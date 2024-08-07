Best Faycal Build in Sword of Convallaria (Best Skills & Gear)

For folks who don’t want to waste too much time rerolling their account in Sword of Convallaria, it can be a good strategy to just make use of the Legendaries given for free instead. Here’s the best Faycal build in Sword of Convallaria.

Sword of Convallaria Best Faycal Build

Faycal is an archer-type character in Sword of Convallaria who’s capable of dealing big damage from a distance. There are two main ways to build him: by making him a more defensive, reactive archer who damages anyone who steps into his line of sight, or by making him a more straightforward DPS unit who just moves forward and shoots arrows.

While you could just turn him into another strong DPS unit, I think there’s some merit in making him a more reactive archer instead. He caters to a more defensive play style, which can be useful for stages where you need to protect an objective.

Best Skills for Faycal

As you rank up Faycal, you’ll be able to unlock various skills for him. Here are the best ones you should pick for each rank:

Skill Effect Dharana (Passive) At the start of the turn, if there are no enemies within a 2-tile radius of the character, gains Crit II for 1 turn. Arrow of Guardian Convallaria (Physical DMG) Performs Alert within a 3×4 area in the target direction. Deals 120% DMG and interrupts actions once an enemy enters this area. Eye for an Eye (Reaction) When Faycal is being attacked from the front or side by enemies who are not on adjacent tiles, he initiates a Strike Back, dealing 100% DMG. Alert Shot (Physical DMG) Performs Alert on a 3×3 area in the target direction, and deals 100% DMG once the enemy enters this area. Can be activated up to 2 times per round. Rapid Fire (Basic Attack) Single-target attack. Performs 2 consecutive attacks, each dealing 55% Physical DMG. Gale-Billow Volley (Physical DMG) Faycal deals 5 instances of 60% AoE DMG to random enemies within 2 tiles. DMG he deals to the same target repeatedly will be decreased by 50%.

Best Gear for Faycal

As for Faycal’s gear, here are the Trinkets you want to consider:

Hunter’s Intuition: When Alert is triggered, deals 5% more DMG. However, if a foe uses a skill within range of the Alert, it will also be triggered.

When Alert is triggered, deals 5% more DMG. However, if a foe uses a skill within range of the Alert, it will also be triggered. Maverick’s Cloak: When there are no allies within 4 tiles around the character, ATK and DEF increase by 4% and Crit increases by 10%.

I much prefer Hunter’s Intuition for Faycal, as it really leans into him being an Alert-based, reactive archer. Maverick’s Cloak works fine as well if you want to play him more offensively, but I’d personally recommend Hunter’s Intuition to make use of his reaction skills.

And that’s the best Faycal build in Sword of Convallaria. Be sure to search up The Escapist for more tips and information on the game, including our regularly updated codes list, and character tier list.

