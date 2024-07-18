Pokemon GO Articuno Raid Guide
Image via Niantic
Best Articuno Counters in Pokemon GO: Weaknesses & Type Effectiveness

Get familiar with Articuno's weaknesses in Pokemon GO
As one of the original legendary birds, Articuno holds a special place in many trainers’ hearts. It’s always exciting and challenging to face Articuno in Pokemon GO. Here’s the best counters for Articuno in Pokemon GO.

All Articuno Weaknesses & Type Effectiveness in Pokemon Go

The legendary Articuno is a tough contender as a 5-Star Raid boss in Pokemon GO, but you can defeat it by taking its weaknesses into account and using that to counter it.

Articuno is a dual Ice- and Flying-type Pokemon, bringing a slew of powerful Ice-type moves into Raid battles. It can occasionally have a Rock or Flying type Charged Move as well, so be on the lookout for those types as you build your counter team.

When it comes to Articuno’s weaknesses, you’ll mainly want to focus on Rock-type moves. Articuno is 2x weak to Rock-type moves, so these will be your best offense. That said, it also has weaknesses to Electric, Fire, and Steel-type moves that you can take advantage of.

PokemonTypeVulnerable ToStrong AgainstResistant To
articuno
Articuno		Ice/FlyingElectric
Fire
Steel
Rock (2x)		Bug
Grass
Ground		Bug
Grass
Ground

The Best Articuno Counters in Pokemon Go

Given its double weakness to Rock-type moves, you’ll want to focus on powerful Rock-type attackers when countering Articuno in Pokemon GO. If your strongest battlers are Electric, Fire, or Steel-type attackers, they can be powerful Articuno counters as well. On the other hand, be sure to avoid Pokemon weak to Ice-type moves such as Bug, Grass, and Ground-type Pokemon.

Here’s our list of the best Articuno counters in Pokemon GO. Keep in mind that Shadow or Mega Evolved variants will be more powerful, so bring ’em if you can. Tyranitar is one we’d really recommend.

PokemonRecommended Moveset
Diancie
Diancie		Rock Throw
Rock Slide
rampardos
Rampardos 		Smack Down
Rock Slide
tyranitar
Tyranitar		Smack Down
Stone Edge
rhyperior
Rhyperior		Smack Down
Rock Wrecker
aerodactyl
Aerodactyl		Rock Throw
Rock Slide
terrakion
Terrakion		Smack Down
Rock Slide
tyrantrum
Tyrantrum		Rock Throw
Meteor Beam
Shiny Aurorus
Aurorus		Rock Throw
Meteor Beam
mega-aggron
Aggron		Smack Down
Meteor Beam
excadrill
Excadrill		Metal Claw
Rock Slide

How Many Trainers Do You Need To Beat Articuno in 5-Star Raids?

Like most 5-star Raid Bosses, Articuno isn’t going to be one you can beat solo. We recommend a minimum of 2 trainers for this battle if you have a team of great, high CP counters.

If you’re working with lower-level trainers or less than optimal Pokemon teams, you’ll want somewhere around 5 or 6 trainers to ensure victory.

When you defeat Articuno in Raids, you’ll get a chance to catch one somewhere in the range of 1660 to 2170 CP. Articuno can be Shiny in Pokemon GO, so Raids are a great chance to try and get your Shiny bird.

Pokemon GO is available to play now.


