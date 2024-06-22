15 Best Predator Toys On Amazon (2024)

Predator, a franchise that began life as an Arnold Schwarzenegger movie, has grown into its own kind of monster. Some of the later movies are a bit hit-and-miss, and I’m still scratching my head over Archie vs Predator, but the titular creature is nearly as iconic as the Xenomorph itself.

And you know what that means? Merchandise, merchandise and more merchandise. If you’re a fan of the Predator and want him stalking your shelves, you’re spoilt for choice. That’s why I’ve rounded up fifteen of the best Predator and Predator-related toys on Amazon.

Aliens vs Predator: Requiem may have been a crushing disappointment, but the original movie, set in and around an ice-bound whaling station, has its own charm. This undeniably cool figure is the cloaked form of the movie’s badass alien co-protagonist and comes with all sorts of similarly translucent accessories.

As Gary Busey and Gary Busey’s son are all too well aware, you don’t mess with the Predator. This figure, from the middling The Predator, shows off one of the creature’s handiest tools — its thermal vision — though in this case it’s being wielded against the Predator itself.

Arnie’s original nemesis, the “Jungle Hunter” Predator, may have fallen to an Ewok-style low-tech trap, but that doesn’t make him any less badass. This snazzy figure shows him in the midst of cloaking, or de-cloaking, depending on which part of the movie you’re thinking of.

Don’t remember Arnie’s Predator character having a metal arm? That’s because this brilliant NECA twin-pack features Dutch Schaefer’s arcade incarnation from Capcom’s Alien vs Predator beat-em-up. The pack teams him with Linn, a character invented exclusively for the game, who’s nearly as handy at punching Aliens in the face.

What’s more terrifying than a Predator? A Predator wearing the skull of another Predator, as this Shaman does. Seen briefly at the end of the Predator 2 movie, this becloaked figure isn’t short on accessories, including the disc weapon, a version of which we saw Danny Glover wielding.

Aw … wook at the wittle cute doggy. Okay, these weren’t exactly what Predators and The Predator’s would-be-prey wanted to see bounding towards them. But they must have been cute puppies once, right? And thanks to Funko, you can have this pettable little guy guarding your home.

The Predator has Dutch Schaefer in its sights, as this thermo-vision figure reveals. And, while it’s less likely to damage the alien hunter, you can switch up this 7″ Arnie incarnation’s rifle for a pistol or knife for close encounters.

Now this is how you arm up an action figure. This Predator 2 figure is eye-catching in its own right, but it comes with some amazing accessories to boot, from a disc weapon to a maskless face to a literal human head still attached to the spine. Speaking of arms, there’s a variant of this figure featuring the injury that Danny Glover inflicted on it in the 1990 movie.

This Berserker Predator looks to have been quite careless, and while it’s not as well equipped as the previous accessory-laden figure, it’s still imposing, even factoring in its 4-inch height.

Running colder than the Predator’s human prey, this thermal-vision Xenomorph would give any alien hunter a run for their money. Admittedly, the games show them as plain green, but I’ll let that go given how striking this figure is. And it’s not short on articulation, either.

This is the kind of figure you would have been able to buy in the 80s if Fox had actually put out any Predator merchandise. And now, over 35 years after the original movie aired, Funko has delivered with this charmingly retro ReAction take on the creature.

At nearly a foot tall, this figure, from The Predator, will dominate any shelf or table you put it on. But that’s not why you should buy it. No, the reason you should purchase this is to embrace the ridiculous sight of the galaxy’s greatest hunter running around in their underwear.

A cutesy rendition of Predator’s most memorable scene, this initially looks like the Predator perched atop a tree. But look carefully, and you’ll see a similarly squat Arnold Schwarzenegger at the bottom of the tree, using the mud to hide his body heat. Posable? No. Extremely cool? Absolutely.

After the rather dismal The Predator, Prey was exactly what the series needed, pitting the creature against a young Commanche woman out to prove herself as a warrior. Thought the original Predator was unsettling? This ‘feral’ Predator adds a whole new level of savagery. And it’s loaded with accessories, from hands to weapons to alternate jaws.

If you’re a sucker for the original Predator, you can’t go wrong with this cloaked version of Arnie’s jungle-based foe. Made out of clear plastic, you can just imagine it leaping from tree to tree before putting a hole through Jesse Ventura.

