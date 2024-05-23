Best Guns Tier List in XDefiant

There are a decent number of weapons to choose from in XDefiant and it can be hard to tell which guns are the best. My tier list will give you a full rundown of how each weapon performs and which ones provide the best results.

Recommended Videos

XDefiant: Best Guns Tier List

Screenshot by The Escapist.

The best guns are the MP7, the ACR 6.8, and the TAC-50 sniper rifle. These three will cover all your bases in the game and are undoubtedly the most powerful options. However, there are still some other weapons that can put up a fight. Sometimes, the map or the situation can change effectiveness. You can find all the weapon rankings below.

XDefiant Gun Tier List

S-Tier:

ACR 6.8

MP7

TAC-50

Vector .45 ACP

These are the weapons that are at the top of the categories. Players running the ACR and the MP7 are going to be shredding through the rest of the lobby with no issues. Technically, the MP7 is more versatile than the Vector. However, the Vector has the potential to beat the MP7 in close quarters more often than not.

A-Tier:

AK-47

MDR

M870

P90

MK 20 SSR

RPK-74

93R

All of the guns in A-Tier can still be competitive. Each one has features that make them worth using, but they may have one defining weakness. The M870, for example, is a shotgun with tons of one-shot kill potential. But you need to be close, and there isn’t a lot of room for error. That same sentiment remains consistent with the rest of the tier.

B-Tier:

M44

M4A1

MP5A2

M9

Double Barrel

M249

SVD

M16A4

Here is where we start to leave the viability tiers. Weapons like the M4A1 and the MP5A2 are great starting options. As time goes on and players get better tools, they fall flat. They don’t have the damage to keep up with the higher tiers. Options like the Double Barrel may also have fatal flaws like aggressive reloading. You can still use these successfully if you want to. Just prepare for more grief.

Related: Best Vector .45 ACP loadout in XDefiant

C-Tier:

D50

686 Magnum

M1911

For this tier, I have the rest of the secondary guns listed in XDefiant. Your secondary should be chosen for mobility, which is why the 93R is considered the best. Picks like these have more damage and can be better for a potential swap. But secondaries already are fairly weak.

D-Tier:

AA-12

M60

Simply put, these weapons are bad. The M60 is incredibly slow and doesn’t even have the most damage in the class. In a game with a high TTK that is based on quick movements, using a slow weapon is a death sentence. The AA-12 isn’t as slow, but it lacks damage per shot. All the other shotguns and SMGs will kill faster. Both of these options are meant for turning the game into a hard mode.

And that’s the full tier list. As updates are added, the list will likely change. However, this is a great starting point for which weapons you want to prioritize.

XDefiant is available now on PC, Xbox, and PlayStation.

The Escapist is supported by our audience. When you purchase through links on our site, we may earn a small affiliate commission. Learn more