Best Roblox Games Like Dress to Impress (DTI)

Roblox’s Dress to Impress is one of the most popular games of 2024, regularly attracting millions of style-savvy users a month, including many first-time Roblox players who may be unaware of the other entertaining games Roblox has to offer. So if you love DTI on Roblox, here are the best games you should check out next.

Best Roblox Games Like DTI

Whether you’re more interested in the creative side of Dress to Impress or love the competitive, round-based aspects, this list compiles the best Roblox games for every type of Dress to Impress player.

Cake Off

Cake Off brings the competitive and creative gameplay loved by Dress to Impress fans into the world of baking. Players are given a theme at the start of every round, picking from two free and one VIP cake base. Each tier of the cake is highly customisable, from a colour wheel for individual pieces to scaling bars. The UI is clear and easy to understand, and you can adjust the difficulty depending on your preferences.

Similarly to Dress to Impress, Cake Off players rate each other’s creations. Instead of stars, the voting system for Cake Off works by allowing players to rank their fellow players’ cakes from best to worst in multiple rounds until one cake survives. This avoids the DTI issue of players rating their competition lower just to ensure a personal win.

The soft pastel colours, relaxing music, and less chaotic atmosphere of Cake Off make it a calmer but equally fun alternative to Dress to Impress.

IT GIRL

With its distinct art style, purple colour palette, and statement fashion pieces, style game IT GIRL’s Bratz influence is clear. IT GIRL follows similar gameplay beats to Dress to Impress, with a server of up to 14 players creating outfits from dozens of bottoms, tops, accessories, and shoes.

On top of the selection of trendy clothing pieces, there are tons of codes you can use to unlock more money and secret items to ensure you can create the best look on the runway. Vote on a theme at the beginning of each round and rate each other’s outfits out of five hearts.

IT GIRL is perfect for you if you love the fashion and competition of Dress to Impress and are ready to explore another runway challenge.

Ballroom Dance

Love the “formal” and “ballroom” themes of Dress to Impress? Ballroom Dance is the game for you!

Departing from the competitive nature of the previously listed games, Ballroom Dance focuses on dressing up your avatar and socialising with other players. Pick from hundreds of clothing items and accessories to style your dream ballroom attire, explore the beautiful manor that includes a lounge, cafe, main hall, and gardens, and pick from dozens of dances. With an active chat box, voice chat, and even video chat, Ballroom Dance makes dressing up in beautiful ball gowns, exploring a royal mansion with your friends, and living out your Bridgerton dreams.

Makeup Makeover

Focusing on beauty, Makeup Makeover is for those Dress to Impress players who wish the face customisation options were a little more detailed. Makeup Makeover puts your makeup skills to the test, tasking you with creating the perfect look from a range of themes that alternate each round.

The best part of Makeup Makeover is the dozens of customisation options for all aspects of the face, from eyebrows and lips to blush and bronzer combinations. Choose from a range of hairstyles and outfits to complete the look and showcase your creativity with fun poses, just like in Dress to Impress. New players intimidated by the amount of customisation options can choose from multiple makeup templates and opt to tweak details to make the look their own.

Royale High

Similarly to Ballroom Dance, Royale High combines the dress-up elements loved by Dress to Impress fans and brings them to a more social setting.

Roleplaying as students at a boarding school for nobles, players can decorate their dorm rooms, create cute outfits, enter fashion contests, and wear their best dresses and suits to school dances. Royale High has been running on Roblox for over seven years, and this is evident in the level of detail and range of activities players can partake in due to the consistent update schedule of its creators. You can make Royale High what you want it to be — whether you want to focus on dressing up and winning competitions, attend classes and work your way up the leaderboard, or make new friends.

Nail Show

From spiked stilettos to soft oval shapes, Nail Show has all the nail customisation options Lana The Nail Lady from Dress to Impress is missing.

Play as a block head with two giant hands and put together nail looks based on a theme, competing against other players. This game is especially fun for the sheer amount of aspects you can customise: from nail length and shape to colour, polish, jewels, and accents. No two nail looks are the same. Match the block head’s makeup and hairstyle to further emphasise the theme and score points to further your position on the leaderboard.

Nail Show is great for casual Roblox players as most of the items are free and moving up the leaderboard doesn’t need a lot of commitment.

Fashion Famous

Before Roblox fashion fans flocked to Dress to Impress, there was Fashion Famous. With a continued active user base, Fashion Famous has all the charm of Dress to Impress with its own unique style and themes.

Fashion Famous follows the same dress-up, makeup, and compete format as Dress to Impress, utilising the default Roblox body build for a more cartoonish, playful experience. There’s an abundance of clothes and accessories to choose from, including an expansive menswear section and numerous options for Afro hairstyles, which a lot of Roblox fashion games tend to neglect.

Glamour Dolls

With its pink Y2K aesthetic, Glamour Dolls, like IT GIRL, brings back all the nostalgia of the browser dress-up games from my childhood. Choose from hundreds of clothing items and put together your dream outfit with doll-like customisable avatars. With no set theme, Glamour Dolls allows your creativity to run free.

Complete missions and play mini-games to earn coins, which you can then spend on even more clothing items and accessories to expand your wardrobe. Once you’ve put together your most impressive outfits, showcase them in low-pressure fashion shows that focus on appreciating style rather than competition.

Miss Universe Roblox

Live out your pageant dreams in Miss Universe Roblox!

Returning to the dress-up competition games, Miss Universe Roblox adds a fun twist by allowing players to take part in a Roblox iteration of the world-renowned pageant. Join a server of up to 35 other users and go backstage to pick a winning dress, makeup, look, and hairstyle. If you don’t feel like competing, you can play as an audience member and watch contestants parade across the stage in their dazzling outfits, voting to help crown the pageant winner.

Fantasia

Last but not least, Fantasia is another roleplaying game like Ballroom Dance that combines dressing up and socialising with other players.

Explore the beautifully detailed Fantasia castle, dress up in extravagant dresses and suits, and take part in ball dress contests. Fantasia also has life simulation elements: You have to make sure your avatar is kept fed, clean, and well-rested — but don’t worry, the castle staff are here to help!

Roblox has an estimated forty million games to choose from, so this is definitely not an exhaustive list, but those are some of my picks of the best Roblox games for fans of Dress to Impress!

Dress to Impress is available to play now on Roblox.

