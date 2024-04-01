Category:
Best Pela Teams in Honkai: Star Rail

Jason Coles
Published: Apr 1, 2024 07:59 am
The best Pela teams in Honkai: Star Rail will allow you to utilize this little scientist to take out enemies with ease. Her ability to both debuff and do a decent amount of damage is huge, and with the right teammates, she can be a key part of trouncing the game’s challenges.

Best Pela Teams in Honkai: Star Rail

Pela has two very powerful five-star DPS units that she pairs especially well with. The first is one that nearly everyone will have if they’ve played recently, and that’s Dr Ratio. Dr Ratio is an imaginary Hunt unit who’s a pretty potent DPS. His power comes in the form of his follow-up attacks, and these attacks become far more likely based on the number of debuffs each enemy has. So, Pela can allow him to attack almost constantly, especially if you pair them both with another debuffer, like Silver Wolf, Welt, or even the likes of Black Swan and Sampo.

Her other best DPS partner for this specific niche is Acheron. Acheron is unique among all of the current characters of Honkai: Star Rail because her ultimate doesn’t recharge using energy. Instead, her ultimate recharges a little with each debuff given to an enemy. As such, if you pair her with Pela and then some combination of the above other units, you’ve got a team that’ll allow Acheron to use her ultimate with an astounding degree of regularity. It’d feel unfair if it wasn’t for the fact that the AI can’t complain about things.

Related: Best Pela Build in Honkai: Star Rail

Outside of that, Pela gains the ability to lower ice resistance when she gets her fourth eidolon, meaning she can be an excellent support for mono-ice teams. That means that if you’ve got a DPS unit, like Yanqing or Jingliu, who are the only respectable ice DPS units at the moment, then putting them together with the likes of Ruan Mei as a support and Gepard as a defensive option will allow you to freeze enemies solid and deal an absurd amount of damage as well.

Those are all of her main team options, but ultimately, because she shreds enemy defense, she can be used in tandem with any number of DPS units. She’s a great character, basically, and the fact that she uses little drone lasers is always a fun way to take enemies out. Just put her wherever you want, and as long as the DPS she’s supporting is well-built, she’ll make them shine even more.

And those are the best Pela teams in Honkai: Star Rail.

You can play Honkai: Star Rail on PC, Android, iOS, and PlayStation 5.

Honkai Star Rail
