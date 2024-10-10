Image Credit: Bethesda
7 Best Gaming Deals This Week

Image of Ernesto Valenzuela
Ernesto Valenzuela
|

Published: Oct 10, 2024 01:27 am

The gaming deals available on websites like Amazon have plenty to offer for all kinds of gamers and are also ever-changing. So, we’ve gathered the seven best gaming deals this week for you to choose from, ranging from controllers to accessories to video games.

Best Gaming Deals This Week (Quick List)

Logitech G915 LIGHTSPEED...image Logitech G915 LIGHTSPEED RGB Mechanical Gaming Keyboard, Low Profile GL Tactile Key Switch, LIGHTSYNC RGB, Advanced Wireless and Bluetooth Support - Tactile,Black $159.99
EA SPORTS College...image EA SPORTS College Football 25 - PlayStation 5 $47.99
Madden NFL 25...image Madden NFL 25 - PlayStation 5 $41.99
Razer BlackShark V2...image Razer BlackShark V2 Gaming Headset: THX 7.1 Spatial Surround Sound - 50mm Drivers - Detachable Mic - for PC, PS4, PS5, Switch, Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S - 3.5mm Audio Jack & USB DAC - Black $64.99
Charger Station for...image Charger Station for Xbox One Controller Rechargeable Battery Packs for Xbox, 2x1800mAh Rechargeable Batteries for Xbox Series X/S&One/S/X/Elite Controller Charging Dock-4 Battery Covers $20.29
Buziba Controller Silicone...image Buziba Controller Silicone Cover Split Protective Sleeve Controller Skin for for Sony PS5 PlayStation Portal Handheld Game Console Soft Rubber Case(White) $9.99
Razer DeathAdder V3...image Razer DeathAdder V3 Pro Wireless Gaming Mouse: 64g Lightweight Ergonomic - 30K DPI Optical Sensor - Gen-3 Optical Switches - 8 Programmable Controls - Up to 90 Hr Battery - White $120.00

7 – Logitech G915 LIGHTSPEED RGB Mechanical Gaming Keyboard

Logitech Gaming Keyboard as part of an article about Best Gaming Deals

This Logitech gaming keyboard has all the features you need to earn a place on your coveted PC Gaming setup. The keyboard comes with freedom form cords and the option to go wireless, making it easy to integrate into your existing setup. Moreover, this Logitech gaming keyboard provides up to 30 hours of battery life when being used wireless, allowing for plenty of gaming sessions in between charges.

When used wirelessly, the keyboard can also use either Bluetooth or LIGHT-SPEED connection, giving you plenty of options so that you can have the best and lag-less input speeds. At 36% off, it’s a great deal to start your week.

6 – EA SPORTS College Football 25

EA Sports College Football 25, several footballers from the back.

For those who have been waiting to pull the trigger to purchase this game until it was on sale, now is the time. EA Sports College Football 25 is currently 31% for a limited time, allowing you to save big on the Sports Game that’s undoubtedly created the most buzz and lived up to expectations after years without a College Football game to play. This immersive College Football experience is on sale for both PS5 and Xbox Series X consoles and definitely shouldn’t be missed for a price as reasonable as this.

5 – Madden 25

Players celebrating in Madden 25.

If you want the complete Professional Football experience, Madden 25 would be the perfect companion purchase, especially as it is also on sale on Amazon at 31% off of the original price. Madden 25 has been considered a vast improvement over the previous entry, not only for its overhauled physics and reengineered hit stick, but the game also includes the option to carry over your player’s career from College Football 25 into Madden. It’s an all-around great deal for both games that allows you to carry over your progress from your customized player from College into the NFL.

4 – Razer BlackShark V2 Gaming Headset

Gaming Deals Razer Headset

If you want an immersive gaming experience, the Razer BlackShark headset is a great option, especially at the discounted price it is currently available for. Capable of THX 7.1 Surround sound and cooling-gel-infused cushions for maximum comfort, this headset has everything you need to help maintain a comfortable and absorbing gaming experience. Featuring USB Connectivity capability, this headset would be at home with any premium gaming setup and even offers spatial audio on select software and devices.

3 – Charger Station for Xbox One Controller

This charging station for two Xbox One controllers maximizes the use of space by creating an excellent display for two Xbox controllers and is also efficient since it charges them. Thanks to this charging stand, which even has an LED indicator to let you know whether or not a controller is charged and ready for use, you can say goodbye to constantly needing to replace the batteries on your controller. This charging station is also made to prevent over-charging and offers short circuit protection, making this discounted item a perfect addition to any Xbox fan’s setup or display.

2 – Controller Skin for Sony PlayStation Portal

Gaming Deals PlayStation Portal Case

The PlayStation Portal is an impressive remote-playing device for the PlayStation 5, making it convenient to take with you on the go. However, if you want to protect the DualSense handles, this controller skin/rubber sleeve for the PlayStation Portal is exactly what you need. At 50% off, this “scratch-proof” and “drop-proof” accessory is too good of a deal to pass up, especially for those who travel a lot with their Portal and how enjoy playing PS5 games wherever they are.

1 – Razer DeathAdder V3 Pro Wireless Gaming Mouse

Gaming Deals Razer Mouse

The Razer DeathAdder V3 Pro Wireless Gaming Mouse features a minimalist design with pro gaming in mind to help offer the best experience possible. This white gaming mouse is as top-notch as they come, featuring a lightweight design that encourages speed and accuracy, along with incredibly impressive wireless tech that offers latency-free inputs and performance. This mouse has a 90-hour battery life and a 90-million-click life cycle, and it is 20% off its original price, making it a deal that shouldn’t be missed.

And those are the 7 Best Gaming Deals This Week.

