our cast back together and to get new people involved,” he added, “What I’m excited about is I feel like we’re doing something that absolutely continues where the story came from, but it’s something that I hope people are going to be really surprised by.”

The Batman Part 2 was originally slated to release in October 2026. However, the release has since been pushed back to October 1, 2027, due to script issues. So, while we have to continue to wait more than two years before its release, at least we know that the movie is definitely a go and will begin filming this year!

Continue reading to see where you can stream all previous Batman movies ahead of the 2027 The Batman Part 2 release date.

Where To Stream Previous Batman Films in Order Ahead of the 2027 Release

Batman (1966): Rent or Buy on Prime Video which offers a free trial to new subscribers.

Batman (1989): Stream on MAX

Batman Returns (1992): Stream on MAX

Batman Forever (1995): Stream on MAX

Batman & Robin (1997): Stream on MAX

Batman Begins (2005): Stream on MAX

The Dark Knight (2008): Stream on MAX

The Dark Knight Rises (2012): Stream on MAX

The Batman (2022): Stream on MAX

If you’d like to dive deeper into the Batman universe, you might want to watch the new series on MAX, The Penguin, which is a spinoff of Reeves’ The Batman. Colin Farrell won the Golden Globe for Best Male Actor for his performance as Penguin in the 2024 series.

The Penguin series (2024): Stream on MAX

Then, aside from those films, you can also watch Joker, starring Joaquin Phoenix, along with the sequel, Joker: Folie à Deux, starring Lady Gaga.

Joker (2019): Stream on MAX

Joker: Folie à Deux (2024): Stream on MAX

