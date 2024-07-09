Royale High Halo Answers Summer 2024 – Tidalglow Halo

The newest Royale High Halo event is here in this wonderful Roblox experience, putting the Tidalglow Halo front and center as the envious prize. We’ll need to successfully answer stories and hope that luck is on our side. Here are the Royale High Halo answers for Summer 2024.
Where to Find the Halo Quiz in Roblox Royale High
Players hoping to attempt earning the Tidalglow Halo in Royale High should make their way to Divinia Park as soon as possible. After interacting with the Fountain of Dreams, it’ll be time to start the Q&A session with a chance of earning this particularly fantastic new Halo.
All Royale High Summer 2024 Answers – Listed
As with previous Halo events, you’ll need to select the correct answer for a chance of winning the Tidalglow Halo. Unfortunately, even if you select the correct answer, there’s a chance that you may not get it, since it’s all a lucky draw. However, if you select the following answers, your chances of receiving this prize will increase drastically:
|Tidalglow Halo Author
|Tidalglow Halo Story Name
|Tidalglow Halo Option
|ammeiry
|Face Painting Story
|Option A
|balina3456
|Mermaid Melody Story
|Option A & Option C
|Chizu_Pann
|Art Competition Story
|Option A
|COTTON_CANDYFLUFFY/mystical_violetx
|Sunset Island Pageant Story
|Option C & Option D
|Inxanity
|Spell Book Story
|Option B & Option C
|LUVXEMILY44
|Food Truck Story
|Option A & Option D
|NanaTheFlyingBanana
|Detergent Smells Story
|Option B
|NotChrxsii
|Diamond Beach Story
|Option C
|qzvlad
|Student Stores Story
|Option A & Option D
|Riraika/BonniePeacekeeper
|Ice Fairy Story
|Option C
|RubyDaMemyPotato
|Red Crab Story
|Option A
|Sopheru/Kayberii
|Portals Story
|Option B & Option D
|StarlitWish
|Cabin Activities Story
|Option B
|sxwyersoy
|Enchanted Items Story
|Option C
|tsubaois
|Paths Story
|Option A
All Royale High Summer 2024 Options & Rewards
You may be wondering what you may earn if you don’t get lucky enough to claim the Tidalglow Halo from this quiz, so I’ve compiled a list of all the other available rewards that you can earn. Even if you don’t get a Halo, you can still get Diamonds, EXP, and more.
|Story Name
|Option A
|Option B
|Option C
|Option D
|Art Competition
|+Halo Chance
+Diamonds
+EXP
+Nothing
|+EXP
-Diamonds
|+Diamonds
+EXP
+Nothing
|+Diamonds
+EXP
+Nothing
-Diamonds
|Cabin Activities
|+Diamonds
+EXP
+Nothing
|+Halo Chance
+Diamonds
+EXP
+Nothing
-Diamonds
|+Diamonds
+EXP
+Nothing
-Diamonds
|+Diamonds
+Nothing
-Diamonds
Detergent Smells
|+Diamonds
+EXP
+Nothing
|+Halo Chance
+Diamonds
+EXP
+Nothing
-Diamonds
|+Diamonds
+EXP
+Nothing
-Diamonds
|+Diamonds
+Nothing
-Diamonds
Diamond Beach
|+Diamonds
+EXP
+Nothing
-Diamonds
|+Diamonds
+EXP
+Nothing
-Diamonds
|+Halo Chance
+Diamonds
+EXP
+Nothing
-Diamonds
|+EXP
+Nothing
-Diamonds
|Enchanted Items
|+Diamonds
+EXP
+Nothing
-Diamonds
|+Diamonds
+EXP
+Nothing
-Diamonds
|+Halo Chance+Diamonds
+EXP
+Nothing
-Diamonds
|+Diamonds
+EXP
+Nothing
-Diamonds
|Face Painting
|+Halo Chance
+Diamonds
+EXP
+Nothing
-Diamonds
|+Diamonds
+EXP
-Diamonds
|+Diamonds
+EXP
-Diamonds
|+Diamonds
+EXP
+Nothing
-Diamonds
|Food Truck
|+Halo Chance
+Diamonds
+EXP
+Nothing
-Diamonds
|+Diamonds
+EXP
-Diamonds
|+EXP
+Nothing
|+Halo Chance
+Diamonds
+EXP
+Nothing
-Diamonds
|Ice Fairy
|+Diamonds
+EXP
+Nothing
-Diamonds
|+Diamonds
+EXP
+Nothing
-Diamonds
|+Halo Chance
+Diamonds
+EXP
+Nothing
-Diamonds
|+Diamonds
+Nothing
-Diamonds
|Mermaid Melody
|+Halo Chance
+Diamonds
+EXP
+Nothing
-Diamonds
|+Diamonds
+Nothing
|+Halo Chance
+Diamonds
+EXP
+Nothing
-Diamonds
|+EXP
-Diamonds
|Paths
|+Halo Chance
+Diamonds
+EXP
+Nothing
-Diamonds
|+Diamonds
+EXP
+Nothing
-Diamonds
|+Diamonds
+EXP
+Nothing
-Diamonds
|+EXP
+Nothing
-Diamonds
|Portals
|+Diamonds
+EXP
+Nothing
-Diamonds
|+Halo Chance
+Diamonds
+EXP
+Nothing
-Diamonds
|+EXP
-Diamonds
|+Halo Chance
+Diamonds
+EXP
-Diamonds
|Red Crab
|+Halo Chance
+Diamonds
+EXP
+Nothing
-Diamonds
|+Diamonds
+EXP
+Nothing
-Diamonds
|+Diamonds
+EXP
+Nothing
-Diamonds
|+Diamonds
+EXP
+Nothing
-Diamonds
|Spell Book
|+Diamonds
-Diamonds
|+Halo Chance
+Diamonds
+EXP
-Diamonds
|+Halo Chance
+Diamonds
+EXP
+Nothing
-Diamonds
|+Diamonds
|Student Stores
|+Halo Chance
+Diamonds
+EXP
+Nothing
-Diamonds
|+EXP
+Nothing
-Diamonds
|+Diamonds+Nothing
-Diamonds
|+Halo Chance
+Diamonds
+EXP
+Nothing
-Diamonds
|Sunset Island Pangeant
|+Diamonds
+EXP
-Diamonds
|+Diamonds
+EXP
|+Halo Chance
+Diamonds
+EXP
+Nothing
-Diamonds
|+Halo Chance
+DIamonds
+EXP
+Nothing
-Diamonds
And that’s everything you’ll need to know about the ongoing Summer 2024 Tidalglow Halo event in Roblox Royale High.
Roblox is available on PlayStation 4, PlayStation 5, Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S, Meta Quest, PC & Mobile