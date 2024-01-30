You’re not going to be able to build a strong base without an ample supply of stone and ore. Here are the best Pals for Mining in Palworld.

Every Mining Pal in Palworld

Not all Pals are created equal, and while some may be gifted when it comes to chopping down trees or gathering up plants on the farm, they won’t be all that efficient when it comes to generating Stone and Ore. If you want to turn your base into a personal quarry, then you’ll have to hunt down some Pals that boast some kind of proficiency with Mining. While you can set a Pal with Lvl. 1 Mining to work in the early game, you’ll quickly learn that your time would be better spent tracking down critters that are even more talented at breaking down rocks. With that in mind, here is every Pal in Palworld that can mine:

Anubis

Astegon

Cattiva

Depresso

Digtoise

Dumud

Fuddler

Ice Reptyro

Incineram Noct

Incineram

Lovander

Mammorest Cryst

Mammorest

Maraith

Menasting

Necromus

Paladius

Penking

Quivern

Reptyro

Rushoar

Tombat

Best Pals for Mining in Palworld

All of the above can be put to work gathering Stone, but if you want to be more selective about who you order to chip away at boulders, here are the best Pals for Mining in Palworld:

Anubis

Astegon

Digtoise

Ice Reptyro

Mammorest

Menasting

Reptyro

The seven aforementioned Pals boast some of the highest Mining stats in the game so far while also doubling as generally efficient in other mechanical areas. Aside from Anubis and Astegon, both of whom are fairly high-level boss Pals that can be encountered with a special battle, I highly recommend going after Digtoise and Reptyro. Both of these Pals can be found at about Lvl. 30, and while they may put up a decent fight, neither is especially difficult to catch.

With its massive spiked shell, Digtoise is probably my favorite Pal to use in terms of Mining. I believe it is the most efficient, especially when paired with the Mining Foreman passive skill that boosts its Mining speed by 25%. Alternatively, you could also use Reptyro, which has a similar Mining skill but also comes equipped with a Lvl. 3 in Kindling, making it slightly more flexible when it comes to working around the base.

Once you manage to capture Astegon and Anubis in Palworld, Mining is one of the best ways to keep these Pals working. Both of them are extremely efficient at harvesting Ore, so unless you intend on taking them out into the environment and using them to farm other Mining-focused Pals, it might not be a bad idea to use them to bolster your stock of Stone and Ore.

And those are the best Pals for Mining in Palworld.

Palworld Early Access is available now.