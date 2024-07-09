Royale High Halo Answers Summer 2024 – Tidalglow Halo

The newest Royale High Halo event is here in this wonderful Roblox experience, putting the Tidalglow Halo front and center as the envious prize. We’ll need to successfully answer stories and hope that luck is on our side. Here are the Royale High Halo answers for Summer 2024.

Where to Find the Halo Quiz in Roblox Royale High

Screenshot by The Escapist

Players hoping to attempt earning the Tidalglow Halo in Royale High should make their way to Divinia Park as soon as possible. After interacting with the Fountain of Dreams, it’ll be time to start the Q&A session with a chance of earning this particularly fantastic new Halo.

All Royale High Summer 2024 Answers – Listed

As with previous Halo events, you’ll need to select the correct answer for a chance of winning the Tidalglow Halo. Unfortunately, even if you select the correct answer, there’s a chance that you may not get it, since it’s all a lucky draw. However, if you select the following answers, your chances of receiving this prize will increase drastically:

Tidalglow Halo Author Tidalglow Halo Story Name Tidalglow Halo Option ammeiry Face Painting Story Option A balina3456 Mermaid Melody Story Option A & Option C Chizu_Pann Art Competition Story Option A COTTON_CANDYFLUFFY/mystical_violetx Sunset Island Pageant Story Option C & Option D Inxanity Spell Book Story Option B & Option C LUVXEMILY44 Food Truck Story Option A & Option D NanaTheFlyingBanana Detergent Smells Story Option B NotChrxsii Diamond Beach Story Option C qzvlad Student Stores Story Option A & Option D Riraika/BonniePeacekeeper Ice Fairy Story Option C RubyDaMemyPotato Red Crab Story Option A Sopheru/Kayberii Portals Story Option B & Option D StarlitWish Cabin Activities Story Option B sxwyersoy Enchanted Items Story Option C tsubaois Paths Story Option A

All Royale High Summer 2024 Options & Rewards

You may be wondering what you may earn if you don’t get lucky enough to claim the Tidalglow Halo from this quiz, so I’ve compiled a list of all the other available rewards that you can earn. Even if you don’t get a Halo, you can still get Diamonds, EXP, and more.

Story Name Option A Option B Option C Option D Art Competition +Halo Chance

+Diamonds

+EXP

+Nothing +EXP

-Diamonds +Diamonds

+EXP

+Nothing +Diamonds

+EXP

+Nothing

-Diamonds Cabin Activities +Diamonds

+EXP

+Nothing +Halo Chance

+Diamonds

+EXP

+Nothing

-Diamonds +Diamonds

+EXP

+Nothing

-Diamonds +Diamonds

+Nothing

-Diamonds

Detergent Smells +Diamonds

+EXP

+Nothing +Halo Chance

+Diamonds

+EXP

+Nothing

-Diamonds +Diamonds

+EXP

+Nothing

-Diamonds +Diamonds

+Nothing

-Diamonds

Diamond Beach +Diamonds

+EXP

+Nothing

-Diamonds +Diamonds

+EXP

+Nothing

-Diamonds +Halo Chance

+Diamonds

+EXP

+Nothing

-Diamonds +EXP

+Nothing

-Diamonds Enchanted Items +Diamonds

+EXP

+Nothing

-Diamonds +Diamonds

+EXP

+Nothing

-Diamonds +Halo Chance+Diamonds

+EXP

+Nothing

-Diamonds +Diamonds

+EXP

+Nothing

-Diamonds Face Painting +Halo Chance

+Diamonds

+EXP

+Nothing

-Diamonds +Diamonds

+EXP

-Diamonds +Diamonds

+EXP

-Diamonds +Diamonds

+EXP

+Nothing

-Diamonds Food Truck +Halo Chance

+Diamonds

+EXP

+Nothing

-Diamonds +Diamonds

+EXP

-Diamonds +EXP

+Nothing +Halo Chance

+Diamonds

+EXP

+Nothing

-Diamonds Ice Fairy +Diamonds

+EXP

+Nothing

-Diamonds +Diamonds

+EXP

+Nothing

-Diamonds +Halo Chance

+Diamonds

+EXP

+Nothing

-Diamonds +Diamonds

+Nothing

-Diamonds Mermaid Melody +Halo Chance

+Diamonds

+EXP

+Nothing

-Diamonds +Diamonds

+Nothing +Halo Chance

+Diamonds

+EXP

+Nothing

-Diamonds +EXP

-Diamonds Paths +Halo Chance

+Diamonds

+EXP

+Nothing

-Diamonds +Diamonds

+EXP

+Nothing

-Diamonds +Diamonds

+EXP

+Nothing

-Diamonds +EXP

+Nothing

-Diamonds Portals +Diamonds

+EXP

+Nothing

-Diamonds +Halo Chance

+Diamonds

+EXP

+Nothing

-Diamonds +EXP

-Diamonds +Halo Chance

+Diamonds

+EXP

-Diamonds Red Crab +Halo Chance

+Diamonds

+EXP

+Nothing

-Diamonds +Diamonds

+EXP

+Nothing

-Diamonds +Diamonds

+EXP

+Nothing

-Diamonds +Diamonds

+EXP

+Nothing

-Diamonds Spell Book +Diamonds

-Diamonds +Halo Chance

+Diamonds

+EXP

-Diamonds +Halo Chance

+Diamonds

+EXP

+Nothing

-Diamonds +Diamonds Student Stores +Halo Chance

+Diamonds

+EXP

+Nothing

-Diamonds +EXP

+Nothing

-Diamonds +Diamonds+Nothing

-Diamonds +Halo Chance

+Diamonds

+EXP

+Nothing

-Diamonds Sunset Island Pangeant +Diamonds

+EXP

-Diamonds +Diamonds

+EXP +Halo Chance

+Diamonds

+EXP

+Nothing

-Diamonds +Halo Chance

+DIamonds

+EXP

+Nothing

-Diamonds

And that’s everything you’ll need to know about the ongoing Summer 2024 Tidalglow Halo event in Roblox Royale High.

Roblox is available on PlayStation 4, PlayStation 5, Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S, Meta Quest, PC & Mobile

