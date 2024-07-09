An image of the Valkyrie in Roblox Royale High headlining an article about the Tidalglow Halo Summer 2024 event in Royale High
Image via Callmehbob/Roblox
Royale High Halo Answers Summer 2024 – Tidalglow Halo

It's time to try and get another Halo in Royale High.
The newest Royale High Halo event is here in this wonderful Roblox experience, putting the Tidalglow Halo front and center as the envious prize. We’ll need to successfully answer stories and hope that luck is on our side. Here are the Royale High Halo answers for Summer 2024.

Where to Find the Halo Quiz in Roblox Royale High

The Roblox Royale High map showing Divina Park, the location players should go to try and obtain the Tidalglow Halo in Royale High
Screenshot by The Escapist

Players hoping to attempt earning the Tidalglow Halo in Royale High should make their way to Divinia Park as soon as possible. After interacting with the Fountain of Dreams, it’ll be time to start the Q&A session with a chance of earning this particularly fantastic new Halo.

All Royale High Summer 2024 Answers – Listed

As with previous Halo events, you’ll need to select the correct answer for a chance of winning the Tidalglow Halo. Unfortunately, even if you select the correct answer, there’s a chance that you may not get it, since it’s all a lucky draw. However, if you select the following answers, your chances of receiving this prize will increase drastically:

Tidalglow Halo AuthorTidalglow Halo Story NameTidalglow Halo Option
ammeiryFace Painting StoryOption A
balina3456Mermaid Melody StoryOption A & Option C
Chizu_PannArt Competition StoryOption A
COTTON_CANDYFLUFFY/mystical_violetxSunset Island Pageant StoryOption C & Option D
InxanitySpell Book StoryOption B & Option C
LUVXEMILY44Food Truck StoryOption A & Option D
NanaTheFlyingBananaDetergent Smells StoryOption B
NotChrxsiiDiamond Beach StoryOption C
qzvladStudent Stores StoryOption A & Option D
Riraika/BonniePeacekeeperIce Fairy StoryOption C
RubyDaMemyPotatoRed Crab StoryOption A
Sopheru/KayberiiPortals StoryOption B & Option D
StarlitWishCabin Activities StoryOption B
sxwyersoyEnchanted Items StoryOption C
tsubaoisPaths StoryOption A

All Royale High Summer 2024 Options & Rewards

You may be wondering what you may earn if you don’t get lucky enough to claim the Tidalglow Halo from this quiz, so I’ve compiled a list of all the other available rewards that you can earn. Even if you don’t get a Halo, you can still get Diamonds, EXP, and more.

Story NameOption AOption BOption COption D
Art Competition+Halo Chance
+Diamonds
+EXP
+Nothing		+EXP
-Diamonds		+Diamonds
+EXP
+Nothing		+Diamonds
+EXP
+Nothing
-Diamonds
Cabin Activities+Diamonds
+EXP
+Nothing		+Halo Chance
+Diamonds
+EXP
+Nothing
-Diamonds		+Diamonds
+EXP
+Nothing
-Diamonds		+Diamonds
+Nothing
-Diamonds

Detergent Smells		+Diamonds
+EXP
+Nothing		+Halo Chance
+Diamonds
+EXP
+Nothing
-Diamonds		+Diamonds
+EXP
+Nothing
-Diamonds		+Diamonds
+Nothing
-Diamonds

Diamond Beach		+Diamonds
+EXP
+Nothing
-Diamonds		+Diamonds
+EXP
+Nothing
-Diamonds		+Halo Chance
+Diamonds
+EXP
+Nothing
-Diamonds		+EXP
+Nothing
-Diamonds
Enchanted Items+Diamonds
+EXP
+Nothing
-Diamonds		+Diamonds
+EXP
+Nothing
-Diamonds		+Halo Chance+Diamonds
+EXP
+Nothing
-Diamonds		+Diamonds
+EXP
+Nothing
-Diamonds
Face Painting+Halo Chance
+Diamonds
+EXP
+Nothing
-Diamonds		+Diamonds
+EXP
-Diamonds		+Diamonds
+EXP
-Diamonds		+Diamonds
+EXP
+Nothing
-Diamonds
Food Truck+Halo Chance
+Diamonds
+EXP
+Nothing
-Diamonds		+Diamonds
+EXP
-Diamonds		+EXP
+Nothing		+Halo Chance
+Diamonds
+EXP
+Nothing
-Diamonds
Ice Fairy+Diamonds
+EXP
+Nothing
-Diamonds		+Diamonds
+EXP
+Nothing
-Diamonds		+Halo Chance
+Diamonds
+EXP
+Nothing
-Diamonds		+Diamonds
+Nothing
-Diamonds
Mermaid Melody+Halo Chance
+Diamonds
+EXP
+Nothing
-Diamonds		+Diamonds
+Nothing		+Halo Chance
+Diamonds
+EXP
+Nothing
-Diamonds		+EXP
-Diamonds
Paths+Halo Chance
+Diamonds
+EXP
+Nothing
-Diamonds		+Diamonds
+EXP
+Nothing
-Diamonds		+Diamonds
+EXP
+Nothing
-Diamonds		+EXP
+Nothing
-Diamonds
Portals+Diamonds
+EXP
+Nothing
-Diamonds		+Halo Chance
+Diamonds
+EXP
+Nothing
-Diamonds		+EXP
-Diamonds		+Halo Chance
+Diamonds
+EXP
-Diamonds
Red Crab+Halo Chance
+Diamonds
+EXP
+Nothing
-Diamonds		+Diamonds
+EXP
+Nothing
-Diamonds		+Diamonds
+EXP
+Nothing
-Diamonds		+Diamonds
+EXP
+Nothing
-Diamonds
Spell Book+Diamonds
-Diamonds		+Halo Chance
+Diamonds
+EXP
-Diamonds		+Halo Chance
+Diamonds
+EXP
+Nothing
-Diamonds		+Diamonds
Student Stores+Halo Chance
+Diamonds
+EXP
+Nothing
-Diamonds		+EXP
+Nothing
-Diamonds		+Diamonds+Nothing
-Diamonds		+Halo Chance
+Diamonds
+EXP
+Nothing
-Diamonds
Sunset Island Pangeant+Diamonds
+EXP
-Diamonds		+Diamonds
+EXP		+Halo Chance
+Diamonds
+EXP
+Nothing
-Diamonds		+Halo Chance
+DIamonds
+EXP
+Nothing
-Diamonds

And that’s everything you’ll need to know about the ongoing Summer 2024 Tidalglow Halo event in Roblox Royale High.

Roblox is available on PlayStation 4, PlayStation 5, Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S, Meta Quest, PC & Mobile

