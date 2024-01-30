Since there is so much to explore in Palworld, players focusing on on anything but the land in front of them seems strange. However, the water is calling to some gamers. Palworld players have found a creative way to hit the seas.

In the weeks since Palworld‘s Early Access period began, players have found plenty of creative ways to make the game fun outside of its usual objectives. There have been trick shots pulled off, and some are even adding amusement park attractions to their Bases. But one player has taken things to another level, building a Base inside of a pirate ship. You can check out the video below:

Posted on r/Palworld by u/Orionirico, the video shows a mounted character flying over the water and landing on a ship. The whole thing is pretty elaborate, featuring plenty of barrels on the deck and a staircase that leads to a sleeping area where Pals can catch some shut-eye. But u/Orionirico isn’t one to get complacent, as they asked for suggestions in the comments of the post.

One of the biggest pieces of advice people had was to add Pals, which shouldn’t be too surprising. “That’s so sick man, love the npc touches,” said u/Cheap-Estate-1443. “What about adding pals for aesthetics (e.g. jormuntide as a sea creature, galeclaw as a vulture/ship mate, tocotoco captains parrot).”

Others feel that a vessel this cool needs an equally cool name. “This is great! However, “Pirate Ship” isn’t going to cut it for me, my suggestion, place a sign next to your palbox and give that vessel a worthy name!!!” said u/Diamond_PnutBrain.

Whether it gets a cool name or adds some Pals to its crew, this ship opens up a world of possibilities for players who want to hit the seas in Palworld. Aquatic Pal warfare, anyone?