Below Deck: Are Aesha and Jack Still Together? Answered

Jack Stirrup’s romance with Aesha Scott was one of the highlights of Below Deck Mediterranean Season 4. Jack left the show after that season, but was that it? Or are Below Deck Mediterranean’s Jack and Aesha still together? Here’s the answer.

What Happened With Aesha and Jack on Below Deck Mediterranean?

Aesha and Jack from Below Deck Mediterranean are no longer together. The pair separated after Season 4 when it emerged that Jack had been cheating on her with the girl he was dating before he came on the show. That’s pretty hard to come back from.

However, Jack did end up apologizing, and for a while, the two remained friends. Speaking to Andy Cohen (via Bravo), Aesha explained that Jack came to France to apologize to her. “He actually came specifically to France to apologize to me for cheating on me — which I don’t actually think his girlfriend knew,” she said.

At the time, it looked as if they were going to be a long-term thing, though in retrospect this was just a boatmance for Jack. Did they get back together? No. However, they remained friends for a while. But Aesha decided that she couldn’t continue that way, since she was already in a new relationship.

Being pally with her ex, the guy who cheated on her, might not have gone down too well, but from the sound of things, it was her choice to put an end to that relationship. Aesha was recently back on Below Deck Mediterranean as chief steward in Season 9, but that doesn’t explain what happened to Jack.

What Happened to Jack Stirrup After Below Deck?

Jack Stirrup has not been on any of the Below Deck shows since Season 4 of Below Deck Mediterranean. But Bravo, which produces the Below Deck franchise, shared an update, confirming that Jack has stayed away from reality TV.

According to Bravo, he works as a Yacht Charter Broker for the yachting app YatchLife and has a son (born in 2020) with his girlfriend Kelly Hidge. His Instagram appears to have been deleted or changed, which suggests he’s not attempting to capitalize off his reality TV appearance, at least not recently. His LinkedIn page is still live, but he’s not been particularly active on it.

So, the answer to whether Below Deck Mediterranean‘s Jack and Aesha are still together is no, they’re not. They split up shortly after Season 4 and are no longer friends.

