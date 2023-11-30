Best Right Wing Players in EA FC 24 Ultimate Team

Many players are looking for that special player to put out on the right wing in EA FC 24. If you’re using a formation that makes use of a right winger, then you’re in luck because in this guide, we’ll be covering the best player to fill this role at different price points.

Best Right Wing Players At Different Budgets in EA FC 24 Ultimate Team

Best Right Wing Player Under 10K in EA FC 24

Rodrygo – Rare Gold Card 85 Rated

Rodrygo is an absolute gem for a right wing player with his stats under 10K. He’s got 88 Pace, which is about the minimum you want for a player out on the wing. His other stats aren’t lacking, though, as he has very solid Dribbling, so he feels good on the ball. His 81 Shooting and 79 Passing aren’t too bad, either. He’ll do a good job of getting the ball to the striker and can even sink a goal every now and then.

Best Right Wing Player Under 50K in EA FC 24

Jérémy Doku – Gold Inform Card 85 Rated

Doku is an absolute beast of a player. Currently playing for Manchester City in the Premier League, this speedy Belgium player has a sweet Inform card that is a perfect fit for the right wing. You’ll need to use a position change to shift him over to the right wing. His price fluctuates a fair bit, but you’ll often be able to snag him just under or just over 50K. His Pace of 95 is absolutely wild out on the wing. Get the ball over to him, and watch him tear up the wing and run past players with his excellent 89 Dribbling. He’s not the best at shooting, but he can sure make sure that he gets the ball to your striker.

Best Right Wing Player Under 500K in EA FC 24

Bukayo Saka – RTTK Special Card

Saka is one of the most beloved players over at Arsenal. He plays great in real life and has a ton of potential to grow. His RTTK card reflects this and has been evolving alongside him as he’s been playing matches this year, and it’s already reached an impressive 90 rating.

The stats on this card are honestly bonkers, and if you’re already pretty loaded on EA FC 24, you really can’t go wrong having Saka as your right winger. His 91 Pace is nice and speedy, but unlike cheaper RW players, his stats go far beyond that. With 86 Shooting, Saka can sink goals very reliably himself. He also feels incredible on the ball thanks to a massive 92 Dribbling stat.

Even his 85 Passing is top-notch – he can pass around like a ping-pong ball easily. This card used to be close to 1 million coins to buy, and it’s been falling for a while, but over the last month, it’s hit a low, stabilized, and has started rising in cost again. Grab one before you miss out.

Those are the three best right wing players at differing budget levels in EA FC 24 Ultimate Team. Whether you’re picking up Rodrygo or RTTK Saka, you can be sure you’re getting one of the absolute best players in the RW position for the cost.