One of the most popular Call of Duty modes is Zombies, which has players fend off waves of the undead with a selection of weapons. Zombies returns in Modern Warfare 3 (MW3) with its own guns perfect for blasting the ghouls. Here are the best guns in Zombies MW3, ranked.

Best Guns in MW3 Zombies, Ranked

5. Holger 26

When dealing with overwhelming zombie hordes and accuracy isn’t a particular concern, the Holger 26 light machine gun is great for clearing a crowd at mid to close range. Providing a steady rate of fire and decent stopping power, the Holger 26 is perfect for laying down supressive fire or taking point in the face of incoming attacks by large groups. Players should keep this gun’s poor long-range accuracy in mind when positioning themselves, staying focused on the kill box.

What gives the Holger 26 an edge over battle and assault rifles is its large magazine, which, even at its default loadout without any modifications, can hold up to 60 rounds at a time. This substantial supply of ammo makes sustained fire much more manageable, perfect for mowing down large numbers of enemies without having to leave one’s self vulnerable during reloading. Additional modifications make the Holger 26 easily the best light machine gun in this mode.

4. HRM-9

For close-quarters combat and when dealing with enemies coming in from multiple directions, a submachine gun is the players’ best bet. Boasting strong stopping power, a high rate of fire, and being among the more accurate submachine guns in Modern Warfare III, the HRM-9 should be considered for load-out in Zombies. This submachine gun can chew through zombies close-up while offering more mobility than many of MW3‘s heavier guns.

Without modifications, there are more powerful submachine guns and submachine guns that have higher rates of fire and stopping power, but none that quite manage the overall balance better than the HRM-9. Additional modifications can make the HRM-9 even more accurate by reducing recoil, which is invaluable for players who find themselves needing to use the submachine gun at mid-range. For players looking to constantly stay on the move, the HRM-9 is a lifesaver when the fight turns up close and personal as it often does in Zombies.

3. Longbow

The idea of bringing a sniper rifle to a zombie fight might seem counterintuitive, given their rate of fire and ineffectiveness in close-quarters combat. Fortunately, the Longbow is one of the most deceptively best guns in Zombies, provided players are patient enough to appreciate its strategic use. Those adept with the Longbow can clear out infected strongholds and other enemy locations from a relatively safe distance. And as far as the Longbow’s mix of long-range accuracy and stopping fire, it is among the best sniper rifles in Modern Warfare III.

As you might imagine, the Longbow is best suited for players to find a reasonably secure perch and pick off enemies one by one without attracting too much attention to your location. For a gun that relies so heavily on the one-shot, one-kill axiom, players should modify their Longbow with the Pro-99 Long Barrel and Citadel LV Tactical Grip attachments. An HMRES Mod Suppressor completes the set, helping aspiring snipers from giving away their location too easily.

2. Ray Gun

Wonder Weapons, the fantastical firearms straight out of science fiction, have been a staple in Zombies ever since Call of Duty: World at War. They similarly resurface in MW3, though the schematics to use them are incredibly rare to find, adding to their overall mystique. The best of the bunch to use in Zombies Mode for MW3 is the Ray Gun, which can be randomly found by completing Red Zone contracts.

With its enormous damage output, the Ray Gun is usually a one-hit kill weapon in most modes, including Zombies. The weapon generates a blast that inflicts splash damage with infinite range and a reload time of approximately three seconds. Though exponentially hard to find, the Ray Gun is easily one of the best weapons in any Call of Duty mode and practically breaks the game.

1. Lockwood 680

There is a reason why shotguns are the type of gun most readily associated with the zombie horror genre, given how perfect they are to blow away the undead. That recurring trope has remained true for Zombies in many Call of Duty games, and MW3 is certainly no different in that regard. Of all the shotguns in the game, the best to use for this mode is the Lockwood 680.

The Lockwood 680 has solid stopping power and is among the more accurate shotguns in the game, with modifications helping it with targets at mid-range. Fitted with 12-gauge rounds, the Lockwood 680 can inflict maximum carnage on hordes of the undead and is capable of clearing out crowds in close quarters. There is something satisfying about wiping out zombies with a shotgun, and the Lockwood 680 stands above the rest as the signature gun for Zombies.

And those are the best guns in MW3 Zombies, ranked.

Call of Duty: Modern Warfare 3 and Warzone are available on PC, PlayStation, and Xbox.