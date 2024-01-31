The popular Pokemon pastiche Palworld combines the collection of cuddly friends with survivalist gameplay elements. Among the major aspects of the game is having your acquired Pals farm to help your Base thrive. With that in mind, here are the best Pals for farming in Palworld.

Best Pals for Farming in Palworld

Mau

In a fantasy world full of adorable yet lethal Pals, not all the best agricultural harvests in Palworld involve standard crops. Players can literally farm for money with one specific Pal who regularly drops coins when assigned to farming around the Base: Mau. No other Pal in the game can produce coins through farming, providing the player with a steady source of income.

The one drawback to farming for coins using Mau is a slow process, especially if the player is only using one Mau in this capacity. A better return on investment is to have a group of Mau constantly farming coins, consistently making drops around the ranch. Mau can often be found in pairs or trios anyway, making capturing multiple Pals not too difficult a proposition.

Woolipop

Whereas there are numerous Pals that can produce wool while farming, Woolipop is a Pal that produces cotton candy instead. More to the point, Woolipop is the only Pal that produces cotton candy, thanks to its unique physiology. Though cotton candy only offers a low nutritional value, it does restore five sanity points upon consumption, one of the best foods to do it, making Woolipop one of the best Pals for farming in Palworld.

During the day, Woolipop are found throughout the central island, just due east of the volcanic island on the far left of the map. With sanity governing how obedience and effectiveness work among Pals, a steady supply of cotton candy will help keep morale high. As Woolipop can produce regularly, it’s a good idea to have at least several on hand so that sanity never becomes an issue in the game.

Caprity

While sanity is important, Pals do need a constant supply of nutrition just to stay alive, which can be a hassle if a player has a lot of Pals. One Pal that yields a strong farming harvest specifically toward maintaining strong, consistent nutrition is Caprity. While farming, this Pal frequently drops raw berries, which restore 15 nutrition raw and an impressive 21 nutrition when cooked.

Caprity are actually found in a number of locations across the overworld map, usually on the smaller coastal islands rather than the larger islands in the center of the map, where they can be found day and night. Caprity hatch from Verdant Eggs, so players with egg incubators can hatch their own supply of Caprity. These Pals do produce raw berries rather abundantly, so players won’t need too much Caprity unless they’re really looking to up their nutrition levels.

Beegarde

There are several Pals that drop honey, but the one that produces it the most regularly is Beegarde, which easily makes it one of the best Pals for farming in Palworld. Honey is one of those consumables that restores both nutrition and sanity, at ten points and three points, respectively, making it a valuable resource to have a healthy supply of. Honey is also a necessary ingredient for baking cakes, which themselves are needed for the breeding process of Pals, meaning players should keep plenty of honey on hand.

Beegarde are found on the large island just southwest of the glacier on the northeast corner of the overworld map and, like several other Pals, can be hatched from Verdant Eggs. Beegarde can also be purchased from the black market system in Palworld, albeit only if the shopkeeper happens to have them in their current rotation. The rate at which the Beegarde produce honey outpaces Woolipop with cotton candy while boasting actual nutritional value, so keep that in mind in planning which Pals to farm around the ranch.

Flambelle

Fire-type Pals can be among the trickier types to track down and tame, making the associated crafting resource, flame organs, particularly valuable in Palworld. Fortunately, there is a Pal that produces flame organs if they are set to farm around the ranch, helping facilitate crafting fire arrows and other important tools and weapons: Flambelle. Moreover, Flambelle is the only Pal that can be used to farm for flame organs, making it especially vital.

Flambelle can be found along the coast of the volcanic island on the southwest corner of the overworld map and the coast of the island just below the glacier on the opposite corner of the map. Given the relative difficulty of catching fire-type Pals and the value of flame organs, it’s a good idea to keep multiple Flambelle on hand explicitly for farming. When it comes to building things like furnaces, Flambelle and the flame organs they produce are worth their weight in gold.

And those are the best Pals for farming in Palworld.

Palworld Early Access is available now.