Beast Games Contestant Dishes on ‘Never-Ending Rollercoaster of Alliances, Backstabbing and Loyalty’

YouTube phenomenon MrBeast, also known as Jimmy Donaldson, has gathered 1,000 people to compete for the biggest cash prize in game show history, $5 million.

Recommended Videos

In addition to the cash prize, the game show is also giving away a private island, Lamborghinis, and millions more in cash throughout the competition. One contestant is opening up about what it’s like to be on the one-of-a-kind game show that has similar vibes to Squid Games; only people aren’t dying – Thankfully!

The reason why Beast Games gives Squid Games vibes is because each player was given a number, just like they are given in the Netflix show. Player number 892 took to his YouTube channel, Out of the Box, to explain all that happened throughout the first episode in a 50-minute-long video. He noted that each player earned their number by playing Capture the Flag, which Mr. Beast showed on his own YouTube channel.

While explaining what it was like to be on the show, player number 892 noted that the production kept trying to pin each other against their own team by switching things up on them constantly.

“For every hour that we filmed, we had 15 hours of stand-by. I don’t even think that’s an exaggeration. Between every take that we did, we were sitting there for five or six hours,” he said. “Every stage of this, you are next to somebody new. They put you with a team, then they pit you against your team, then you’re on a new team.”

He added: “It’s a never-ending rollercoaster of alliances, backstabbing, and loyalty. It takes a toll on your emotions. I believe this was recorded between 2 and 5 am.”

Player 892 said that being on the show started to get the better of him because of the hours the contestants would be on set, noting, “Many times, filming would continue until dawn broke. As everyone sits there for hours, self-doubt creeps in, and exhaustion, delirium, and emotions start to get the better of you.”

If you’re curious about how grueling the show may be, keep on reading to see how and when you can watch Beast Games.

Where to Stream Beast Games

Fans can watch Beast Games on Amazon Prime Video, which offers a free trial to new subscribers.

Beast Games Episodes

Episodes one through six are currently available to stream. Episode 7 will become available this week on January 23, and all other episodes will drop on Thursdays each week. See below for the full schedule.

Stream Now: Beast Games on Amazon Prime Video.

Episode 1 – 1,000 People Fight For $5,000,000 – Available to stream

Episode 2 – 500 People Trapped In My City – Available to stream

Episode 3 – The Solitary Experiment – Available to stream

Episode 4 – The Golden Ticket – Available to stream

Episode 5 – Fight to Win a Private Island – Available to stream

Episode 6 – Physical, Mental, Chance…Your Choice – Available to stream

Episode 7 – Airs on January 23

Episode 8 – Airs on January 30

Episode 9 – Airs on February 6

Episode 10 – Airs on February 13

The Escapist is supported by our audience. When you purchase through links on our site, we may earn a small affiliate commission. Learn more about our Affiliate Policy