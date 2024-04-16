Best MTZ-556 Loadout in MW3 Ranked Play Season 3

Three new assault rifles have been made available in Call of Duty: Modern Warfare 3 (MW3) Ranked Play for a brief weapon testing period, including the MTZ-556. To get the most out of the AR, here’s the best MTZ-556 loadout in MW3 Ranked Play.

Best MTZ-556 Loadout in MW3 Ranked Play

With the MTZ-556 being more of a close-mid-range option, my loadout for it offers boosts to both mobility and accuracy. This allows you to take on most gunfights and use the MTZ-556 on any map in the Ranked Play pool.

Muzzle : Casus Brake

: Casus Brake Barrel : MTZ Clinch Pro Barrel

: MTZ Clinch Pro Barrel Stock : MTZ Marauder Stock

: MTZ Marauder Stock Underbarrel : DR-6 Handstop

: DR-6 Handstop Rear Grip: Bruen TR-24 Assault Grip

The MTZ-556 loadout in Ranked Play. Screenshot by The Escapist

The largest change in this loadout compared to other AR loadouts is the lack of an optic. With the MTZ-556 having great iron sights and being more of a flex weapon, I don’t think it needs an optic to succeed. In place of an optic, I have added the DR-6 Handstop to give you more mobility so you can take on SMGs at close range.

The rest of the loadout is focused on recoil control and damage range to help with any long-range engagements. The Casus Brake decreases horizontal recoil, the MTZ Marauder Stock and Bruen TR-24 Assault Grip lower recoil across the board, and the MTZ Clinch Pro Barrel boosts bullet velocity and damage range.

Best Class for the MTZ-556 in MW3 Ranked Play

After setting your attachments, you can finalize your loadout for the MTZ-556 in MW3 Ranked Play by equipping the recommended perks, vest, equipment, and Field Upgrade:

Vest

Infantry Vest

Perks

Gloves : Quick-Grip Gloves/Assault Gloves

: Quick-Grip Gloves/Assault Gloves Boots : Lightweight Boots/Covert Sneakers

: Lightweight Boots/Covert Sneakers Gear: EOD Padding

Equipment

Lethal : Semtex Grenade/Frag Grenade

: Semtex Grenade/Frag Grenade Tactical: Stun Grenade/Smoke Grenade

Field Upgrade

Trophy System/Dead Silence

The MTZ-556 should be an incredibly enjoyable weapon to use in MW3 Ranked Play, especially if you’re looking to counter those pesky WSP Swarms and Rival-9s at close range.

Call of Duty: Modern Warfare 3 and Warzone are available on PC, PlayStation, and Xbox.

