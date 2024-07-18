Best Articuno Counters in Pokemon GO: Weaknesses & Type Effectiveness

As one of the original legendary birds, Articuno holds a special place in many trainers’ hearts. It’s always exciting and challenging to face Articuno in Pokemon GO. Here’s the best counters for Articuno in Pokemon GO.
All Articuno Weaknesses & Type Effectiveness in Pokemon Go
The legendary Articuno is a tough contender as a 5-Star Raid boss in Pokemon GO, but you can defeat it by taking its weaknesses into account and using that to counter it.
Articuno is a dual Ice- and Flying-type Pokemon, bringing a slew of powerful Ice-type moves into Raid battles. It can occasionally have a Rock or Flying type Charged Move as well, so be on the lookout for those types as you build your counter team.
When it comes to Articuno’s weaknesses, you’ll mainly want to focus on Rock-type moves. Articuno is 2x weak to Rock-type moves, so these will be your best offense. That said, it also has weaknesses to Electric, Fire, and Steel-type moves that you can take advantage of.
|Pokemon
|Type
|Vulnerable To
|Strong Against
|Resistant To
Articuno
|Ice/Flying
|Electric
Fire
Steel
Rock (2x)
|Bug
Grass
Ground
|Bug
Grass
Ground
The Best Articuno Counters in Pokemon Go
Given its double weakness to Rock-type moves, you’ll want to focus on powerful Rock-type attackers when countering Articuno in Pokemon GO. If your strongest battlers are Electric, Fire, or Steel-type attackers, they can be powerful Articuno counters as well. On the other hand, be sure to avoid Pokemon weak to Ice-type moves such as Bug, Grass, and Ground-type Pokemon.
Here’s our list of the best Articuno counters in Pokemon GO. Keep in mind that Shadow or Mega Evolved variants will be more powerful, so bring ’em if you can. Tyranitar is one we’d really recommend.
|Pokemon
|Recommended Moveset
Diancie
|Rock Throw
Rock Slide
Rampardos
|Smack Down
Rock Slide
Tyranitar
|Smack Down
Stone Edge
Rhyperior
|Smack Down
Rock Wrecker
Aerodactyl
|Rock Throw
Rock Slide
Terrakion
|Smack Down
Rock Slide
Tyrantrum
|Rock Throw
Meteor Beam
Aurorus
|Rock Throw
Meteor Beam
Aggron
|Smack Down
Meteor Beam
Excadrill
|Metal Claw
Rock Slide
How Many Trainers Do You Need To Beat Articuno in 5-Star Raids?
Like most 5-star Raid Bosses, Articuno isn’t going to be one you can beat solo. We recommend a minimum of 2 trainers for this battle if you have a team of great, high CP counters.
If you’re working with lower-level trainers or less than optimal Pokemon teams, you’ll want somewhere around 5 or 6 trainers to ensure victory.
When you defeat Articuno in Raids, you’ll get a chance to catch one somewhere in the range of 1660 to 2170 CP. Articuno can be Shiny in Pokemon GO, so Raids are a great chance to try and get your Shiny bird.
Pokemon GO is available to play now.
Published: Jul 18, 2024 02:17 pm