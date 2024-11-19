The 15 Best Hallmark Star Wars Ornaments For 2024 [Ranked Worst To Best]

When it comes to Christmas cheer, Hallmark is the premiere destination. Every year, fans look forward to their new releases, which has included an impressive Star Wars lineup since 1996. Here are the 15 Best Hallmark Star Wars Ornaments to grab in 2024.

15. Chewbacca with Bowcaster (Star Wars: A New Hope)

This Ornament is a great and affordable depiction of one of Star Wars most iconic characters. Fans will recognize Chewbacca for his prolific appearances across all three Star Wars trilogies. He’s one of the most wholesome and loyal Star Wars characters, serving as Han Solo’s best friend, a Rebel Alliance war hero, ally to Yoda, as well as the centerpiece of the maligned Star Wars Holiday Special.

14. Grand Admiral Thrawn (Star Wars: Ahsoka)

Grand Admiral Thrawn has had quite the journey across Star Wars media. Originally debuting in the Legends novel ‘Heir to the Empire‘, which kicked off the Thrawn Trilogy back in 1991, Thrawn has since appeared in cannon material like Star Wars: Rebels and Star Wars: Ahsoka.

Like many popular characters, he too has crossed from animation to live-action, being portrayed by Lars Mikkelsen in the Ahsoka series on Disney+. This ornament captures his likeness well, and is a great get for fans of the character who’ve followed his wild journey for over 30 years.

13. Echo and Tech (Star Wars: The Bad Batch)

For fans looking to celebrate (or mourn) the finale of Star Wars: The Bad Batch earlier this year, this pair of helmets serves as a loving tribute. The duo of ornaments are available in a well-priced bundle, and depict Echo and Tech in great detail. The finish and paint job on the helmets does an excellent job of capturing the vibe and art style of The Bad Batch, which shares its aesthetic with predecessor series The Clone Wars.

12. The Ghost (Star Wars: Rebels)

Our next pick is yet another must-have for those who love Star Wars animation. This ornament celebrates the 10th anniversary of Star Wars: Rebels, by depicting the ship which its crew called home. While this ornament celebrates The Ghost’s appearance in the animated series, the ship has made itself known to live-action fans as well. The ship featured prominently in Star Wars: Ahsoka, as well as having a cameo in The Rise of Skywalker.

11. Princess Leia’s Desperate Plea Funko Pop! (Star Wars: A New Hope)

For many, it seems Star Wars action figures have fallen to the wayside of fandom, as younger generations prefer to play as their favorite Star Wars characters as Fortnite skins. However, Funko has stepped up to give fans a whole new kind of collecting with Funko Pops! This ornament depicts the hologram where Princess Leia makes her desperate plea to Obi-Wan Kenobi in the original Star Wars film. It’s a great celebration of several eras of the beloved franchise, with a newer style harkening back to a classic moment.

10. Mando Wielding the Darksaber (Star Wars: The Mandalorian)

The Mandalorian is hands down one of the best and most beloved aspects of Disney’s era of Star Wars. This Ornament depicts the character in all his Beskar-clad glory, including the infamous Darksaber.

9. Grogu in Hovering Pram (Star Wars: The Mandalorian)

Baby Yoda, The Child, Grogu; whatever you call him, the force sensitive little green guy is the cutest character in the whole galaxy. Pairing perfect with The Mandalorian, Grogu in his Hovering Pram is an absolutely adorable must-have for any Star Wars fan’s Christmas tree.

This adorable rrnament certainly commands attention, as it features lights and sounds, including Grogu’s super cute coos.

8. Darth Maul and Sith Probe Droid (Star Wars: The Phantom Menace)

It’s hard to believe, but the infamous Darth Maul debuted a quarter of a century ago. To celebrate the 25th anniversary of the character’s debut in 1999’s The Phantom Menace, Hallmark has released an incredible ornament. This detailed, high-quality figurine depicts the Sith apprentice on his speeder, with a Sith Probe Droid at his side.

7. Darth Vader’s TIE Fighter Ornament Set (Star Wars: A New Hope)

With our number seven pick, we start to reach Hallmark’s upper echelon of high-end Star Wars ornaments. This ornament depicting Darth Vader’s TIE Fighter is designed to sit atop a mantle as a centerpiece, complete with a hanger to dangle a stocking off of. It depicts the vehicle in front of an impressively detailed background showcasing the ornate walls of the Death Star, featured most famously in the infamous trench run from A New Hope.

This ornament needs a keepsake power cord to get the most out of it. When paired with it, the decoration has lights and sounds which pair excellent with Luke Skywalker’s X-Wing, making a captivating display of one of Star Wars’ best moments of spaceship action.

Darth Vader’s TIE Fighter is removable from the display and able to hang up on its own as an ornament, so this bundle can have a variety of uses in your holiday decor.

6. Luke Skywalker’s X-Wing Starfighter Ornament Set (Star Wars: A New Hope)

The Luke Skywalker X-Wing Starfighter Ornament and Stocking Hanger set pairs excellent with Vader’s, and the two connect together to make an incredible diorama display. While they’re meant to go together, if we were to pick just one we’d have to go with this Luke Skywalker set, since his X-Wing is a bit more recognizable than his father’s TIE Fighter.

5. The Merriest House in the Galaxy

The aptly named Merriest House in the Galaxy is quite a bit of campy holiday fun. This tabletop ornament will make a great centerpiece on a Star Wars fan’s desk or dining room table. This adorable decorated house features the Empire getting festive, Darth Vader caroling with a pair of Stormtroopers, and some graffiti from the Rebel Alliance to make their presence known. It features lights that would make Clark Griswold jealous, and a sound box which plays some iconic Star Wars themes.

4. Darth Vader Vintage Figure Ornament (Star Wars: A New Hope)

This ornament features a Darth Vader action figure mint in the box, modeled after the iconic, classic Kenner Star Wars action figures which released alongside the original. For Star Wars fans who’ve been with the franchise since the beginning, this is a must-have nostalgic tribute to the early days of the series.

3. C-3PO and R2-D2 (Star Wars: A New Hope)

The C-3PO and R2-D2 Peekbuster set depicts Star Wars’ two most iconic droids with all sorts of festive cheer, including a Santa hat and Christmas lights. The charming, festive design is one thing, but this set also serves a practical purpose.

This Peekbuster protects your gifts from folks looking to spoil the surprise of the holidays. It is motion activated, which will make C-3PO and R2-D2 issue audio warnings to discourage snooping to predict presents. This is an adorable, tongue-in-cheek “security” system, which will hopefully prevent children from getting too curious with the presents under the tree.

2. “Shut Down the Garbage Mashers!” (Star Wars: A New Hope)

Our runner-up pick for the best Star Wars Hallmark ornament of 2024 depicts another iconic scene from A New Hope with impressive detail. This diorama is electronic, and features audio with lines from the movie, including Han Solo’s iconic “I’ve got a bad feeling about this”. The Shut Down the Garbage Mashers Ornament also shows off the tension of the iconic scene, with the walls moving closer to each other, threatening to crush our heroes between them.

1. Millenium Falcon (Star Wars: A New Hope)

And last but not least, we have the humble hunk-of-junk which is perhaps the most iconic image from the entire Star Wars franchise; the Millennium Falcon. This ornament depicts the iconic ship in miniature scale, and is a must-have trinket for any Star Wars tree since the ship is such a staple of the Star Wars saga.

