Another mythological god has joined Marvel Snap with the release of Hercules, and he’s challenging his Norse cousins Thor, Loki, and Odin for supremacy for the best mythological Marvel character. This guide breaks down the best Hercules deck in Marvel Snap and whether or not the character is worth picking up.

How Hercules Works in Marvel Snap

Hercules is a 4-Cost, 6-Power card with an ability that reads: “The first time another card moves here each turn, move it to another location.”

If Silk or Jeff! flips into a lane with Hercules, he’ll knock them back out into a random location. This will trigger all movement effects, such as Kraven’s increased power or the double-up effect of Human Torch. However, much like Spider-Man 2099, it only works once per turn. You do not get to choose where the moved card ends up.

Best Hercules Decks in Marvel Snap

Quite obviously, Hercules only works best in movement-focused decks in Marvel Snap; however, they’ve since fallen out of the meta outside of a handful of cards like Jeff! and Vision, which are just generally good picks. The best Marvel Snap deck that Hercules might fit well into is centered around the Phoenix Force. Here’s a list:

Image created using Marvel Snap Zone. You can download this deck there.

Forge

Ghost-Spider

Human Torch

Carnage

Multiple Man

Venom

Deathlok

Shuri

Phoenix Force

Hercules

Nimrod

Arnim Zola

This best deck for Hercules relies on its flexibility to win Marvel Snap games. Shuri into Nimrod and then into Arnim Zola spreads a lot of power around the board; however, the main playline is to destroy Human Torch with Carnage, Venom, or Deathlok before bringing it back with Phoenix Force, which can move each turn. After playing Phoenix Force on turn 4 and paying Hercules on turn 5, moving Phoenix Force into that lane to send a revived Human Torch or a horde of Multiple Men around the board will definitely win some games. That all said, this deck suffers from a very specific – but powerful – win condition that opponents see coming, and Hercules doesn’t help make it more consistent.

For quite some time, a movement deck starring Kitty Pryde and Silk had a stranglehold on the meta, but after multiple nerfs to key cards, it fell by the wayside. A similar hybrid list featuring Darkhawk found some success as well. Hercules may help breathe some life back into this shell:

Image created using Marvel Snap Zone. You can download this deck there.

Korg

Kraven

Zabu

Jeff!

Silk

Rockslide

Darkhawk

Shang-Chi

Miles Morales Spider-Man

Hercules

Stature

Black Bolt

With Black Bolt played on turn 5 and Zabu already on the board, this deck has an impressive turn 6 power output that is unfortunately outmatched by the likes of Blob. Still, Hercules can help push Silk and Jeff! around the board in order to build up Kraven’s power further, and Darkhawk, Stature, and Black Bolt can spread enough power around the board to hopefully win two lanes.

Hercules Counters in Marvel Snap

As Hercules probably isn’t going to be a meta-staple card – unless he gets a massive buff – you’re likely not going to find a reason to counter him. Countering cards he enables, such as Vulture and Human Torch, with the likes of Shadow King and Shang-Chi, would work much better. That said, the January 2024 patch will rework Kingpin, allowing him to negatively affect cards that move around the board. If somehow Hercules takes off, this new version of Kingpin will likely be your best bet.

Who Is Hercules?

Much like the more popular Norse gods like Thor, Hercules is an ultra-strong Greek god who shows up now and again in Marvel comics. He follows a remarkably similar path to his Norse cousin: initially brash and reckless, Hercules eventually learns to become a hero, spending time with the Avengers and Guardians of the Galaxy. All the mythological stories you know of Hercules are true in the Marvel Universe, including his primary power of super strength and endurance.

Is Hercules Worth Your Collector’s Tokens or Spotlight Cache Keys?

No, in his current state, Hercules is not worth your valuable Marvel Snap resources. The movement archetype is in a bad place at the moment, and unless there are some more huge buffs and nerfs on the way in February – the January patch does not address the power level of Blob – movement cards simply cannot compete in the current meta. Even then, Hercules’ effect is rather weak – moving a card once more isn’t all that special. The most recent Spotlight Cache week for Hercules also includes the recently nerfed Werewolf by Night and one of the least played and worst cards in the game – Howard the Duck.

And those are the best decks for Hercules in Marvel Snap, along with some other important facts about the character and how to counter him. Marvel Snap is available now on mobile and PC.